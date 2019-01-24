NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Jan. 24

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Jan. 24.

S. Korea's 2018 smartphone exports plunge 23.2% y/y to 16-year low of $14.6 billion

Thai 2018 auto output up 9% y/y to 2,167,694 units, topping 2 million for 1st time in 5 years

Japanese trading house Marubeni to build cardboard plant with annual 350,000-ton capacity in Vietnam, operation set to start in 2nd half of 2020

ANA to launch 1st direct flight between Narita and Chennai, India, in FY2019

SoftBank Vision Fund invests $150 million in India's baby/kid product online retailer FirstCry: press report