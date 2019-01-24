Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Jan. 24
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Jan. 24.
S. Korea's 2018 smartphone exports plunge 23.2% y/y to 16-year low of $14.6 billion
Thai 2018 auto output up 9% y/y to 2,167,694 units, topping 2 million for 1st time in 5 years
Japanese trading house Marubeni to build cardboard plant with annual 350,000-ton capacity in Vietnam, operation set to start in 2nd half of 2020
ANA to launch 1st direct flight between Narita and Chennai, India, in FY2019
SoftBank Vision Fund invests $150 million in India's baby/kid product online retailer FirstCry: press report
