Toyota new car sales in China in 2019 log record 1.62 mil. units, topping Japan for 1st time

Photo by zhang kaiyv on Unsplash

TOKYO, NNA – Japan’s largest automaker, Toyota Motor Corp., said Wednesday its new vehicle sales in China topped those in Japan for the first time in 2019, according to a Kyodo News report.

The major global carmaker sold an annual record 1,620,700 units in the world’s largest automobile market last year, up 9 percent from 2018, a spokesman of Toyota Motor (China) Investment Co., its subsidiary, told NNA on Wednesday.

The solid results, which include Hong Kong and Macau, came thanks to robust sales of Lexus premium cars and new models of the Corolla, Corolla Levin and Avalon sedans and the RAV4 support utility vehicle among other types, he said.

In 2019, Toyota Motor sold around 2.38 million new vehicles in the United States, its largest in the world, and about 1.61 million units at home. The company began selling its cars in China in 1964, the Kyodo News report said.

In China last year, Nissan Motor Co. saw a 1.1 percent year-on-year drop in new vehicle sales to 1,546,891 units, while Honda Motor Co. logged an 8.5 percent increase on year to a record 1,554,433 units, according to the report.