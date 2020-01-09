30 Vietnamese companies sells goods on Amazon in 2019

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash

HANOI, VNS/VNA - Thirty Vietnamese enterprises have sold goods on Amazon, reported the Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade).

To help Vietnamese businesses, especially small and medium-sized enterprises, boost exports via e-commerce, the agency works with Amazon Global Selling to implement the export promotion programme.

The agency and Amazon selected 105 businesses to participate in the programme last year.

These businesses have been guided on creating accounts, advertising products and developing brands on Amazon's platform.

They were also given information on markets and export processes for the US.

Currently, 83 Vietnamese businesses have accounts on Amazon, of which 30 have sold goods with trademarks of Vietnamese businesses.

Vietrade launched a national programme on trade promotion last year to help enterprises expand export markets and develop domestic markets.

The agency has used the allocated funds for the programme to support more than 10,000 businesses and attract 1.5 million to events under the programme and shop including nearly 100,000 commercial transactions.

Businesses traded and signed contracts during trade promotion activities with a total value of nearly 5 billion USD.

Direct sales at regional fairs reached nearly 200 billion VND (8.6 million USD).

Last year, Vietrade also signed seven memorandums of understanding with foreign trade promotion organisations and helped Vietnamese business delegations participate in 14 big prestigious fairs and exhibitions at home and abroad.

It also organised 11 Vietnamese trade delegations at markets of the US, Russia, Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Japan, China, Romania, Bulgaria, Hungary and Czech Republic.

The agency hopes to continue innovating and improving the quality and efficiency of the national programme on trade promotion along the value chain from product development to brand building and market penetration support within this year.

The agency also said it would strengthen international trade promotion activities in Vietnam by inviting importers and international partners to come to the country to explore the market; organising international trade fairs, conferences of international commodities; and creating conditions for domestic enterprises to contact foreign importers. - VNA