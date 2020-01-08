[CES 2020] Semiconductor companies unveil new chips targeting car market

(Photo courtesy of Qualcomm)

LAS VEGAS, AJU - At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, major semiconductor companies such as Intel, Qualcomm and AMD unveiled new chips optimized for future technologies such as mobility and autonomous driving.

Qualcomm's "Snapdragon Ride", an autonomous driving platform, houses a concept similar to a personal computer as it can handle everything including lane control, autonomous driving and advanced driving. Qualcomm plans to produce the platform in 2023.

It's very important to reduce power consumption in battery-limited electric vehicles, Qualcomm senior vice president Patrick Little said, adding his company has tried to overcome technical limitations.

Qualcomm also introduced a new automotive cloud service designed to help automakers keep their telematics systems up to date and develop products to meet consumer technology trends while maintaining the existing automotive product development cycle.

Intel introduced various future visions related to autonomous driving, technologies related to artificial intelligence (AI), mobile computing innovations and future strategies for sports and entertainment.

Intel showed how AI technology is transforming the sports and entertainment industry through a variety of application cases including Netflix’s optimization and acceleration of video streaming services and 3D player tracking solutions that will be used at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Top laptop CPU maker AMD unveiled new high-performance CPUs and GPUs. AMD's new high-performance mobile processor is from the family of AMD's Ryzen 4000 series, a processor lineup for ultra-thin laptops. It offers high performance optimized for mobile devices.