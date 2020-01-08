[CES 2020] SK Telecom partners with Chinese EV maker to cooperate in development of infotainment system

LAS VEGAS, AJU - SK Telecom has partnered with Chinese electric vehicle maker Byton to cooperate in the development of automotive solutions including an in-vehicle infotainment system for Byton cars to be released in South Korea.

At CES 2020 in Las Vegas, SK Telecom (SKT) signed a memorandum of understanding with Byton to cooperate in the development of an in-vehicle infotainment (IVI) system that houses SKT's digital content and services.

SKT said that an infotainment system will be hooked onto 5G networks to provide seamless car entertainment including music and video streaming services as well as convenient mobility services including T Map, SKT's car navigation service, and live high-definition map update, an important technology feature for autonomous cars.

"SK Telecom has abundant technical expertise and resources in information communication and data services sector. This is perfectly in line with the vision of Byton to build smart cars in the mobility era," Byton CEO Daniel Kirchert said, adding the two companies would maximize the potential of mobility services.

Byton, a Hong Kong-based Chinese electric vehicle maker co-founded by former BMW and Nissan executives, has partnered with South Korean car parts maker Myoung Shin in September last year to jointly produce M-Byte EVs at the southwestern port city of Gunsan.

SKT is ready to promote the distribution of Byton's electric vehicles in South Korea.