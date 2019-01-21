Asia Economy

NNA Asia top stories Monday, Jan. 21

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Jan. 21.

Lawson doubles No. of China stores to 2,000 in two years

Japanese housing equipment maker Lixil opens R&D base in Shanghai, 4th after Germany, Japan, U.S.

Japanese automaker Suzuki starts operating 2nd plant in Gujarat, boosting its annual total Indian output to 2 million units

NNA survey: Japanese firms in Thailand to raise wages by average 4.1% in 2019 vs 4.3% in 2018

Japanese trader Kokusai Pulp & Paper seals AU$90 million takeover of Australia's Spicers

