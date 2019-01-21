Asia Economy
NNA Asia top stories Monday, Jan. 21
TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Monday, Jan. 21.
Lawson doubles No. of China stores to 2,000 in two years
Japanese housing equipment maker Lixil opens R&D base in Shanghai, 4th after Germany, Japan, U.S.
Japanese automaker Suzuki starts operating 2nd plant in Gujarat, boosting its annual total Indian output to 2 million units
NNA survey: Japanese firms in Thailand to raise wages by average 4.1% in 2019 vs 4.3% in 2018
Japanese trader Kokusai Pulp & Paper seals AU$90 million takeover of Australia's Spicers
China HongKong Macau Taiwan SouthKorea NorthKorea Mongolia Japan Vietnam Laos Cambodia Thailand Myanmar Malaysia Singapore Indonesia Philippines Brunei EastTimor Australia NewZealand India SriLanka Bangladesh Nepal Bhutan Pakistan Afghanistan Maldives