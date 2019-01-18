Indonesia’s low-cost Citilink carrier offers free Wi-Fi on Bali flights

JAKARTA, NNA - Citilink Indonesia, the low-cost carrier subsidiary of PT Garuda Indonesia, has launched a free Wi-Fi service for passengers on flights between Jakarta and Bali.

The service is available on six daily flights linking the capital to Ngurah Rai International Airport near Denpasar.

Citilink has partnered with PT Mahata Aero Teknologi to introduce the GX System Aviation wireless broadband service of Immarsat Plc., a global mobile satellite communications provider, becoming the first low-cost carrier in the Asia-Pacific region to use Immarsat’s service.

Citilink’s free Wi-Fi service is expected to “support the enhancement of Indonesia’s digital economy,” Juliandra Nurtjahjo, president of Citilink, said in a statement.

Juliandra was quoted by the state-backed Antara news agency as saying that many Citilink passengers are aged between 25 and 29 and they expect the airline to improve internet connectivity on its flights.

Citilink operates nearly 300 domestic and international flights daily on 74 routes connecting 35 cities.