Cafeteria operator Green House acquires Singapore’s The Wok People

(Photo courtesy of Green House)

SINGAPORE, NNA – Japan’s dining and food service firm Green House Co. has bought a 100 percent stake in The Wok People Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based corporate food caterer.

The acquisition is also aimed at understanding the canteen operations for corporate clients in a multi-cultural society better to help Green House grow its overseas markets, Takanori Fukuda, a public relations executive in Tokyo, told NNA on Thursday.

Founded in 2009, The Wok People is one of the leading corporate food caterers in the city-state. It employs over 500 staff to serve workers at factories, offices and hotels, Fukuda said.

The Tokyo-based firm completed the share purchase on Wednesday, he said while keeping mum about the transaction value.

Singapore is the third country in Green House's overseas expansion for its cafeteria food business after China and Vietnam, he added.

Green House first entered the Singapore market in 2010 to open the Tonkatsu Shinjuku Saboten pork-cutlet restaurant.

Green House operates corporate cafeterias at over 1,900 locations in Japan and abroad. It also runs dining outlets and provides consulting services to restaurants and hotels.

The company also has dining chains in 11 countries and regions such as Canada, the Philippines and Thailand, Fukuda added.