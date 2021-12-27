Forging Taiwan resilience by expanding presence in Asean, the Philippines

A Chatime outlet in Batangas City in the Philippines. Taiwan bubble tea is a hit in Southeast Asia. (Photo: Chatime)

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwanese manufacturers have been accelerating efforts to go south nearby to the Philippines as one of the preferred destinations for quality workforce and easy access to the Asean market, amid a reordering of global supply chains.

Caught in the worsening trade issues between the US and China and the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 80 percent of Taiwan firms operating in China have suffered business decline due to waning orders and logistics disruptions, according to a report by the Chinese National Federation of Industries in November 2020.

The Taiwan Electrical and Electronic Manufacturers' Association (TEEMA) set up a special committee earlier this year to help the information and communication technology (ICT) sector cut dependency on China and move their operations southwards to the Southeast Asian bloc where the Philippines is the nearest to Taiwan island.

Kevan Tsai, director of TEEMA's new southbound project team, said, "Southeast Asia, which has a young population structure, plus the advantages of proximity to existing industry supply chains in China, is an ideal option for the Taiwan ICT sector to form a cluster ecosystem there."

The special committee is facilitating plans to move operations and explore business opportunities by offering consultancy and talent matching services, said Tsai, who noted that more Taiwanese firms are keen to tap the growth potential of Southeast Asia.

As Taiwan is a small island-state with limited land, water, energy and manpower resources, Taiwanese manufacturers had started manufacturing businesses overseas decades ago. However, they went to China mostly because of its cheaper workforce and incentives then.

But the situation is less rosy now.

The Chinese government has been coming down hard on polluting industries while manpower costs have gone up.

So, both the public and private sectors in Taiwan are seeing the importance of Southeast Asia to help their businesses flourish without running into obstacles posed by the US-China frictions. Also, the southern region has been growing from strength to strength as a manufacturing base.

In 2020, mainland China combined with Hong Kong still reigned as the largest base for Taiwan's overseas production, achieving 45.5 percent of the island's export orders.

The total contribution from Asean countries increased to 2.9 percent last year, a new high from 1.41 percent in 2011. This came about mainly from expanded production of electricals, electronics, and ICT products, according to survey results released by Taiwan's ministry of economic in June.

Among the 37 firms that set up new pipelines for their business last year, 64.9 percent went to the Asean region. China and Hong Kong were highlighted as places where the most Taiwanese firms had fully or partially retreated from by 68.9 percent and 80 percent respectively.

As one of the most sought-after production bases for foreign capital investments, Vietnam topped the Asean countries as a destination for Taiwan investments.

They amounted to a total of $9.83 billion in its manufacturing sector from 1952 to 2020. Thailand is next with $2.52 billion pumped in by Taiwanese investors, according to statistics compiled by the Investment Commission of MOEA.

Multiple Taiwanese electronic manufacturers such as Foxconn Technology Co., Compal Electronics, Inc., Inventec Corp., and Pegatron Corp., have already set up productions in Vietnam and Thailand or planning to do so.

The congregation of firms in the two Southeast Asia neighbors has made it easy for them to form a strong supply cluster, which in turn, attracts more capital.

In the third and fourth positions are Malaysia and Indonesia, which have respectively received $1.92 billion and $1.5.5 billion in Taiwanese investments for their manufacturing sector till 2020.

The Philippines is next, receiving up to only $1.05 billion in investments - which means there is much growth potential to tap.

Taiwan investors are now eyeing the Philippines as another preferred destination because of its multiple favorable traits such as its location proximity, well-educated English-speaking workforce, and ready access to the Asean market, said Michael Alfred Ignacio, trade representative and director of commercial affairs at the Manila Economic and Cultural Office in Taiwan. He was speaking to NNA in an interview.

In 2020, Taiwan ranked as the Philippines' 8th largest trading partner - 9th largest in export market and 8th largest for imports, according to the statistics compiled by Philippine authorities.

"It is good, but we expect room for improvement," said Ignacio.

However, an incomplete supply chain appears as the major obstacle facing Taiwan's ICT industry when moving south as raw material and component manufacturers have not yet formed a proper cluster. This has led to higher costs and affected production efficiency.

To counter the problem, Ignacio said, "We are working closely with companies that are already in the Philippines to bring their supply chains here, to complete the gaps in our supply chain and manufacturing ecosystem."

To make the country a highly viable and more competitive choice for foreign investment, the Philippines has launched the corporate recovery and tax incentives for enterprises act (CREATE), which will slash the corporate income tax rate from 30 percent to 25 percent for companies operating in the country.

Ceferino S. Rodolfo, undersecretary of the department of trade and industry of the Philippines, said "With the signing into law of the CREATE Act which will provide enhanced incentives that can position the Philippines competitively alongside other Asian countries vying for investments, we expect more manufacturing companies to follow suit, especially with the positive experiences and successes of established Taiwanese companies successfully operating in the Philippines."

Leading Taiwanese telecommunications and broadband equipment manufacturer Sercomm Corp. is one of the Taiwan firms that have successfully grown their new business in the country.

In 2019, Sercomm set up its Philippine arm, which has grown well and now accounts for over 20 percent of group production capacity. It reached the milestone of cumulatively churning out 10 million units of networking devices this year.

Sercomm CEO James Wang said, "We're very much looking forward after we've established a manufacturing base, and then we'll probably further enhance our design capacity in the Philippines as well."

Founded in 1992 and generating an annual revenue of $1.27 billion in 2020, Sercomm supplies comprehensive telecom broadband solutions such as small cells, residential and enterprise gateways, and IoT products to clients as service providers, networking OEMs, and system integrators.

The firm expects its Philippine subsidiary to bring in $533 million in revenue in 2021. It plans to continuously ramp up production there to achieve over 40 percent capacity for its global demand eventually.

Sanitary and bath ware maker Hocheng Corp. has a longer history in the Philippines. Operating for 25 years now, its subsidiary commands a 55 percent market share with an annual production of 840,000 wares such as bathtubs, table boards, hygiene porcelains in the country.

While moving lower-end and labor-intensive pipelines to Southeast Asian countries, Taiwan firms have been reshoring manufacturing of high-end products in China back to home-ground, lured by incentives initiated by the Taiwanese government and a comparatively safer environment during the pandemic which first struck China.

The MOEA's survey showed that 55.4 percent of the 74 firms that had expanded production in 2020 chose to go home to do so, followed by 36.5 percent heading to the Asean region.

To forge a successful future, Taiwan firms operating in Southeast Asia are encouraged to integrate into the local industry supply chain, connect with the domestic market as well as collaborate in infrastructure engineering, advised Taiwan's Industrial Development Bureau.