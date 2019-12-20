Nishi-Nippon Railroad to open 1st S.E. Asia hotel in Bangkok

Photo by Waranont (Joe) on Unsplash

HANOI, NNA - Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co., a widely diversified railway operator also involved in retail and property development, will open a 27-story hotel in Bangkok next May.

The Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel Bangkok in the Thai capital's busy Sukhumvit district will feature 263 guest rooms and a roof-top pool and bar, the firm said in a statement released Wednesday.

The Fukuoka-based firm said NNR Hotels International (Thailand) Co., a subsidiary of the railway operator, will start accepting reservations on Jan. 24 ahead of the hotel's May 30 opening.

The hotel is the first opened by the firm in Southeast Asia and the third overseas after it opened two in South Korea, one in Seoul and the other in Busan.

A fourth overseas Solaria Nishitetsu Hotel is scheduled to open in Taipei in the summer of 2023. (NNA/Kyodo)