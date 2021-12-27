Malaysia's international schools attract investor interest

Teachers in Australian International School Malaysia (AISM) teach remotely via an e-learning platform during the pandemic. (Photo: AISM)

By Charlotte Chong

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The outlook on international schools in Malaysia has turned promising after they were hammered by prolonged lockdowns which saw a drop in attendance.

Following the lifting of inter-state and overseas travel restrictions, American global investment firm KKR signed an agreement in November with leading private educator, Taylor’s Education Group, to acquire a minority stake in its Taylor’s Schools division to accelerate growth and regional expansion.

Taylor’s Schools owns and operates six international schools – Garden International School in Kuala Lumpur, Nexus International School Malaysia, Australian International School Malaysia, Taylor’s International School Kuala Lumpur, Taylor’s International School Puchong as well as Nexus International School Singapore.

On the long-term strategic partnership, Loy Teik Ngan, executive chairman of Taylor’s Schools, said, “Over the years, Taylor’s Schools has grown in significance as a provider of top-class international school education in Malaysia and Singapore. With the intention to expand our portfolio of international schools in the ASEAN region, we are honored that KKR has decided to collaborate with us in the next phase of our growth."

KKR will complement the strength of Taylor's Schools in education operations with its regional network, expertise in mergers and acquisitions as well as their access to capital said Loy.

SJ Lim, a managing director at KKR, noted that all the four brands of Taylor's Schools have consistently achieved strong academic success. He said KKR looks to leveraging its operational experience, global network, and education expertise to further enhance Taylor’s Schools’ offerings.

Apart from supporting leading family businesses in Southeast Asia with credit, KKR has built a strong education with its investments in Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International), a leading Indian education services provider; Cognita Schools, a UK-based global private schools group; EQuest Education, a leading educational services provider in Vietnam, and Education Perfect, a leading education technology firm in Australia and New Zealand.

The Taylor's Education Group is one of the largest private education groups in Malaysia with 20,000 students. In the last decade, it has expanded operations to Singapore and Vietnam.

In the business for seven decades in Malaysia, Taylor’s offers pre-school to postgraduate education. Taylor's University is currently ranked the Number 1 private university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia by QS World University Rankings 2022.

Since October, Malaysia allowed residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel to another state and overseas. The country aims to reopen to foreign tourism in January 2022 following a recent opening of a joint travel lane with neighboring Singapore.

Another factor favoring growth for international schools in Malaysia is low education and living costs, compared to many other Asia cities.

Kuala Lumpur is the second cheapest city in Asia for international schools, after Phnom Penh, according to International Schools Database.

The alarming spread of COVID-19 infections, which led to further lockdowns and ailing businesses in Malaysia this year, forced many expat families to pack up and returned to their home countries.

Their departures saw students dropping out as well as declining enrolment at international schools. There were also students stranded abroad in home countries.

The Australian International School Malaysia (AISM), which saw its enrolment fall by 5 percent this year, had to freeze staff salaries and new hires.

Its principal Liam King told NNA Kyodo that student attendance at AISM was more than 80 percent after lockdown easing in March as there were students who could not enter Malaysia due to border restrictions.

Even before the pandemic, AISM was already providing hybrid education, so the complete switch to e-learning platforms like Seesaw and Google Classroom during the first lockdown in March last year was more like a natural extension than a rude disruption.

Ivan McLean, AISM head of middle and senior school, said, “Whether the student is in class or at home, anything we write on the interactive whiteboard can be seen in real time on their computer screen.”

Sunway International School (SIS) experienced a dropout rate of less than 5 percent during the year-long lockdown. Stranded in their home countries which had huge time differences with Malaysia, the students also faced problems like internet connectivity, according to the school.

Just like AISM, SIS relied on Google Classroom to retrieve and submit assignments before the pandemic. So, it was easy for students and teachers to adapt to a full e-learning routine.

However, SIS deputy principal Michael Owen is aware that remote learning is not without its challenges.

“Internet shyness is a real issue and a number of students choose not to participate by keeping their cameras and microphones off,” he said.

So the teachers had to keep students engaged by using Zoom and Google Meet which has the ability to create breakout rooms for smaller group activities, Owen added.

However, the International School of Kuala Lumpur (ISKL) still firmly believes that optimal learning can only happen in a physical classroom setting.

“When the pandemic is over, we will return to 100 percent on-campus learning,” said ISKL team. However, the school will continue to assess the situation and offer the most appropriate learning mode for its students.

Like most international schools, the majority of ISKL students started learning on campus when the lockdown eased. Few took up e-learning, except those stranded abroad then.

Although there were drop-outs due to country relocation in the past one year, the number was not significantly different from previous years.

A lecturer from an international school in Cyberjaya feels that e-learning is more suitable and effective for the small pool of independent learners.

“It is not effective for most as they are easily distracted and find it hard to focus at home without the presence of teachers,” said the lecturer who declined to be named.

Nevertheless, she acknowledged that e-learning is a new trend and she would still encourage her students to use it as a complementary channel when they return to school.

With three children attending primary education in an international school in the Klang Valley, Canadian mum Ofeliya Popova, said e-learning platforms are more suitable for older children, and not young ones who need learning through fun activities.

“My kids need the social interaction, and as such I will not be continuing e-learning platforms for them,” she told NNA Kyodo.

Favoring e-learning, Cheryl Ann Fernando, country director of Pemimpin Global School Leadership Malaysia, said many of its teachers have made great strides in using different types of education technology during the pandemic.

“We cannot forget all the efforts that we have put in to build all these resources online. As school reopens, it is not going back to how it was before - it is to build back better,” she said during a panel discussion.

Malaysia's ministry of education launched the "Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia" (DELIMa) during the pandemic in 2020 to cater to the needs of students under its formal education system.

By December last year, 3.4 million students and 436,000 teachers were using the platform. Malaysia seeks to continue with the digital transformation of its education system as it works towards economic recovery.