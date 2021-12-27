Malaysia's international schools attract investor interest

27, Dec. 2021

Teachers in Australian International School Malaysia (AISM) teach remotely via an e-learning platform during the pandemic. (Photo: AISM)
Teachers in Australian International School Malaysia (AISM) teach remotely via an e-learning platform during the pandemic. (Photo: AISM)

By Charlotte Chong

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - The outlook on international schools in Malaysia has turned promising after they were hammered by prolonged lockdowns which saw a drop in attendance.

Following the lifting of inter-state and overseas travel restrictions, American global investment firm KKR signed an agreement in November with leading private educator, Taylor’s Education Group, to acquire a minority stake in its Taylor’s Schools division to accelerate growth and regional expansion.

Taylor’s Schools owns and operates six international schools – Garden International School in Kuala Lumpur, Nexus International School Malaysia, Australian International School Malaysia, Taylor’s International School Kuala Lumpur, Taylor’s International School Puchong as well as Nexus International School Singapore.

On the long-term strategic partnership, Loy Teik Ngan, executive chairman of Taylor’s Schools, said, “Over the years, Taylor’s Schools has grown in significance as a provider of top-class international school education in Malaysia and Singapore. With the intention to expand our portfolio of international schools in the ASEAN region, we are honored that KKR has decided to collaborate with us in the next phase of our growth."

KKR will complement the strength of Taylor's Schools in education operations with its regional network, expertise in mergers and acquisitions as well as their access to capital said Loy.

SJ Lim, a managing director at KKR, noted that all the four brands of Taylor's Schools have consistently achieved strong academic success. He said KKR looks to leveraging its operational experience, global network, and education expertise to further enhance Taylor’s Schools’ offerings.

Apart from supporting leading family businesses in Southeast Asia with credit, KKR has built a strong education with its investments in Lighthouse Learning (formerly EuroKids International), a leading Indian education services provider; Cognita Schools, a UK-based global private schools group; EQuest Education, a leading educational services provider in Vietnam, and Education Perfect, a leading education technology firm in Australia and New Zealand.

The Taylor's Education Group is one of the largest private education groups in Malaysia with 20,000 students. In the last decade, it has expanded operations to Singapore and Vietnam.

In the business for seven decades in Malaysia, Taylor’s offers pre-school to postgraduate education. Taylor's University is currently ranked the Number 1 private university in Malaysia and Southeast Asia by QS World University Rankings 2022.

Since October, Malaysia allowed residents who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 to travel to another state and overseas. The country aims to reopen to foreign tourism in January 2022 following a recent opening of a joint travel lane with neighboring Singapore.

Another factor favoring growth for international schools in Malaysia is low education and living costs, compared to many other Asia cities.

Kuala Lumpur is the second cheapest city in Asia for international schools, after Phnom Penh, according to International Schools Database.

The alarming spread of COVID-19 infections, which led to further lockdowns and ailing businesses in Malaysia this year, forced many expat families to pack up and returned to their home countries.

Their departures saw students dropping out as well as declining enrolment at international schools. There were also students stranded abroad in home countries.

The Australian International School Malaysia (AISM), which saw its enrolment fall by 5 percent this year, had to freeze staff salaries and new hires.

Its principal Liam King told NNA Kyodo that student attendance at AISM was more than 80 percent after lockdown easing in March as there were students who could not enter Malaysia due to border restrictions.

Even before the pandemic, AISM was already providing hybrid education, so the complete switch to e-learning platforms like Seesaw and Google Classroom during the first lockdown in March last year was more like a natural extension than a rude disruption.

Ivan McLean, AISM head of middle and senior school, said, “Whether the student is in class or at home, anything we write on the interactive whiteboard can be seen in real time on their computer screen.”

Sunway International School (SIS) experienced a dropout rate of less than 5 percent during the year-long lockdown. Stranded in their home countries which had huge time differences with Malaysia, the students also faced problems like internet connectivity, according to the school.

Just like AISM, SIS relied on Google Classroom to retrieve and submit assignments before the pandemic. So, it was easy for students and teachers to adapt to a full e-learning routine.

However, SIS deputy principal Michael Owen is aware that remote learning is not without its challenges.

“Internet shyness is a real issue and a number of students choose not to participate by keeping their cameras and microphones off,” he said.

So the teachers had to keep students engaged by using Zoom and Google Meet which has the ability to create breakout rooms for smaller group activities, Owen added.

However, the International School of Kuala Lumpur (ISKL) still firmly believes that optimal learning can only happen in a physical classroom setting.

“When the pandemic is over, we will return to 100 percent on-campus learning,” said ISKL team. However, the school will continue to assess the situation and offer the most appropriate learning mode for its students.

Like most international schools, the majority of ISKL students started learning on campus when the lockdown eased. Few took up e-learning, except those stranded abroad then.

Although there were drop-outs due to country relocation in the past one year, the number was not significantly different from previous years.

A lecturer from an international school in Cyberjaya feels that e-learning is more suitable and effective for the small pool of independent learners.

“It is not effective for most as they are easily distracted and find it hard to focus at home without the presence of teachers,” said the lecturer who declined to be named.

Nevertheless, she acknowledged that e-learning is a new trend and she would still encourage her students to use it as a complementary channel when they return to school.

With three children attending primary education in an international school in the Klang Valley, Canadian mum Ofeliya Popova, said e-learning platforms are more suitable for older children, and not young ones who need learning through fun activities.

“My kids need the social interaction, and as such I will not be continuing e-learning platforms for them,” she told NNA Kyodo.

Favoring e-learning, Cheryl Ann Fernando, country director of Pemimpin Global School Leadership Malaysia, said many of its teachers have made great strides in using different types of education technology during the pandemic.

“We cannot forget all the efforts that we have put in to build all these resources online. As school reopens, it is not going back to how it was before - it is to build back better,” she said during a panel discussion.

Malaysia's ministry of education launched the "Digital Educational Learning Initiative Malaysia" (DELIMa) during the pandemic in 2020 to cater to the needs of students under its formal education system.

By December last year, 3.4 million students and 436,000 teachers were using the platform. Malaysia seeks to continue with the digital transformation of its education system as it works towards economic recovery.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Teachers in Australian International School Malaysia (AISM) teach remotely via an e-learning platform during the pandemic. (Photo: AISM)
Malaysia's international schools attract investor interest

Malaysia Services

1 MINUTE

Merger of Grab and Altimeter delivers proceeds of $4.5 billion, representing the largest-ever US public listing by a Southeast Asian company. (Photo: Grab)
Grab begins trading on Nasdaq amid growth momentum in SE Asia

Singapore Services

25 DAYS AGO

Photo shows a ceremony to exchange a memorandum of understanding on a business tie-up between Gakken Holdings Co. and KiddiHub Education Technology Joint Stock Co. on Nov. 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo courtesy of Gakken Holdings Co.)
Japan's Gakken ties up with KiddiHub to expand business in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

28 DAYS AGO

Photo shows a Lock+Store self-storage service facility of Singapore's General Storage Co. Pte. Ltd. A subsidiary of Japan's Mitsuuroko Group Holdings Co. plans to acquire the whole stake in General Storage in October 2021. (Photo courtesy of Mitsuuroko Group Holdings)
Japan's Mitsuuroko to buy self-storage operator in Singapore

Singapore Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Andres Rodriguez from Pixabay
Sony subsidiary in merger talks with Indian entertainment giant ZEEL

India Services

3 MONTHS AGO

One of Vietnam Blockchain Corporation's solution tracks the whole process of agriculture produce, from farming and distribution to the consumer. (Photo: VBC)
Vietnam's VBC seeks funds for blockchain expansion in SE Asia

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Topgolf Chengdu will be the company's first outdoor multi-level entertainment venue to operate in China. (Photo: Topgolf)
Topgolf entertainment expanding to Asia, starting with China

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Daito Trust Construction unit helps Chinese hoping to study in Japan

China Services

4 MONTHS AGO

17LIVE influencer Elene Chong sharing views on a pizza gifted to her with her audience. (Photo:17LIVE)
Taiwan's livestream platform 17LIVE launches in Malaysia, to expand in SE Asia

Malaysia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

With Parcel Perform, logistics service providers can enjoy seamless integration and automated analysis of logistics performance. (Photo: Parcel Perform)
Singapore's Parcel Perform to expand after $20 mil. funding as Asia-Pacific logistics boom

Singapore Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Gogoro, which operates a growing network of battery swapping stations in Taiwan, has surpassed 200 million battery swaps since launching them in 2015. (Photo: Gogoro)
Taiwan's Gogoro subscriber-base for battery swapping swells to 400,000

Taiwan Services

5 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of Zomato’s delivery staff. Food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy have set their eyes on the country’s current addressable food service market of $65 billion which Iis estimated t to grow to $110 billion by 2025. (Photo: Zomato)
Restaurants struggle for profits as food-delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy conquer India

India Services

5 MONTHS AGO

This image shows a rendering of Nishitetsu's second hotel in Bangkok to be opened in the summer of 2023 (Photo courtesy of Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co.)
Japan's Nishi-Nippon Railroad to open 2nd hotel in Bangkok in 2023

Thailand Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Hainan Island (Photo: Image by David Mark from Pixabay)
Dentsu's China unit signs strategic accord with Hainan gov't

China Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Japan's JMA Management Center forms 1st overseas unit in Thailand

Thailand Services

6 MONTHS AGO

The idea for Apna originated in 2019 when Nirmit Parikh realized small and medium-sized businesses faced challenges in hiring workers, while the working class needed help to find job and training opportunities. (Photo: Apna)
Fast-growing job startup Apna raises $70 million for India and overseas expansion

India Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows Mirei Kanaya, who heads a new office of Japanese crowdfunding platform operator Makuake Inc., which opened in Seoul on June 10, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Makuake Inc.)
Crowdfunding platform operator Makuake opens 1st overseas office

South Korea Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Gaming in Thailand is booming with millions of players contributing a billion dollars to the industry in 2020, according to research firm Newzoo. (Photo courtesy of Esports Technologies)
Esports Technologies launches Gogawi in Thailand's booming gaming market

Thailand Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by 倩生 王 from Pixabay
Japanese karaoke operator to dissolve Singapore unit amid pandemic

Singapore Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Founded in Singapore in 2012, Grab has grown into a household name in Southeast Asia with its superapp for hyperlocal services for ride-hailing, food delivery, payments and other financial services. (Photo courtesy of Grab)
Grab to list in New York via $40 bil. merger with Altimeter Growth

Singapore Services

9 MONTHS AGO

A key finding in a SpotX study in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Australia found that OTT ads drive strong post-ad purchase behavior for 35 percent of OTT viewers. (NNA)
OTT ads influence spending for 35% of video viewers in SE Asia, Japan

Asia Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Indonesians are consuming much more OTT content such as movies and TV services delivered smartphones and other devices. (Antara)
Indonesia's OTT market to hit $4.4 bil. by 2027 as video viewing and gaming boom

Indonesia Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Li Yang on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank sets up consulting unit in China

China Services

10 MONTHS AGO

Image by 462634 from Pixabay
MURC joins hands with SCS-Invictus to enhance consulting in Asia

Singapore Services

11 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia and Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
IPO hopes for Grab, Gojek, Tokopedia as they surge ahead, Indonesian unicorns may merge

Indonesia Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Job placement firm Asia to Japan opens 1st S.E. Asia unit in Singapore

Singapore Services

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matthias Zomer from Pexels
Amusement center operator Round One to open its 1st outlet in China

China Services

12 MONTHS AGO