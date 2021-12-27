Thailand’s Bumrungrad enhances healthcare with precision medicine with BCP

27, Dec. 2021

Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok is moving ahead as a leader in medical technology and innovative patient services. (Photo: Bumrungrad)
By Valaiporn Chalermlapvoraboon

BANGKOK, NNA - As it expands its global healthcare footprint with strategic partnerships, health-tech company BC Platforms (BCP) aims to be a leader in providing interpretation services on genomics-related insights, with 2021 being a significant year for the emergence of pharmacogenomic (PGx) testing in clinical practice.

Pharmacogenomics is the study of how variations in the human genome dictate a person’s response to medications.

Knowing the genotypes associated with a higher risk to certain medications can enhance medication safety and efficacy for patients as well as lowering medical costs.

One of the major partnerships of Zurich-headquartered BCP in this advanced area is with Bumrungrad International Hospital in Bangkok. Operated by listed Bumrungrad Hospital Public Co., it is one of the largest private hospitals in Southeast Asia and a global pioneer in providing world-class services and international patient support besides pioneering clinical research.

With the advances in genotyping technology and next-generation sequencing (NGS), clinical laboratories are transitioning from single-gene tests to multi-gene panels for PGx, with single-nucleotide polymorphism (SNV) panel testing still being the most widely used technology, said BCP, a global leader in healthcare data management and analytics for personalized medicine. Without the expertise from BCP, SNV data interpretation could otherwise prove challenging.

BCP's latest partnership with Bumrungrad builds on their first collaboration in 2019 for clinical sample management functionalities and automated workflows for genotype-based wellness reporting and NGS-based neonatal screening supported by BCP solutions.

The extended partnership in October sees Bumrungrad using BCP's personalized medicine platform BC Genome to implement end-to-end clinical NGS workflow for germline and somatic tumor testing, enabling data-driven personalized care for patients.

BCP is also providing its discovery and research platform, BC Insight, for curating and analyzing clinical and biology omics data in a secure format to enhance translational research capabilities at Bumrungrad and boost their research collaborations.

In their latest partnership, Bumrungrad has also become a BCP data partner, contributing data samples for research.

Jeremy Mark Ford, the laboratory research and technology director of Bumrungrad hospital, told NNA the adoption of BC Genome platform has allowed doctors, specialists and healthcare experts to securely store and manage patients’ DNA data such as genome sequencing.

Once their data is entered in the platform, the BC Insight solution would help integrate patients’ genomic data with the hospital’s clinical data on treatment, medicine and diagnosis, he added.

Teeradache Viangteeravat, the director of research and development at the Bumrungrad hospital, told NNA, “Hospitals nowadays have their own electronic medical or health system for managing all types of clinical data but not genetic and genomic data.”

Filling this gap are the BCP platforms which allow data integration between them, said Teeradache.

BC Insight enables doctors to access the full scope of patients’ data as well as to research further in order to find the best way to treat them, he added.

Giving an example of the benefits of PGx testing, he said a cancer patient of a specific profile can receive the most suitable and effective type of radiation therapy or medication. Extending the advantages of shared data, the BC Insight platform help doctors to have a better idea of the outcome of other patients with a similar profile and treat them accordingly.

"At Bumrungrad we have a commitment to provide precision medicine using big data; genomic and other omics data. We require a big data platform to support sample management, data processing, informatics pipelines, reporting and structured storage," Teeradache said in a press release on Oct. 20.

He added, "BC Platforms is a world leader in this space and are able to provide a suite of integrated solutions, which support our strategic objectives and also support searching of genotypic and phenotypic data, for collaborative research projects. We are proud to be working with BC Platforms to provide a world class precision medicine platform to continue to deliver the high-quality support our patients and clinicians demand."

"BCP platforms will help figure out what medication works best for you as a patient. It is not like a one-size-fits-all kind of approach,” Teeradache told NNA.

The hospital is also connected to the BC Rquest platform, a global data partner network which gives access to data of more than 22 million patients across Europe, Americas, Africa and Asia for pharmaceutical and medical research and development.

Since 1980, Bumrungrad hospital has provided services to more than 1.1 million patients in Thailand as well as international patients from 190 countries.

Normally reliant on revenue from foreign patients in medical tourism, private hospitals are among the businesses severely hit by border restrictions imposed to tackle the COVID-19 outbreaks in Thailand.

Kasikorn Research Center has said medical tourism in 2021 will continue the declining trend that began last year, with the number of medical tourist arrivals expected to be around 10,000-20,000, or down by at least 90 percent.

As Thailand has recently started to reopen its borders to people from more than 60 countries, Bumrungrad also hopes to support international patients recovering from the COVID-19 virus at the country’s first clinic dedicated for that purpose. It provides general healthcare and rehabilitation for those suffering long-term symptoms.

“Prevention is the key highlight here,” said Teeradache.

“In the post-pandemic era, people want a more preventive approach to avoid getting sick. BC Platforms would help us in delivering preventive health plans in the years to come too,” he added.

The hospital had already started providing telemedicine consultation as part of its growing remote services.

“Not only is it a personalized medicine platform, it also supports digital health initiatives, international medicine monitoring and diagnosing,” said Ford.

The hospital reportedly gained 2.98 billion baht ($89.3 million) in revenue during the third quarter, primarily from the rise in quarantine services for locals, expats and international patients.

