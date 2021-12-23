Malaysian virtual clinics flourish during the pandemic

A file photo of a remote consultation in session between a doctor and a patient. Virtual clinics play a most important role in Malaysia's healthcare system especially during pandemic lockdowns. (Photo courtesy of Anna Shvets)

By Charlotte Chong

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Millions of Malaysians were forced to stay at home during a number of prolonged pandemic lockdowns due to wave after wave of COVID-19 infections since March last year.

While it has been particularly inconvenient for Covid and non-Covid patients to travel to towns and cities for a physical consultation and treatment at a clinic or hospital, such a challenging time has paved the way for unprecedented growth for virtual clinics and telemedicine platforms which emerged in the recent years before the pandemic.

The increase in online consultation is evident as homegrown telemedicine service startup DOC2US issued at least 500,000 e-prescriptions in the first nine months of this year, surpassing the total of last year. In 2020, it recorded 230,000 e-prescriptions, up by 160 percent from 2019.

“When we first started in 2017, we only managed to record about 500 e-prescriptions generated by our online doctors,” its co-founder and CEO Raymond Choy said. In 2018, they grew to 5,500 e-prescriptions before spiking in 2019. Currently, DOC2US has more than 200,000 users with about 700 to 1,000 new users joining the platform daily.

“Most medical conditions at primary care level can be assessed preliminarily via telemedicine solutions,” Choy said. Patients can opt to receive medication from its 600 partner pharmacies nationwide following the consultation.

According to startups operating digital health platforms in Malaysia, the most common illnesses reported were respiratory tract infection with symptoms like cough and sore throat; fever, rashes, acute gastroenteritis, migraine, asthma attack and muscle pain.

However, remote consultations are not without its limitations as it lacks the most important part of physical examination as well as the doctor's personal touch, said Choy.

DOC2US’ financial performance has been improving steadily over the past years, Choy told NNA Kyodo in an email. But the bulk of last year’s revenues came from “an impactful windfall" to the tune of eight figures after it was tasked to be a healthcare provider for more than 27 COVID-19 vaccination centers in the country.

The company sent mobile teams to administer injections at community halls and corporate offices, delivering more than 500,000 doses of vaccine by mid-August 2021, Choy said.

Since March last year, virtual clinic Teleme, which operates a hybrid platform that allows doctors to connect with patients online and offline, has seen a 50 percent jump in platform traffic with more than 200,000 users using its service today. Its revenue almost tripled in the 12 months before end-September this year with 30 percent more doctors joining his platform during the pandemic period, said co-founder Dr Hoh Hon Bing.

He said it is not necessary for patients with non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure, diabetes or high cholesterol to visit a doctor so often as it is more crucial for them to cultivate a healthy diet with regular exercise. He believes that it is more efficient for the patients to check in with a doctor once a week through an online consultation to monitor how they are progressing.

“It’s almost like going to a personal trainer,” he told NNA Kyodo via a zoom video call.

Hoh said a healthcare platform is more than just matching doctors and patients in a vicinity close to each other. Important details such as a patient’s health history have to be taken into consideration too. It is best that patients consult doctors they are already familiar with, he added.

On serving Covid patients, Hoh said they would check in online with their doctor every morning to update their current situation and measure their oxygen twice a day with a pulse oximeter.

Hoh added, “The good thing is 95 percent of them don’t progress to category 4 and 5. There is also no point for us to go over to their house if their health deteriorates because they have to go to the hospital and get oxygen anyway.”

Of the 100 queries received by Teleme each day during the height of a pandemic wave, half of them were Covid patients and worried family members.

Hoh said most of them just needed reassurance on coping with their symptoms. Through constant remote monitoring by doctors, patients could avoid going to the hospitals unless it is really necessary, he said.

Like other virtual healthcare players, Speedoc Malaysia had seen online queries more than doubled since the start of the pandemic. Compared to a year ago, it received a 230 percent jump in calls from February to July this year. It also saw a 400 percent increase in app downloads this year.

“The big jump in numbers is mostly queries from COVID-19 related cases. This is on top of the surge we were already seeing in 2020,” its medical director Fadly Ramly said, adding that it is an encouraging indication that people are becoming more receptive to using its application for online bookings for video consultations and on-site Covid test swabs.

Virtual clinics generally charge patients between 20 and 50 Ringgit per session and 300 Ringgit for each home visit.

Ramly acknowledged that online consultations do face challenges like unstable internet connection and unclear explanations given by patients sometimes. To diagnose a patient’s condition properly, a doctor would listen to the patient’s explanation as well as look out for any telltale signs during a video call.

“If the situation calls for it, we will complete it with a physical examination. Otherwise, teleconsultation is enough to help us observe and provide an initial diagnosis normally," he said.

However, some doctors disagree.

A doctor who only wanted to be known as "Teoh", said he used the DOC2US platform for only three months two years ago as he found it hard to diagnose patients remotely.

However, Teoh believes such platforms would be more suitable for general enquiries, like the type and dosage of a health supplement to consume to help a condition.

“It doesn’t work for patients and it is just like a gimmick to us,” said Teoh, who owns a private practice in the Klang Valley.

There is also concern that some doctors might not give the proper attention patients deserve, and yet still charge a fixed fee, said Teoh.

Nevertheless, he believes that the demand for telemedicine may still grow if a prolonged lockdown crops up even though many patients still prefer a physical consultation.

Teoh also proposed that platforms offer a function for patients to rate doctors. “This way, the patients could rate the satisfaction level according to the money spent," he told NNA Kyodo in a phone interview.

Medical officer Dr Tan Lip Siang from the University of Malaya Medical Centre said he would not consider joining a medtech platform as he would not be able to build a good rapport with patients and communicate well with seniors with poor vision and hearing.

Such platforms serve better as a temporary relief during the pandemic to help minimize physical contact, but it is not useful in the long run, he told NNA Kyodo.

However, if some patients have gotten used to virtual clinics, then this trend will continue post-pandemic, he added.

A survey by the Medical Protection Society (MPS) revealed that 96 percent of doctors are worried about the plight of vulnerable patients if they do not use online consultation or have access to them should virtual clinics become the dominant channel.

In a statement in June, medicolegal lead Pallavi Bradshaw said, “There are naturally concerns around its limitations, the need for support and training due to different skills required when consulting in this way, and the desired role of virtual care beyond the pandemic.”

However, McKinsey & Company noted that consumer-centric digital health ecosystems are already forming across Asia at unprecedented speed and scale, driven by shifting demographics, rising consumer expectations, technological innovations and limited legacy healthcare infrastructure.

Estimates show that digital health in Asia could collectively generate a market value of $100 billion by 2025, up from $37 billion in 2020, said the management consulting firm in a report in July.

Fuelling the growth of digital health in Asia are venture capital and private equity investments, which grew at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 38 percent from 2015 to 2020. Last year, Asia accounted for 44 percent or $6 billion of global venture capital investments in digital health, the report noted.

The global blockchain technology in the healthcare market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 35 percent from an estimated $12.45 billion this year to $55.83 billion by 2026, according to Research and Markets.

The major contributing factor is the increasing focus on improving the patient’s engagement and delivering patient-centered care. The increasing penetration of high-speed network technologies initiating blockchain as a service and reducing the risk of the counterfeited drugs is also contributing to the growth of the market, said Research and Markets in a report in October.