World's biggest Ikea store opens in the Philippines

22, Dec. 2021

The world’s biggest Ikea store opened in Pasay city in the Philippine capital Metro Manila on Nov. 25, 2021. (NNA)
By Darlene Basingan

MANILA, NNA - After a two-year delay amid pandemic disruptions, Swedish furniture giant Ikea finally made its debut in the Philippines with the opening of its largest store in the world on November 25.

The Netherlands-headquartered multinational conglomerate is hoping to capitalize on the spending power of the growing Philippine middle class and young-adult working population who have a penchant for interesting home furnishing and lifestyle.

Although the opening of Ikea Pasay City at the famous SM Mall of Asia complex arrived at a time when consumer confidence has dimmed after a spending spike in the second and third quarters, there are bright prospects when the country shifts into a recovery mode next year.

In fact, the happy sparks are already here as the yearly Christmas shopping returns with people flocking to stores despite concerns about job security, low income, inflationary prices and Covid risks.

Online bookings for Filipinos to get a time slot to shop at the mammoth 15,000 sqm two-level store in Pasay city have been full days or weeks ahead. In keeping with Covid protocols, only 4,000 shoppers are allowed in at any one time.

Planning to be a long-term tenant, Ikea collaborated with Philippine retail giant SM Prime Holdings Inc, which operates the mall, to build a 5-storey facility of 68,000 sqm to house all its operations, including warehousing and e-commerce call center.

With a capacity to accommodate 4,000 staff and other workers, its awe-inspiring size is nearly double that of a typical Ikea store whose iconic boxy look in blue and yellow draws stares from afar.

The store's manpower strength is about 1,000 currently, including 600 direct hires.

Located in the lifestyle and tourist destination of the sprawling commercial and entertainment district in Pasay City in Metro Manila, the Ikea store offers 8,000 products, from furniture and crockery to decorative items and live plants.

Most of the items are shipped from abroad, while the massive 1,100-seat restaurant also uses local produce like meat, vegetable and fruit. Famous for its signature Swedish meatballs, the restaurant can accommodate up to only 700 currently because of pandemic restrictions.

"It is so big because it was driven by our logistic needs," explained Georg Platzer, store manager of Ikea Philippines.

Each large shipment of products from its Shanghai warehouse in China, its nearest to the Philippines, takes about seven weeks. Platzer said the Philippine store was designed to have a vast warehouse space to keep buffer stocks so that customers could take home the products they wanted to buy on the spot.

Platzer said the price point of Ikea products in the Philippines is affordably similar to that of Thailand, adding that the company strives to offer lower prices in the Philippines to cater to many consumers.

Housewife Josephine Camama, who was among the early birds to arrive before the 10am store opening, couldn't contain her excitement.

"I'm so excited. I had goosebumps upon entering the store," she said, adding that she used to order Ikea products from Dubai, which were much more expensive because overseas delivery.

Camama, 35, who enjoys furnishing her home, said she prefers Ikea products over local brands as they are cheaper and better-quality.

When a Swedish diplomat announced that Ikea would expand to the Philippines in 2017, the consumer spending growth rate was strong then at 5.9 percent and continued to be so at 5.7 and 5.8 percent in 2018 and 2019 respectively.

However, spending contracted by almost 8 percent when the Philippines was slammed hard last year by the devastating COVID-19 pandemic which also slowed down the construction of the Ikea store considerably.

Millions of Filipinos lost their jobs while family incomes fell.

In a shaky journey to recovery, consumer spending has, in fact, gone up by more than 7 percent in the second and third quarters of this year - possibly due to pent-up spending after months of lockdown.

While analysts had earlier expected household consumption to recover further in the fourth quarter, the consumer confidence index has fallen further from -19.3 percent in Q3 to -24 percent this last quarter amid the ongoing pandemic, according to central bank BSP.

Consumers are more pessimistic as they expect more unemployment, lower income and higher prices of goods apart from Covid concerns.

However, BSP noted that consumers are optimistic of better times in Q1 of 2022 and the next 12 months, with expectations of more employment opportunities and higher incomes. They also have high hopes of effective government policies and programs as well as better governance.

Despite the current drawbacks, Ikea believes the home furnishing sector would benefit when people begin to invest in their homes again with the expected reopening and recovery when many more people get vaccinated.

"The Philippine market is very promising. We believe very much in this market, and the e-commerce is just proof that we were right," Platzer said.

Ikea Philippines' online store, which was launched nine weeks ahead of its brick-and-mortar cousin, has garnered around 30,000 customers so far. It also came at a time when Ikea has enhanced its global online presence before the year-end shopping season.

The local store makes deliveries in Metro Manila and also to areas beyond the capital such as the provinces of Pampanga and Laguna.

The store hopes to capture seven million customers yearly and a market share of 2 to 3 percent of the home furnishing market in its first year of operation, said Platzer.

Local players such as Wilcon Depot Inc. and AllHome Corp. of Filipino tycoon Manuel Villar has dominated the market for many years. Aside from home furnishing, both retailers also sell construction materials.

Despite the impact of the pandemic, both companies have performed relatively well. Sales came from people who wanted to renovate their homes and buy more furniture during the prolonged lockdowns.

The two retailers also continued with their expansion plans for brick-and-mortar stores. AllHome Corp. also enhanced its online presence aggressively. The company expects business to return to its healthy pre-pandemic level by year-end.

Platzer believes Ikea presence in the Philippine market would benefit the home furnishing industry as it is an established brand that has successfully inspired people worldwide to make home lifestyle improvements.

He believes the Philippine market will grow further and Ikea would take a fair share of it.

Currently, the Ikea group has more than 445 stores in over 50 countries. It aims to open stores in 50 new locations around the world by 2023.

Ikea operates in Southeast Asia through Ikano Retail, one of the 12 Ikea franchises in the world. It was started by the late Swedish founder of Ikea himself.

