Making business trips a breeze amid pandemic disruptions

Bertrand Saillet, managing director of FCM Asia, said corporate customers are also interested in sustainable travel to support climate actions apart from risk management in pandemic times. (Photo: NNA)

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - It may seem odd for a travel management company to win a prestigious regional award during pandemic times when there are so many restrictions and rules for a traveler to surmount.

But FCM, the global flagship business travel arm of Australia-headquartered Flight Centre Travel Group, was recently named Asia’s leading travel management company for the seventh consecutive year in the World Travel Awards.

Since 2020, disruptions caused by the global pandemic have forced the corporate travel industry to transform. Travel planners like FCM have to find solutions to be agile and innovative in a constantly changing environment in order to survive.

Not only has FCM proved to be resilient, it managed to thrive over the last 20 months.

During this tumultuous period, it clinched a record number of new businesses globally as it made strides to accelerate the return to travel for business travelers across Asia through improvements in service, technology and business expansion. The top clients include Proctor & Gamble, Spotify, Tupperware, AXA, and Atos.

With the global pandemic causing a seismic shift in the business travel industry, FCM has made it a top priority to address customers’ pain points by providing new technology and tools, enhanced account management; and sustainable and secure travel.

Leveraging on the Flight Centre Travel Group (FCTG), FCM could deliver access to a worldwide network of airfares, hotels and ground transport for best-value, customized travel solutions for thousands of national and multinational companies around the world, including many well-known Fortune and FTSE 100 companies.

Relying on FCM’s intuitive and flexible technology as well as knowledgeable expert teams in over 100 countries, FCM ensures that clients are able to travel around effortlessly and maximize their return on investment.

Its globally connected teams are experts in negotiating the best deals for clients, and offer in-depth advice on each destination.

This year also saw FCM enhancing its brand identity and launching a new global technology platform which was adapted and launched in China too.

In August, it announced its expansion into Japan, the world’s fourth largest corporate travel market through a joint venture with Japan's NSF-Engagement. FCM took a majority stake in the company, which was the inhouse corporate travel agency for Sony.

In the same travel awards, FCM was also named leading travel management company in five Asian markets including Malaysia, Hong Kong, Japan, South Korea and The Philippines.

Overseeing the Asia market from the regional office in Singapore is Bertrand Saillet, Managing Director for FCM Asia.

In an interview with NNA below, Saillet talks about how travel tech has taken a quantum leap at FCM to serve changing business travel needs during the pandemic and beyond.

Q: How do you manage to serve business travelers during the ongoing pandemic?

A: FCM managed to stabilize our operations quite early on in the pandemic early last year. With streamlined processes and FCM’s new travel tech in place early this year, we are able to provide clients and travelers with the same efficient corporate travel experience as before Covid.

Our ground-breaking proprietary technology on the FCM Platform directly targets customers’ pain points with current and legacy corporate travel technology. Our extensive research globally revealed that customers not only need an all-encompassing platform that is consistent across all markets, but also need it to be fully flexible with a positive user experience and simple user interface.

We offer a seamless end-to-end experience that starts from the booking phase, where we provide advice and information, as well as organize all bookings including PCR tests and any other required health tests in addition to the usual corporate travel booking elements. It goes past post-journey with an automated expense and payment management system that is part of our service. This creates a lot of efficiencies at every stage which accumulates to a significant amount of time saved for the travel manager, booker and traveler. And ultimately, achieving productivity and monetary gains.

Q: Can you explain the quantum leap made in mobile travel tech and the features of your new platform?

A: Increasingly, travel managers, bookers and travelers expect access to travel tech at their fingertips; they want to have access to their entire travel program while on-the-go, anytime they want it. Travelers need end-to-end 24/7 support from a journey’s start to finish so that their business trips can be smooth and seamless. Travel managers want control in their pocket wherever they are, be it to monitor safety of their travelers or quick access to travel data. The customized service that travel managers, bookers and travelers can receive through mobile apps, pocket virtual assistants, live customer service and real-time information will be the key to any successful corporate travel policy in a post-Covid world.

Our FCM platform allows a company to access its entire travel policy on any device, at a desk or on the road, and gives travelers the support they need anywhere, any time. Integrated within the technology is an AI-enhanced chatbot tool, Sam, that functions as a digital ‘avatar’ to provide live chat and real-time assistance across all platform channels. From a website to mobile app and live support via chat, phone or digitally, channels which were typically used by leisure travel, retail, financial services are now catching on in the corporate travel space. Driving this omnichannel digital capability creates value and superlative customer experiences for a consistently seamless and positive journey across all touch points. This will bring travelers much closer to a consumer-like utopia experience in a corporate travel world and is especially important as we gradually emerge from the pandemic with a reset and recover psyche.

Q: What are the new or common requests from clients who need to travel?

A: Apart from risk management, many clients are now more interested in online booking tools than they were pre-COVID. Corporate travel managers now ask questions about ease of implementation of tools or ease of use by their travelers, benefits such as cost savings, traveler tracking, data accuracy and analysis. Additionally, they are also interested in the integration potential of such tools within their own human resource management and enterprise resource planning tools, and how it can contribute to an integrated report that enables them to make better decisions and improve their bottom-line.

Q: How do you help clients plan trips especially when certain routes are closed or not well served by airlines?

A: Clients need clarity and confidence that we know what’s happening in the world currently in order to plan their trips well. Our FCTG Travel News site has a COVID-19 travel map with useful and updated information. It is a great resource that has helped many clients.

Due to the complexity of booking travel, we’re getting more requests from customers to assist them with an end-to-end booking experience. In addition to booking flights, accommodation and transfers, there are also requests now to book PCR tests for Covid status and even hotels for quarantine. We simplify the experience for corporates and their travelers, and this saves them time and hassle from figuring out what to do at different parts of the travel journey.

Another common requirement of clients is the speed in producing a report on a country with a severe spike in COVID-19 cases and helping them to evacuate. The safety and risk tools available to clients can help them to obtain updated news on the situation and get them to safety quickly.

Q: What are client needs with the jump in dependence on digital connection for work and meetings during pandemic lockdowns?

A: More and more meetings and events now have to include options like how best to engage the audiences of clients and increase event reach, especially in a hybrid or virtual meeting or event. Tech provides delegates with peace of mind as they are able to choose how they attend and experience meetings and events in future. Tech also plays a key role in contingency planning for border closures and/or a potential Covid cluster or a new wave emerging.

Q: How has contactless technology become much more important during the pandemic?

A: Contactless and mobile technologies may not be new, but they have experienced a spike in adoption since the pandemic and innovation in this area is expected to continue. Travelers are now more mindful about their journey and who or what they come into contact with. They are increasingly getting more comfortable with touchless tech. Mobile usage will increase throughout the travel journey with the use of contactless passports and boarding passes, apart from keyless hotel entry and digital checkout at hotels. Airports, airlines and hotels are also accelerating their investments in touchless technologies, such as biometrics, gesture controls and automation, to personalize digital interactions while enabling social distancing.

Examples of airports trying out biometric passenger clearance include Kuala Lumpur International Airport, Chengdu Shuangliu airport, Paris Orly airport, and Kansas City International Airport. International hotel chains which are already advanced in contactless check-in include Accor, Hilton and Marriott.

Q: What signs of recovery have you seen in the second half of 2021 and also with vaccinated travel lanes opening in some countries subsequently?

A: Corporate overseas travel plans within Asia in the third quarter have been on the uptick, with China, Hong Kong and Singapore being the top three corporate travel destinations in the region. Flights between Singapore and Jakarta have become popular as in the past.

With the start of the Singapore-Germany vaccinated travel lanes in September, we’ve seen an increase in enquiries and bookings from many German clients based in Singapore. We saw an 89 percent uplift in travel bookings to Germany in September, up from August. However, it's still lower than September 2019 before the pandemic hit, suggesting that business travel will take some time to rebound. But it frames a positive outlook for recovery of travel, clearly signifying the potential of an immediate bounce-back once countries reopen and practise reciprocity towards each other in having joint travel lanes.

Q: What's the progress in having cross-border vaccinated passports?

A: Many travel organizations and airlines have tried to develop digital health/immunity passports to facilitate cross-border travel and create superior customer experiences. However, the fragmented industry and ecosystem, coupled with differing government regulations have made this challenging. There is now greater understanding towards this and many are calling for unified digital vaccine passports.

Currently, the IATA Travel Pass is the leading digital COVID-passport program with over 70 airlines trialing or signing to the initiative. At the same time, COVID-19 test results and vaccine certificates from over 70 countries (representing 85 percent of global air traffic) can also be managed and accepted on this pass. It looks likely to be the digital passport that would open borders for vaccinated travelers as it now enters the operational phase after months of testing.

Q: What made the company decide to boost its presence in Japan?

A: A robust business travel market, a strong increase in demand from customers across Asia and an opportunity to provide a differentiated service were among the decisive factors for FCM to expand its operations in Japan. Feedback from FCM customers across all markets revealed a lack of adequate end-to-end business travel solutions in Japan that can deliver consistently and are simple to use at the same time.

Japan’s excellent digital infrastructure provides a strong foundation for FCM to integrate the new technology that we have developed into the market. A full suite of FCM products and services have been introduced in Japan to support our aim to provide consistency and improved customer experience.

Q: How big is the Japanese market?

A: Choosing to expand FCM’s presence in Asia at this critical time speaks volume of the tremendous potential Japan has towards FCM’s global strategy. As the world’s fourth largest business travel market, Japan will undoubtedly provide exciting growth opportunities for FCM in the region. FCM and NSF Engagement both recognize that the Japanese travel market is ripe for disruption and our partnership presents an alternative for clients who are currently being underserved. NSF Engagement’s deep local knowledge complemented by FCM’s evolving technology and global expertise will allow us to provide global coverage for existing and new Japanese clients.

Q: The pandemic and climate change have heightened people's awareness of the environment and sustainability. How is this shift happening in travel planning?

A: As companies slowly emerge from the pandemic, many have started to switch gears on the sustainability front as carbon offsetting programs are increasingly seen as less effective. Companies are now looking at actual emission reduction. Travel management companies are helping companies to refine their travel policy with guidelines on economy versus business class fare, direct routes; and greener plane fleets, public transport and hotel programs.

Tools given to clients not only help calculations to be more accurate, but can also help them to reduce their annual carbon footprints by choosing the most environmentally efficient route. Some tools add filters to their online booking platform so that they could flag more sustainable options such as greener hotels and allow them to book flights in a more sustainable way, like choosing the most environment-friendly route.

One of the most critical roles that travel companies play is to help corporates identify the right partners and suppliers that align with their ethos and sustainability goals. Today’s sustainable hotels do more than focus on recycled toilet paper and energy-saving light bulbs. They think long-term into water sustainability, energy savings, recycling, waste management and more.

I think we will see more and more focus on CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) as a booking-driven factor with clients choosing our travel and hospitality partners with a strong CSR program for their meeting and event venues. Clients are also looking at how these partners’ CSR offerings and tools, where possible, can be aligned with their own sustainability goals.