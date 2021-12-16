Japan assures the Philippines of continuing aid support

An artist illustration of Metro Manila Subway, one of the biggest projects funded by Japan in the Philippines. (Photo: Philippine Department of Transportation)

By Darlene Basingan

MANILA, NNA - When Japan signed its last loan deal for the initial phase of the first-ever subway line in the Philippines in July, it completed its fulfillment of a 2017 promise to provide a total of one-trillion yen in official development assistance (ODA) and private sector investments to the Southeast Asian country.

Japan is funding the first stage of the Metro Manila Subway with 357 billion pesos ($7.1 billion), one of the biggest projects it is financing in the Philippines.

Elsewhere, 13 Japanese-funded projects are targeted for completion this year thru 2023. They are among the government’s big-ticket projects under the Build, Build, Build program to accelerate infrastructure development.

Two other Japanese-funded projects have already been completed and are already operational.

One is the 9.7 billion pesos LRT-2 East Extension which links Pasig City in Metro Manila to Antipolo City in Rizal province, north of the capital. The other is a flood mitigation project that prevents Pasig River, which bisects Metro Manila into northern and southern parts, from inundating its surrounding communities when there is heavy rainfall.

All the major projects in the country have Japanese involvement, noted Secretary Vince Dizon, the Philippines’ presidential adviser for flagship infrastructure projects.

President Rodrigo Duterte launched the Build, Build, Build program in 2016 to upgrade and expand infrastructure networks and facilities in the country.

Duterte's strong focus on fixing dilapidated roads, airports and railways and building new ones increased the government's infrastructure spending from 3 percent to over 5 percent of the country's gross domestic product from 2011 to 2016.

But unlike the previous administration which preferred public-private partnership (PPP) financing, Duterte opted to fund many of his infrastructure projects through loans and grants.

Finance undersecretary Mark Dennis Joven said ODA-financed projects are faster to implement, and also give more leeway for the government to design the projects better.

Unlike the PPP funding, which requires state guarantees to ensure that private investors are able to recoup their investment and make a profit, the ODA route means less costly projects and a longer payback period, explained Joven.

When the country announced that it would carry out a slew of grand projects to support the next stage of its economic development, Japan saw a huge opportunity for funding and business participation as well as extending a big helping hand to the archipelagic country, which is its nearest Southeast Asian neighbor.

“There is a significant scale-up to the Japanese ODA assistance in view of the big-ticket projects,” Joven told NNA.

Japanese loans to the Philippines rose from $4.817 billion in the past administration to $6.122 billion under the five and half year rule of Duterte, according to the government's finance department.

Japanese loans alone account for 77 percent of the current administration's total bilateral loan portfolio of $7.947 billion. According to the department, most of the Japanese loans and grants went to the government's huge infrastructure projects.

The total cost of all the 112 projects under the Build, Build, Build program amounts to 4.687 trillion pesos, according to government figures released in May 2021. The majority is funded by loans and grants.

Of the 2,612.04 trillion pesos worth of aid funding 34 big-ticket projects under the infrastructure program, the bulk of the financing came from Japan, according to the 2020 ODA report by the country's National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

Data from Japan's ministry of foreign affairs shows that the Philippines received about $1 billion or the biggest ODA disbursement for a Southeast Asian state.

If the implementation of projects like the Metro Manila Subway continues for several years without any delay, the Japan International Aid Cooperation Agency (JICA), the Philippines would likely receive a similar or an even bigger disbursement from Japan, the agency told NNA.

Infrastructure financing in Southeast Asian countries like the Philippines is profitable, and Japan is trying to meet funding needs through ODA allocation, said Dennis Trinidad, a professor at the De La Salle University who has carried out extensive research on Japanese aid in the Philippines.

Japanese aid comes largely in the form of loans, unlike its western counterparts which provide ODA mostly in grants, he noted.

"Given this nature, it must be spent or allocated on profitable projects like infrastructure. It also promotes Japanese technology and benefits Japanese businesses and the economy in general," Trinidad said.

He said another possible reason for Japan increasing aid is to ensure that the Philippines would not depend on China too much. The need for capital for growth in its emerging economy has given the Chinese the opportunity to expand its influence.

“Ever since the United States declared China as a strategic rival, Japan, being a US ally, has aligned its aid diplomacy in the context of this great power rivalry,” Trinidad noted.

In 2016, Duterte announced his China-friendly policy to promote more state and private investments from the communist giant for his infrastructure plans.

China then pledged $9 billion worth of state aid and $15 billion worth of private investments in 2017.

While Chinese aid increased significantly under the Duterte administration, the traditional allies of the Philippines have continued to be its biggest aid and private investment providers, said Philamer Torio, a professor at the Ateneo School of Government in Manila.

"China will always be looking out for its own economic and political interests, and any decision and action it takes will always be towards the pursuit of these interests," he said.

In future, aid deals with Beijing will depend on how the next Philippine president views both China and the US, said Trinidad.

For decades, Japan has been the biggest aid provider to the Philippines, outdoing even Manila's oldest ally, the United States.

Overall, Japan accounts for 72 percent or $14.139 billion of the $19.656 billion worth of loans contracted by the Philippine government from 2001 to 2020, said its finance department.

In fact, after fulfilling its 1-trillion-yen aid commitment, Tokyo is already considering extending more aid within President Duterte's term which will end in July next year.

When pressed for details, JICA told NNA that both countries have yet to discuss any future plans.

In a recent statement, JICA’s representative to the Philippines said it stays committed to being the country’s top source of concessional financing for its major programs.

Of the $10.54 billion the Philippines plans to borrow this year from bilateral sources, the majority or $6.513 billion in loans will come from Japan, said Joven.

Trinidad believes that Tokyo would continue to provide the most significant amount of aid to Manila in the post-pandemic recovery years, or after Filipinos have elected a new president in 2022.

Japan has already indicated its willingness, said Joven, adding that they would need to identify the post-pandemic projects first.

Japan's focus has been consistent on infrastructure throughout the years. Trinidad believes JICA would likely support the next president's priorities, while continuing its backing for infrastructure projects.

Under late president Benigno Aquino III, Duterte’s predecessor, the bulk of Japanese aid also went to infrastructure projects even though modernizing the Philippine armed forces was one of his top priorities, Trinidad said.

In 2020, there was a great need for budgetary support and borrowings to augment the deficit in the national budget. Joven said these borrowings were needed to bolster the country's program to tackle the coronavirus pandemic and its impact.

In support, Japan has provided standby loans worth 50 billion yen since last year and fully disbursed the amounts in August this year.

With more and more Filipinos getting vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus, the country would likely focus on boosting business confidence from 2022.

Joven believes Japanese aid could play a big role in restarting the Philippine economy, and any future assistance could likely support health and digital infrastructure.

However, one major concern of the Duterte administration is whether the next president would change tack or continue to push through the projects started under the Build, Build, Build program, said Dizon

"Based on our experience, the Japanese government sees to it that it completes the projects it starts," Joven added.

While Japan has assured the Philippines that it would continue to fund subsequent stages of large projects like the second phase of the Metro Manila Subway, the continuation of projects would still require Philippine officials' approval first, he said.

As Duterte has only more than half a year left in office, the decision on the subway's second phase is likely to rest on the next administration.

Another concern is that heavy borrowing for the pandemic from 2020 is expected to raise the country's debt level to nearly 60 percent of the GDP this year.

But Joven feels the current debt level has not yet reached the red line.