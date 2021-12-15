EV adoption gathers speed in India, even in remote places

Pankaj Agarwal, who owns an EV dealership, is seen on an electric scooter in the small town of Jagdalpur in the central state of Chhattishgarh in India. With rising adoption of EVs in small towns and villages, manufacturers are expanding their footprint in these areas too. (Photo: NNA)

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - Fast-rising adoption of affordable electric two and three wheelers is leading India's ambitious switch to green transportation as new EV-only players and incumbent OEMs are accelerating the production of these zero-emission vehicles which are fast gaining favor among buyers in both urban and rural areas.

In India, the electric two wheeler category covers e-motorcycles and e-scooters, while the new three wheelers refer to e-auto rickshaws and e-cargo carriers for transporting people and goods respectively.

According to JMK Research, electric two and three wheelers have dominated 95 percent of the country’s EV sales so far this year. The overall market recorded its highest-ever EV sales of over 200,000 units between January and October, doubling figures for the whole of 2020.

A closer look at the new figures show that three wheelers accounted for more than half of the EV market, followed closely by two wheelers at around 44 percent, according to JMK Research.

India’s policy think tank NITI Aayog believes these two EV categories would continue to rule the market and lead in the e-mobility transition beyond 2025.

“By 2025, there will be no combustion two and three wheelers left in India,” declared Amitabh Kant, the optimistic CEO of NITI Aayog, when addressing a conference organized by the country’s ministry of heavy industries to promote EV adoption on Dec. 4.

“There's no future for companies which are not going green,” he reckoned, judging by the tremendous response to these electric vehicles, which are the most popular among low-income earners as well as the growing middle-class.

According to Kant, innovations leading to significantly lower battery costs will make EVs more affordable in the next few years.

With battery prices falling so quickly from $1,100 per kilowatt-hour to about $126 per kilowatt-hour, they might just dip down further to below $100 in the next 18 months, he envisaged.

This will significantly bring down the initial cost of EV ownership and help accelerate sales, he added.

India is the world’s largest producer of two and three wheelers. Collectively, they account for over 80 percent of total auto sales in the country which sold over 18 million vehicles during FY2020-21, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

While industry observers see two and three wheelers as "low-hanging fruits" in the EV market, many do not expect them to replace their older fossil-fuel powered cousins by 2025.

UK-based innovation center, the Energy Systems Catapult, said the penetration rate of electric two wheelers in India is projected to reach 15 percent by 2025, up from less than 1 percent currently.

Japan’s SoftBank is backing Indian startup Ola, which is currently building “Futurefactory”, the world’s largest scooter manufacturing facility in the country. With an initial annual capacity to produce 2 million units, it has received orders for 1 million electric scooters, according to a Reuters report on Dec. 2.

Other electric two-wheeler makers such as TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy and Greaves Electric Mobility are also in the process of ramping up operations to cater to the rising demand.

The country’s traditional two and three wheelers maker TVS Motor, which is building an EV factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, is looking to invest 12 billion rupees over the next four years.

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest traditional two-wheeler producer, is set to launch its first line-up of electric two wheelers by March 2022. It recently announced that its EV plant is coming up in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Pure-EV players such as Ather Energy recently commissioned its second manufacturing facility at Hosur in the southern state of Karnataka with plans to manufacture 400,000 units of electric scooter yearly, a big jump from its current annual capacity of 120,000 units.

Global engineering services company Ricardo Plc. believes the two-wheeler segment in India is likely to achieve electrification much quicker than other segments like cars since e-scooters have been in hot demand in urban as well as rural areas.

NNA, which recently traveled to some of India’s small towns and villages including the insurgency-hit areas in remote Bastar in the central state of Chhattisgarh, found that EV brand outlets as well as new dealerships have sprung up there.

These outlets sell mainly low-to-medium–speed electric scooters, which move up to 50 kilometers per hour. However, the absence of EV charging facilities is palpable .

“I have not met any customer who has shown any concern over the lack of charging infrastructure,” Pankaj Agarwal, who runs an EV dealership in the small town of Jagdalpur in Bastar, told NNA.

He then explained, “These electric vehicles can be charged using traditional wall sockets, just like how we charge mobile phones at home. Once fully charged, the scooters give enough range of 40 to 50 km for their typical daily commute.”

It is easy for the rural folks to go electric as the overall costs are on par with that of the traditional bikes, he said.

In the eastern state of Odisha, one of the poorest in India, NNA found several new EV stores selling electric scooters and three wheelers in small towns such as Cuttack and Puri.

What was more surprising was to see the emergence of newly constructed EV outlets and people riding e-scooters in remote, forested areas of Odisha’s Dhenkanal region.

“There are many like me in Dhenkanal who have recently shifted to electric scooters,” said local resident S. Jena, who recently bought a low-speed e-scooter.

In Cuttack, NNA saw staff of pizza restaurant chain Domino’s delivering orders on e-scooters, which has reportedly helped reduce delivery costs for consumers.

According to Energy Systems Catapult, the electric two-wheeler segment in India is dominated by the low-to-medium-speed category.

“This is mainly because in terms of upfront cost, they are already on par with combustion vehicles,” it said.

However, with the government offering incentives for high-speed electric two wheelers, this segment is expected to grow rapidly in the next two years, added Energy Systems Catapult.

Anil Sharma, an independent auto analyst, said less maintenance, lower running cost and attractive designs are some of the key drivers for EV growth in the country.

With so many green two wheelers invading such small towns and villages in far-flung regions, it’s no surprise that EV manufacturers are expanding their presence in more of these places.

Ather Energy recently announced its expansion to small towns of Hubli and Mysore in the southern state of Karnataka, and also in Siliguri in the eastern state of West Bengal.

"Today, the EV revolution is being fueled by an exponential surge in consumer interest and demand from Tier 2 cities,” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer of Ather Energy.

In November, RattanIndia Enterprises-backed Revolt announced that it would be opening its electric motorcycle dealership in Vizag, a second-tier city, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. It is also planning to enter more small towns and cities by early 2022.

In April this year, RattanIndia Enterprises, which has interests in several sectors such as clean energy, drones, power transmission and consumer finance, announced its move into the EV space by acquiring a substantial strategic stake in Revolt Intellicorp, which manufactures electric motorcycles.

Sneha Shouche, chief financial officer of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of the electric two-wheel Joy E-bike, said, “As people's inclination towards electric two wheelers as a preferred mode of mobility is increasing, the company is observing high traction across all our touch points.”

The company, which is the country's first EV manufacturer to be listed on the BSE (formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange), produces both high and low speed electric motorcycles and scooters.

Energy Systems Catapult said the regional EV markets in India vary significantly according to each state and depend on local factors such as demographics, income levels, regulatory landscape and urbanization.

“The state of Uttar Pradesh, for instance, with one of the lowest urbanization rates, has seen significant uptake of electric two wheelers. Maharashtra, on the other hand, with a higher urbanization rate, has the highest penetration of electric passenger cars,” it said.

Both the central and state governments are continuing to offer financial incentives and other benefits to encourage people to make the switch.