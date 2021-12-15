EV adoption gathers speed in India, even in remote places

15, Dec. 2021

Pankaj Agarwal, who owns an EV dealership, is seen on an electric scooter in the small town of Jagdalpur in the central state of Chhattishgarh in India. With rising adoption of EVs in small towns and villages, manufacturers are expanding their footprint in these areas too. (Photo: NNA)
Pankaj Agarwal, who owns an EV dealership, is seen on an electric scooter in the small town of Jagdalpur in the central state of Chhattishgarh in India. With rising adoption of EVs in small towns and villages, manufacturers are expanding their footprint in these areas too. (Photo: NNA)

By Atul Ranjan

NEW DELHI, NNA - Fast-rising adoption of affordable electric two and three wheelers is leading India's ambitious switch to green transportation as new EV-only players and incumbent OEMs are accelerating the production of these zero-emission vehicles which are fast gaining favor among buyers in both urban and rural areas.

In India, the electric two wheeler category covers e-motorcycles and e-scooters, while the new three wheelers refer to e-auto rickshaws and e-cargo carriers for transporting people and goods respectively.

According to JMK Research, electric two and three wheelers have dominated 95 percent of the country’s EV sales so far this year. The overall market recorded its highest-ever EV sales of over 200,000 units between January and October, doubling figures for the whole of 2020.

A closer look at the new figures show that three wheelers accounted for more than half of the EV market, followed closely by two wheelers at around 44　percent, according to JMK Research.

India’s policy think tank NITI Aayog believes these two EV categories would continue to rule the market and lead in the e-mobility transition beyond 2025.

“By 2025, there will be no combustion two and three wheelers left in India,” declared Amitabh Kant, the optimistic CEO of NITI Aayog, when addressing a conference organized by the country’s ministry of heavy industries to promote EV adoption on Dec. 4.

“There's no future for companies which are not going green,” he reckoned, judging by the tremendous response to these electric vehicles, which are the most popular among low-income earners as well as the growing middle-class.

According to Kant, innovations leading to significantly lower battery costs will make EVs more affordable in the next few years.

With battery prices falling so quickly from $1,100 per kilowatt-hour to about $126 per kilowatt-hour, they might just dip down further to below $100 in the next 18 months, he envisaged.

This will significantly bring down the initial cost of EV ownership and help accelerate sales, he added.

India is the world’s largest producer of two and three wheelers. Collectively, they account for over 80 percent of total auto sales in the country which sold over 18 million vehicles during FY2020-21, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

While industry observers see two and three wheelers as "low-hanging fruits" in the EV market, many do not expect them to replace their older fossil-fuel powered cousins by 2025.

UK-based innovation center, the Energy Systems Catapult, said the penetration rate of electric two wheelers in India is projected to reach 15 percent by 2025, up from less than 1 percent currently.

Japan’s SoftBank is backing Indian startup Ola, which is currently building “Futurefactory”, the world’s largest scooter manufacturing facility in the country. With an initial annual capacity to produce 2 million units, it has received orders for 1 million electric scooters, according to a Reuters report on Dec. 2.

Other electric two-wheeler makers such as TVS Motor, Hero MotoCorp, Ather Energy and Greaves Electric Mobility are also in the process of ramping up operations to cater to the rising demand.

The country’s traditional two and three wheelers maker TVS Motor, which is building an EV factory in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, is looking to invest 12 billion rupees over the next four years.

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest traditional two-wheeler producer, is set to launch its first line-up of electric two wheelers by March 2022. It recently announced that its EV plant is coming up in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh.

Pure-EV players such as Ather Energy recently commissioned its second manufacturing facility at Hosur in the southern state of Karnataka with plans to manufacture 400,000 units of electric scooter yearly, a big jump from its current annual capacity of 120,000 units.

Global engineering services company Ricardo Plc. believes the two-wheeler segment in India is likely to achieve electrification much quicker than other segments like cars since e-scooters have been in hot demand in urban as well as rural areas.

NNA, which recently traveled to some of India’s small towns and villages including the insurgency-hit areas in remote Bastar in the central state of Chhattisgarh, found that EV brand outlets as well as new dealerships have sprung up there.

These outlets sell mainly low-to-medium–speed electric scooters, which move up to 50 kilometers per hour. However, the absence of EV charging facilities is palpable .

“I have not met any customer who has shown any concern over the lack of charging infrastructure,” Pankaj Agarwal, who runs an EV dealership in the small town of Jagdalpur in Bastar, told NNA.

He then explained, “These electric vehicles can be charged using traditional wall sockets, just like how we charge mobile phones at home. Once fully charged, the scooters give enough range of 40 to 50 km for their typical daily commute.”

It is easy for the rural folks to go electric as the overall costs are on par with that of the traditional bikes, he said.

In the eastern state of Odisha, one of the poorest in India, NNA found several new EV stores selling electric scooters and three wheelers in small towns such as Cuttack and Puri.

What was more surprising was to see the emergence of newly constructed EV outlets and people riding e-scooters in remote, forested areas of Odisha’s Dhenkanal region.

“There are many like me in Dhenkanal who have recently shifted to electric scooters,” said local resident S. Jena, who recently bought a low-speed e-scooter.

In Cuttack, NNA saw staff of pizza restaurant chain Domino’s delivering orders on e-scooters, which has reportedly helped reduce delivery costs for consumers.

According to Energy Systems Catapult, the electric two-wheeler segment in India is dominated by the low-to-medium-speed category.

“This is mainly because in terms of upfront cost, they are already on par with combustion vehicles,” it said.

However, with the government offering incentives for high-speed electric two wheelers, this segment is expected to grow rapidly in the next two years, added Energy Systems Catapult.

Anil Sharma, an independent auto analyst, said less maintenance, lower running cost and attractive designs are some of the key drivers for EV growth in the country.

With so many green two wheelers invading such small towns and villages in far-flung regions, it’s no surprise that EV manufacturers are expanding their presence in more of these places.

Ather Energy recently announced its expansion to small towns of Hubli and Mysore in the southern state of Karnataka, and also in Siliguri in the eastern state of West Bengal.

"Today, the EV revolution is being fueled by an exponential surge in consumer interest and demand from Tier 2 cities,” said Ravneet Singh Phokela, chief business officer of Ather Energy.

In November, RattanIndia Enterprises-backed Revolt announced that it would be opening its electric motorcycle dealership in Vizag, a second-tier city, in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. It is also planning to enter more small towns and cities by early 2022.

In April this year, RattanIndia Enterprises, which has interests in several sectors such as clean energy, drones, power transmission and consumer finance, announced its move into the EV space by acquiring a substantial strategic stake in Revolt Intellicorp, which manufactures electric motorcycles.

Sneha Shouche, chief financial officer of Wardwizard Innovations & Mobility Ltd, one of the leading manufacturers of the electric two-wheel Joy E-bike, said, “As people's inclination towards electric two wheelers as a preferred mode of mobility is increasing, the company is observing high traction across all our touch points.”

The company, which is the country's first EV manufacturer to be listed on the BSE (formerly known as Bombay Stock Exchange), produces both high and low speed electric motorcycles and scooters.

Energy Systems Catapult said the regional EV markets in India vary significantly according to each state and depend on local factors such as demographics, income levels, regulatory landscape and urbanization.

“The state of Uttar Pradesh, for instance, with one of the lowest urbanization rates, has seen significant uptake of electric two wheelers. Maharashtra, on the other hand, with a higher urbanization rate, has the highest penetration of electric passenger cars,” it said.

Both the central and state governments are continuing to offer financial incentives and other benefits to encourage people to make the switch.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Pankaj Agarwal, who owns an EV dealership, is seen on an electric scooter in the small town of Jagdalpur in the central state of Chhattishgarh in India. With rising adoption of EVs in small towns and villages, manufacturers are expanding their footprint in these areas too. (Photo: NNA)
EV adoption gathers speed in India, even in remote places

India Motorcycle

34 MINUTES AGO

BlueWing Motors converts traditional two-wheelers into electric bikes by installing a special controller with a GPS tracker. (Photo: BlueWing Motors)
BlueWing Motors partners Indonesian university for electric bike JVs

Indonesia Motorcycle

28 DAYS AGO

Naveen Munjal, managing director of Hero Electric, will increase production of electric two wheelers significantly. (Photo: NNA)
Favorable factors drive India EV makers to accelerate production

India Motorcycle

2 MONTHS AGO

Gogoro CEO Horace Luke (L) and Hero MotoCorp chairman and CEO Pawan Munjal announced their strategic alliance at an online conference on April 21, 2021. Their agreement includes a joint venture to build a battery-swapping network in India. Hero MotoCorp will also produce electric two-wheelers based on Gogoro technology. (Photo courtesy of Gogoro)
Taiwan's Gogoro to launch battery-swapping network with India's Hero MotoCorp

Taiwan Motorcycle

7 MONTHS AGO

Tree Technologies CEO Viswananthan Menon said Treeletrik plans to distribute its fully electric motorbikes to the ASEAN region and beyond. (Photo courtesy of Tree Technologies)
Malaysia's Treeletrik to sell 200,000 e-bikes, set up plant in Indonesia

Malaysia Motorcycle

8 MONTHS AGO

Electric bicycle startup MODMO was founded by CEO Jack O'Sullivan who relocated from Ireland to Vietnam with the goal of building a world-class supply chain while supporting green initiatives. (Photo courtesy of MODMO)
Electric-bike startup MODMO raises $1.39 mil. for Vietnam production

Vietnam Motorcycle

8 MONTHS AGO

Honda Philippines, Inc. (HPI) president Susumu Mitsuishi (second from right), and HPI manufacturing division executive vice president Hiroyuki Yasunaga (far right) officiating at a ceremony to mark the shipment of XRM125 motorbikes to New Zealand on March 27, 2021 at HPI plant in Batangas province. Mitsuishi said exporting motorbikes could also help provide jobs in the Philippines which is now coping with its deepest recession. (Photo courtesy of HPI)
Honda Philippines to boost motorbike exports, starts New Zealand shipment

Philippines Motorcycle

9 MONTHS AGO

From left, Yuichiro Ishii, director, sales and marketing, HMSI; Atsushi Ogata, managing director, president and CEO, HMSI; and Yadvinder Singh Guleria, director of sales and marketing, HMSI, (Photo coat the global premiere of Honda's new CB350RS on Feb. 16, 2021. (Photo courtesy of HMSI)
Honda India's dealership expansion intensifies premium bike competition in challenging auto market

India Motorcycle

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Justin Bernatek on Unsplash
Suzuki restructures motorcycle sales operation in Thailand

Thailand Motorcycle

01, Dec. 2020

After announcing its exit from the Indian market in September, Harley-Davidson Inc. has decided to grow its presence in India with a partnership with the country’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer Hero MotoCorp. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Harley-Davidson delivers best Q3 results, retains India presence with Hero partnership

India Motorcycle

29, Oct. 2020

Automakers operating in India’s premium lifestyle biking market such as Harley-Davidson are facing challenges ranging from changing consumer habits and rising ownership costs to slow demand due to the declining economy which has been worsened further by the COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
Harley-Davidson crashes out of India in global restructuring

India Motorcycle

28, Sep. 2020

An electric three-wheeler driver stops at a newly set up battery swapping facility in the northern Indian city of Chandigarh on June 25, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Sun Mobility)
India allows 2- and 3-wheel electric vehicles to be sold without pre-installed batteries to help boost sales

India Motorcycle

14, Aug. 2020

Photo by Jess Aston on Unsplash
Indian motorcycle sales recover to 1 mil. units from zero in April

India Motorcycle

15, Jul. 2020

Mahindra e-Alfa Mini (Photo courtesy of Mahindra and Mahindra)
India’s M&M shifts focus to electric three-wheelers for more growth: report

India Motorcycle

02, Jun. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Ola Electric Mobility)
India’s Ola Electric Mobility takes over Dutch e-scooter maker Etergo

India Motorcycle

29, May. 2020

Photo by Steve Rybka on Unsplash
Honda to resume motorcycle production in India on Monday on eased lockdown

India Motorcycle

22, May. 2020

Ampere Vehicles' first dealership in Secunderabad, Telangana state (Photo courtesy of Ampere Vehicles)
India’s Ampere Vehicles opens its 1st dealership in Nepal for scooter sale

Nepal Motorcycle

20, May. 2020

Electric two-wheelers on display at the Auto Expo 2020 at Greater Noida in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh on Feb. 6, 2020. (NNA)
India electric vehicle sales grow 20 percent, bucking slowdown trend

India Motorcycle

21, Apr. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Norton Motorcycles)
India’s TVS Motor buys Britain’s Norton Motorcycles for 16 mil. pounds

Europe Motorcycle

20, Apr. 2020

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India officials and motorcycle racer Ricky Brabec (2nd from R) pose with the newly launched 2020 Africa Twin Adventure Sports in New Delhi on March 5, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India)
Honda Motorcycle expanding premium bike sales network throughout India

India Motorcycle

06, Mar. 2020

annie-spratt-QxIO5HHTiQo-unsplash_1_.jpg
Indian motorcycle maker Hero to invest $1.4 billion on future models, expansion

India Motorcycle

19, Feb. 2020

This photo shows a Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin Adventure Sports model at a launch event at the Shangri-La Hotel in Jakarta on Feb. 4, 2020. (NNA)
Honda Indonesia launches 2 high-end big bikes to meet premium segment demand

Indonesia Motorcycle

07, Feb. 2020

6.jpg
Indonesia’s motorcycle sales recover to 2015 level

Indonesia Motorcycle

28, Jan. 2020

Models introducing the All New Honda BeAT at Jakarta International Expo Kemayoran, Central Jakarta on Jan. 16, 2020. (NNA)
Honda Indonesia launches latest scooter in stable 2020 market

Indonesia Motorcycle

17, Jan. 2020

steve-rybka-cfD6wyDnUdc-unsplash.jpg
Honda Motor intensifying crackdown on counterfeit motorcycle parts in India

Exclusives India Motorcycle

06, Dec. 2019

20191120_0005.jpg
A.P. Honda launches pilot electric bike sharing at Bangkok university

Thailand Motorcycle

20, Nov. 2019

Indian Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari (2nd from R) joins executives of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt. Ltd., Honda Motor Co.'s local subsidiary, at a launch ceremony for Honda's first tighter emission standards-compliant scooter Active 125 in New Delhi on Sept. 11. (Photo courtesy of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India)
Honda may delay expansion plan in India amid auto sales slowdown

India Motorcycle

13, Sep. 2019