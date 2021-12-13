Malaysia's durian exports up despite pandemic

Malaysian durians such as the Musang King are especially popular with durian lovers in Singapore where one kg of its premium 'Black Gold' variety costs more than $20. (NNA)

By Charlotte Chong

KUALA LUMPUR, NNA - Over the past two decades, prickly durians produced in Southeast Asia especially those from Malaysia and Thailand have become one of the most sought-after commodities among fans from the region and beyond despite their strong-smelling fruit.

Even when countless businesses have been whacked hard by the pandemic since 2020, the demand for the intensely flavored "King of Fruits" has remained strong.

The high probability is that people in lockdowns and distressed by uncertainties would yearn more for what they would regard as heavenly and comforting foods such as the pungent durian to give them the much-needed joy during a challenging period.

In fact, exports hit a record high in 2020, increasing by 30 percent in value, reported Malaysia-based Agroforestry Group. James Blake, its international business director, expects this year's performance to be another record-breaking year for his company.

“The pandemic has not impacted the sector showing its resilience and how valuable it is. Consumers see durian essentially as a staple food and are willing to pay the price for it,” he told NNA Kyodo in an email reply.

As the largest durian importer in the world, China imports between 60 and 70 percent of Thai and Malaysian durians, followed by 19 percent for Vietnam, and 4 percent each from Singapore and Hong Kong.

Citing a report by EastFruit, Blake noted that China's durian imports jumped 4.5 times in the first two months of this year alone.

If more people can be persuaded to try the controversial fruit, there would be certainly plenty of room for growth as the consumption rate in China is a mere 0.2 kg per person, compared to 3 and 11 kg per person in Singapore and Malaysia respectively, he added.

Of course, durians are much cheaper in Malaysia where they are cultivated widely in several states.

Blake pointed out that Japan has been one of the fastest growing markets with its import value soaring by 64 percent on average in the past three years.

According to an analyst report by Technavio, the global durian market size is expected to increase by $8.58 billion between 2021 and 2025 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7 percent. This is driven by veganism and the expansion of durian plantations in Southeast Asia.

Malaysia's durian export value has grown by 74.8 million ringgit or 107 percent in five years since 2016, according to deputy agriculture and food industries minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Hamzah. It grew from 69.9 million ringgit in 2016 to 144.7 million ringgit in 2020.

“Malaysia is home to the world’s most demanded durian variety, but it has not been able to capitalize on this,” Blake said, adding that the country’s durian infrastructure and production are still not fully developed to meet export demand.

The country only exports 5 percent of its total durian production, which means it has a huge potential to reap billions of dollars in revenue each year.

With the start of another harvest in mid-November, Agroforestry Group managing director Paul Martin has been anticipating the return of tourists visiting durian plantations following news of the start of a vaccinated travel lane (VTL) between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur.

“The opening of the travel lane allows us to finally welcome Singapore based visitors and enables us to ramp up our operations,” he said in a statement on Nov. 23.

The company's first premium Musang King durian harvest, however, is not due until next year. In the meantime, Agroforestry is eyeing something more prized than that - the Black Thorn durian, which commands twice the price of the Musang King at $25 dollars per kg.

Both varieties are popular with durian lovers in Singapore, though Musang King is more widely available.

Black Thorn is an upcoming high-value variety that would generate an additional avenue of growth,” Martin said in an August statement.

The company would focus on exports as durian prices in Singapore double that in Malaysia, while prices in China are 10 times higher.

Musang King, also known as Mao Shan Wang, normally comes with a thick, dense flesh and tiny seeds with a robust bittersweet taste. Black Thorn has a thinner fruit around a larger seed, and a strong but less intense taste.

Blake said the company is planting 1,500 additional trees near its existing Johor plantation and expects its first Black Thorn harvest in 2026.

Durians growing on a tree at a Bentong durian farm. (Photo: Bentong Durians)

The pandemic lockdown in Malaysia in June this year and bumper harvests throughout the country sent prices plummeting to new lows, according to local producer Bentong Durians. But prices have recovered to pre-pandemic levels subsequently.

While the company was affected by a shortage in fertilizers and plant nutrients due to lockdowns, the demand from local durian lovers has remained high from 2020 to early 2021, said Dong Sech Sing, founder of Bentong Durians.

Its durian plantations in Bentong in the western state of Pahang currently produce Musang King, D24, Tekka and 101, while its first batch of Black Thorn is expected to produce fruits in two years’ time.

Dong is optimistic of further growth in durian exports especially with the use of liquid nitrogen for deep freezing to preserve freshness.

One of the largest durian exporters in Malaysia, Hernan Corporation Sdn Bhd, has seen its sales for this year generally doubled that of last year.

“People have been talking about the soft market during the pandemic. but perhaps durian is considered a premium product so I don’t see the impact,” its founder Anna Teo told NNA Kyodo via a zoom interview.

However, Teo raised the issue of higher logistics costs such as for warehousing as many ports around the world are now operating shorter hours with fewer manpower.

According to consulting and advisory firm 27 Group, the durian export activities were severely disrupted during Malaysia's second lockdown in June this year.

In a report, the group said, “The uncertainty in product quality and high transportation cost have caused the Chinese demand for Malaysian durians to decline.”

Although Hernan has seen two to three weeks of shipping delays with 10-15 percent higher freight costs borne by customers during the pandemic, it still managed to export 5,000 tons of durian pulp and paste as well as whole fruits from its plantations in Raub and Gua Musang in Malaysia. The figures represent a huge jump from its 100 tons in 2011, testifying how significant its sales have grown over the past decade.

“It is growing every year and there is still a lot of space and room for us to expand,” Teo said, adding that she aims to achieve 30,000 tons by 2026.

Hernan is in the midst of adding an automated factory near its sprawling plantation in Gua Musang in Kelantan state for durian processing.

While acknowledging that Black Thorn durians could be more profitable than Musang King, Teo still prefers to focus on the latter as it is "more scalable currently".

Nonetheless, Hernan exports less than 300 tons of Black Thorn from its Penang plantations each year.

“It’s all on an ad-hoc basis and the stocks are very scarce,” she added.

Hernan exports 95 percent of its overall production to countries like Australia, New Zealand, the UK, the US, Hong Kong, mainland China and Singapore. This year, Japan has become its newest market.

The remaining 5 percent of its durians are sold locally and processed to make products like durian paste and fillings for mooncakes, ice-cream, mochi and pancakes in its newly-built automated plant in Selangor.

Teo believes such sweet delights are a great way to introduce the fruit to a wider global audience in future before new consumers grapple with the whole fruit which can raise a stink with the unfamiliar.