Thailand's growing status as an EV hub in SE Asia

09, Dec. 2021

Honda Automobile Thailand displayed its electric hybrid EV models such as the Honda City Hatchback at Thailand's Motor Expo 2021 earlier in December this year. (NNA)
By Valaiporn Chalermlapvoraboon

BANGKOK, NNA - After Thailand declared its ambition to become the regional EV production hub several years ago, the country is finally seeing good progress.

In the first nine months of this year, 3.241 billion baht ($96.5 million) worth of electric-vehicle related investments were approved by Thailand’s Board of Investment.

According to the BOI, 3 billion baht or the majority of the investments was for battery electric vehicle (BEV) production, followed by 120 million baht for plug-in hybrid (PHEV), and 121.6 million baht for hybrid electric vehicle (HEV).

Other projects are currently under consideration, while “we are also expecting more applications especially for BEV platforms,” BOI told NNA.

The number of EV charging stations in Thailand has increased to 2,285 so far this year, up from 1,974 stations recorded in the first 11 months of last year, the Electric Vehicle Association of Thailand told NNA.

At the same time, the number of new EV ownership registrations jumped by 42.4 percent, its highest record when compared to the first nine months in 2020, according to the Department of Land Transport.

In 2017, Thailand announced its aggressive plan to develop EV production by attracting investments with incentives and tax exemption.

For example, companies investing in manufacturing battery electric vehicles, plug-in hybrid vehicles, EV motorbikes and trucks would get income tax exemption for at least three years.

In March 2021, the Thai government announced details to accelerate its EV production target by 2035, five years earlier than previously announced.

The government raised the target for the proportion of EVs in domestic automobile production from 30 percent to 50 percent by 2030.

The cumulative production targets for EVs have been set at 1.051 million units of cars, pickup trucks, motorcycles, buses and trucks by 2025, 6.224 million units by 2030, and 18.413 million units by 2035.

The national electric vehicle policy committee meeting held in May 2021 also set targets for the installment of charging facilities and battery production.

The Board of Investment told NNA that it approved 68.5 billion baht worth of EV investments from 2017 to 2020 for a combined production capacity of over 500,000 units a year.

Production projects have been launched by major car companies like Nissan, Honda, Toyota, Mercedes Benz and BMW, while the newcomers include FOMM and Takano.

Thailand’s major energy company PTT Public Co., and Taiwanese electronics giant Hon Hai Precision Industry Co, better known as Foxconn have collaborated to establish an open and integrated EV production platform for industry participation.

Auttapol Rerkpiboon, president and CEO of PTT, said the collaboration with Foxconn was a significant milestone, enabling PTT’s growing EV value chain to foster sustainable growth while facilitating the transition to e-mobility with future energy.

“Thailand will become a leader in the global EV evolution, and show the world that the Eastern Detroit can continue to shine in the field of EV,” said Young Liu, the chairman of Foxconn.

Recently, PTT's wholly owned subsidiary, Arun Plus Co, announced a partnership with China’s EV startup, Hozon New Energy Automobile Co.

PTT will distribute Hozon’s EV models and jointly explore production opportunities.

United States-based EV company, Evlomo, also announced its plan to build a battery plant in the Eastern Economic Corridor of Thailand, under a partnership with Rojana Industrial Park.

To excite Thai consumers and encourage them to switch to clean vehicles, car brands like China's GWM have also launched new models.

Honda Automobile Thailand also released a new hybrid electric model called e:HEV in November.

“The all-new Honda HR-V e:HEV will play a crucial role in stimulating Thailand’s automotive sector, which is still recovering, by making it even more active and creating a phenomenon in the SUV segment once again,” said the president and CEO of Honda Automobile Thailand, Noriyuki Takakura.

The private and public sectors are also playing their part to develop longer-lasting batteries, with shorter charging time.

For example, Thailand’s Energy Absolute launched its fast charge technology, which takes only 15 minutes to charge up to 80 percent. The company has installed 600 super-fast chargers throughout the kingdom.

PTT’s wholly owned subsidiary, Global Synergy Public Co., has started producing safer semi-solid batteries for local buses and tuk-tuk vehicles to support the use of renewable energy.

Thailand will become the third country with a semi-solid cell production facility in Asia, after China and Japan, and the first in the ASEAN region.

“EVs will become more attractive to drivers if the battery life lasts longer, and, while being used, takes less time to charge,” said Yossapong Laoonual, the president for sustainability at King Mongkut’s University.

More than 2,000 companies currently operate in Thailand’s automotive supply chain, establishing the country as the world’s 11th largest automotive production base. However, it has higher aspirations to meet its goals in e-mobility and clean energy.

Appealing to investors to seize more EV opportunities in Thailand, Vorawan Norasucha, director of the Thailand Board of Investment's New York office, stressed that the country is already "moving quickly toward a fossil fuel free future”.

In a recent statement, she said, “Our government is offering generous tax incentives and support to companies operating in the electric vehicle and battery space. There is no better time to invest in Thailand.”

