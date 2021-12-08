iKala’s AI-powered influencer marketing boosts sales of Japanese products abroad

08, Dec. 2021

iKala hopes the Japan market will generate its largest stream of revenue outside Taiwan by 2024. (Photo: NNA)
iKala hopes the Japan market will generate its largest stream of revenue outside Taiwan by 2024. (Photo: NNA)

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA - Leveraging its AI-powered technology, Taiwan’s iKala Interactive Media Inc. helps to link highly sought-after Japanese products with overseas buyers, while profiting from Japan’s $22 billion digital marketing sector at the same time.

In a fast-moving era when long attention spans have become scarce, conventional online commercials are losing their charm to interactive, versatile, and human-centered influencer marketing that can bring distinct and faster benefits to advertisers.

Earlier this year, iKala launched its KOL Radar service in Tokyo, promising effective influencer campaigns for Japanese brands with cross-border marketing efforts and higher sales.

Partnering with influencers may not be new to many brands, but finding the right-fit candidates can still be a challenge. So, iKala technology aims to provide the solution for brands wanting to promote their products more effectively.

“We are capable of turning influencer marketing into something measurable, quantifiable through AI-powered analysis, and accordingly, match candidates that are aligned very much with the brand,” iKala co-founder and CEO Sega Cheng told NNA in an interview in November.

Coupled with standardized services that are applicable for all kinds of products as well as marketing platforms, iKala aims to lead the competition while rivals such as commercial agencies or studios are still stuck with their current capabilities such as a limited selection of influencer candidates.

Established in 2011, iKala now serves more than 400 enterprises and about 15,000 advertisers and brands, including social media and tech giants like Youtube, Facebook, TikTok, and Google as its partners.

Working with the world’s major media portals has enabled iKala to mine a massive amount of real-time data and build a sizable database of over 100,000 influencers from Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In addition, iKala’s AI-powered technologies such as that for categorizing similar influencers and identifying consumer reactions, be it positive or negative, have added value to its influencer marketing service.

“In addition to candidate recommendation, we go beyond to suggest the best possible collaboration methods to our clients for risk management,” said Cheng.

Sometimes, choosing the right candidate, who not only reaches out better to a target group of consumers but also does not command an exorbitant fee, can bring cost-effectiveness and savings to a client.

In a case cited by Cheng, a bank client of iKala’s KOL Radar service managed to save marketing costs for a campaign to promote their new credit card which targets younger people. It turned out that the marketing cost to successfully woo each credit card applicant had fallen to NT$400 ($14.4 dollars), down from the previous average of NT$2,000.

As the world’s third largest economy, Japan commands a digital advertising market worth $22 billion or 12 times that of Taiwan, with the influencer marketing sector accounting less than 5 percent or $110 million, according to Cheng.

Globally, influencer marketing industry is set to grow to approximately $13.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $31.7 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 32 percent, according to statistics from Statista as well as Expert Market Research.

Besides its huge market, Japan is also known for its mature and reliable commerce practices - positive traits that contribute to a vibrant business landscape, said iKala.

The firm’s presence in Japan has seen encouraging initial results as five Japanese cosmetic and food brands are now using its service to promote sales in Taiwan.

iKala hopes to win trust from its Japanese clients by showing concrete marketing results before expanding its service scope in Japan to include cloud services such as Customer Data Platform (CDP), cloud infrastructure and machine learning solutions, added Cheng.

Riding on the wave of digital transformation, iKala has seen its business going uptrend, even during the past two years when COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to various industries.

“The pandemic has actually indirectly helped our business because demand has risen from firms planning to go digital and shops expanding online as people spend 47 percent more time on social networking services in 2020,” said Cheng.

Continued growth has driven the firm’s annual revenue up by 50 to 60 percent from 2020 to likely hit an excess NT$1 billion this year.

Cheng expects the group annual revenue to reach $200 million by 2024, with 30 percent coming from overseas markets, and “hopefully mainly from the Japan market,” he added.

Already operating in countries across Asia including Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Malaysia, iKala is considering further expansion gradually at a steady pace.

For now, the Japanese market is its top priority for the next three to five years,” Cheng emphasized.

to TOP Page

More from this section

iKala hopes the Japan market will generate its largest stream of revenue outside Taiwan by 2024. (Photo: NNA)
iKala’s AI-powered influencer marketing boosts sales of Japanese products abroad

Taiwan Tech

1 MINUTE

Co-founders Karl Mak (L) and Adrian Ang managed to raise $10 million in a Series A round to expand the Hepmil Media Group in Southeast Asia. (Photo: Hepmil)
Singapore's Hepmil rides on social marketing, esports for regional expansion

Singapore Tech

2 DAYS AGO

image-1637730257063.jpg
Japan's Itochu, Taiwan's E Ink to tie up on e-paper business

Taiwan Tech

14 DAYS AGO

IBM Security experts working at IBM Security Command Center in Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA. (Photo: IBM)
IBM Security to buy leading-edge ReaQta, continue investing in Asia

Singapore Tech

27 DAYS AGO

David Jen (L) of X, Alphabet's innovations start-up, joins the board of Quincus whose CEO-founder is Jonathan E. Savoir. (Photo: Quincus)
Singapore's Quincus aims to be supply-chain disruptor as it expands worldwide

Singapore Tech

1 MONTH AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Dentsu invests in Indian banking tech platform provider Goals101

India Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

The Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships, NTT Docomo Inc. and Mobile Innovation Co. have agreed on a tie-up for a trial of remote technical training using 5G network solutions. (Photo courtesy of the three partners)
AOTS, NTT Docomo testing 5G-based remote training solutions

Thailand Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Visitors posing with Ubtech panda robot at Expo 2020 Dubai on Oct 1, 2021. (Photo: China Council for the Promotion of International Trade)
Asia Pacific robot market poised for big leap

Asia Tech

2 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows OKI Electric Industry (Shenzhen) Co. in Shenzhen, Guangdong Province, a Chinese unit of Japanese IT maker Oki Electric Industry Co. (Photo courtesy of Oki Electric Industry Co.)
Japan's OKI shifting printer production in China to Thailand

Thailand Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

From left, BasisAI co-founders Linus Lee, Liu Feng-Yuan and Silvanus Lee are now part of Temasek's Aicadium team. (Photo: BasisAI)
Singapore's Aicadium acquires BasisAI for global AI ambitions

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

Quantum Key Distribution(Photo courtesy of Toshiba Corp.)
Toshiba, SpeQtral promote quantum-secure systems in S.E. Asia

Singapore Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

GPS and wearable device manufacturer Garmin expects to report sterling full-year results this year (Photo: Garmin)
Garmin Taiwan to double capacity with new $321 mil. plant as global wearables boom

Taiwan Tech

3 MONTHS AGO

The PARQ in Bangkok relies on Huawei's WiFi 6 technology to serve tenants and visitors at public areas and users of its app. (Photo: The PARQ)
The PARQ in Bangkok offers Huawei's ultra-fast Wi-Fi 6

Thailand Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
NEC's Singapore arm sets up academy for training digital-savvy human talent

Singapore Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

In the battle for online customers, e-commerce platforms in Vietnam like Tiki entice them with free shipping and quick delivery. (Photo: Tiki)
Taiwan Mobile invests $20 mil. in Vietnam’s Tiki, aims to be key tech player in SE Asia

Taiwan Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

In a partnership with Huawei, Plano will provide Huawei users with easy-to-use technological solutions to help keep children and families safe online and their eyes healthy. (Photo: Plano, Huawei)
Singapore's award-winning eye-health Plano app now available for Huawei users

Singapore Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Annie Spratt on Unsplash
Tech staffing agency TechnoPro to buy Indian software firm Robosoft

India Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

Image by 3D Animation Production Company from Pixabay
Yamato Holdings invests in Singaporean e-commerce solution provider

Singapore Tech

4 MONTHS AGO

The virtual signing ceremony between Trustana and OneConnect Financial Technology to mark their strategic collaboration saw the participation of leaders and representatives of Trustana; OneConnect Financial Technology; Temasek Holdings; Infocomm Media Development Authority of Singapore; and Affinidi, a Temasek tech startup which built the Trustana platform. (Photo: Trustana)
Trustana-OneConnect integration boosts F&B trade between Asean and China SMEs

Singapore Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

Image by chitsu san from Pixabay
Japan's Fujitsu ties up with Singapore startup for digital commodity trading

Singapore Tech

5 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of NTT Corp.)
NTT, Tokyo Century to jointly run data center business in India

India Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

GoFood delivery is one of the many services of the GoTo Group formed in May 2021 following the merger of Gojek ride-hailing and Tokopedia e-commerce, two of the most successful startups in Indonesia. (Photo: GoTo)
GoTo Group of Tokopedia-Gojek merger is Indonesia’s biggest tech company

Indonesia Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

CyCraft Japan chief operating officer James Cheng (L) and Makoto Haneda, communication systems director of ITFOR. Both companies will collaborate to promote more resilient security solutions for financial companies in Japan as well as to expand their business partnership overseas. (Photo: CyCraft and ITFOR)
CyCraft partners ITFOR for overseas expansion, cybersecurity for Japan financial sector

Taiwan Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Super express delivery is a growing trend across the globe, as local supermarkets to large-scale retailers and e-commerce giants have joined the league, offering 15-30 mins delivery of groceries and essentials. Locus helps such clients speed up their last-mile delivery with AI-enabled logistics tech solutions. (Photo: Locus)
Locus to expand as global tech brand in supply chain automation with new funding

India Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Demand for electronic gadgets and internet services continues to grow in Thailand since the pandemic last year. A COVID-19 resurgence this year is accelerating sales as many people have to work from home under stricter measures to curb the spread of coronavirus infections.
Continuing pandemic, tech innovations drive digital boom in Thailand

Thailand Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
Japan's KDDI invests in smart city platform startup in Indonesia

Indonesia Tech

6 MONTHS AGO

Image by Photo Mix from Pixabay
Japanese system developer APC sets up subsidiary in Singapore

Singapore Tech

6 MONTHS AGO