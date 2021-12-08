iKala’s AI-powered influencer marketing boosts sales of Japanese products abroad

iKala hopes the Japan market will generate its largest stream of revenue outside Taiwan by 2024. (Photo: NNA)

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA - Leveraging its AI-powered technology, Taiwan’s iKala Interactive Media Inc. helps to link highly sought-after Japanese products with overseas buyers, while profiting from Japan’s $22 billion digital marketing sector at the same time.

In a fast-moving era when long attention spans have become scarce, conventional online commercials are losing their charm to interactive, versatile, and human-centered influencer marketing that can bring distinct and faster benefits to advertisers.

Earlier this year, iKala launched its KOL Radar service in Tokyo, promising effective influencer campaigns for Japanese brands with cross-border marketing efforts and higher sales.

Partnering with influencers may not be new to many brands, but finding the right-fit candidates can still be a challenge. So, iKala technology aims to provide the solution for brands wanting to promote their products more effectively.

“We are capable of turning influencer marketing into something measurable, quantifiable through AI-powered analysis, and accordingly, match candidates that are aligned very much with the brand,” iKala co-founder and CEO Sega Cheng told NNA in an interview in November.

Coupled with standardized services that are applicable for all kinds of products as well as marketing platforms, iKala aims to lead the competition while rivals such as commercial agencies or studios are still stuck with their current capabilities such as a limited selection of influencer candidates.

Established in 2011, iKala now serves more than 400 enterprises and about 15,000 advertisers and brands, including social media and tech giants like Youtube, Facebook, TikTok, and Google as its partners.

Working with the world’s major media portals has enabled iKala to mine a massive amount of real-time data and build a sizable database of over 100,000 influencers from Thailand, Malaysia, Japan, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

In addition, iKala’s AI-powered technologies such as that for categorizing similar influencers and identifying consumer reactions, be it positive or negative, have added value to its influencer marketing service.

“In addition to candidate recommendation, we go beyond to suggest the best possible collaboration methods to our clients for risk management,” said Cheng.

Sometimes, choosing the right candidate, who not only reaches out better to a target group of consumers but also does not command an exorbitant fee, can bring cost-effectiveness and savings to a client.

In a case cited by Cheng, a bank client of iKala’s KOL Radar service managed to save marketing costs for a campaign to promote their new credit card which targets younger people. It turned out that the marketing cost to successfully woo each credit card applicant had fallen to NT$400 ($14.4 dollars), down from the previous average of NT$2,000.

As the world’s third largest economy, Japan commands a digital advertising market worth $22 billion or 12 times that of Taiwan, with the influencer marketing sector accounting less than 5 percent or $110 million, according to Cheng.

Globally, influencer marketing industry is set to grow to approximately $13.8 billion in 2021, and is expected to reach $31.7 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate of 32 percent, according to statistics from Statista as well as Expert Market Research.

Besides its huge market, Japan is also known for its mature and reliable commerce practices - positive traits that contribute to a vibrant business landscape, said iKala.

The firm’s presence in Japan has seen encouraging initial results as five Japanese cosmetic and food brands are now using its service to promote sales in Taiwan.

iKala hopes to win trust from its Japanese clients by showing concrete marketing results before expanding its service scope in Japan to include cloud services such as Customer Data Platform (CDP), cloud infrastructure and machine learning solutions, added Cheng.

Riding on the wave of digital transformation, iKala has seen its business going uptrend, even during the past two years when COVID-19 pandemic dealt a severe blow to various industries.

“The pandemic has actually indirectly helped our business because demand has risen from firms planning to go digital and shops expanding online as people spend 47 percent more time on social networking services in 2020,” said Cheng.

Continued growth has driven the firm’s annual revenue up by 50 to 60 percent from 2020 to likely hit an excess NT$1 billion this year.

Cheng expects the group annual revenue to reach $200 million by 2024, with 30 percent coming from overseas markets, and “hopefully mainly from the Japan market,” he added.

Already operating in countries across Asia including Taiwan, Singapore, Thailand, Vietnam, Hong Kong, the Philippines, and Malaysia, iKala is considering further expansion gradually at a steady pace.

For now, the Japanese market is its top priority for the next three to five years,” Cheng emphasized.