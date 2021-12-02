Grab begins trading on Nasdaq amid growth momentum in SE Asia

02, Dec. 2021

Merger of Grab and Altimeter delivers proceeds of $4.5 billion, representing the largest-ever US public listing by a Southeast Asian company. (Photo: Grab)
Merger of Grab and Altimeter delivers proceeds of $4.5 billion, representing the largest-ever US public listing by a Southeast Asian company. (Photo: Grab)

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - Grab Holdings Ltd. (Grab), which operates Southeast Asia’s leading superapp for everyday needs, has completed its merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (Altimeter), a special purpose acquisition company.

The high-profile transaction raised gross proceeds of $4.5 billion in the largest-ever US public market debut by a Southeast Asian company. It was approved by Altimeter stockholders in a special meeting held on Nov. 30, Grab said in a press release on Dec. 2.

Grab’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Dec. 2, 2021 under the ticker symbol “GRAB” at 10.30pm Singapore time (9.30am Eastern time). Its new chapter begins amid continual growth and momentum driven by its ride-hailing, delivery, and payment app.

Anthony Tan, group CEO and co-founder of Grab, said, “We truly believe this is Southeast Asia’s time to shine, and we hope that our entrance into the global public market will help bring greater attention to the tremendous opportunity here in the region."

He said the transformation of the Grab's mobility app into a superapp was "guided by the everyday problems we wanted to solve for the people we care about, and accelerated by the growing appetite for digital services in a rapidly transforming landscape."

"From on-demand riding and deliveries to digital financial services, enterprise services and more, we believe we are only scratching the surface of the opportunity ahead of us. Our calling remains the same – to unlock greater opportunity for all Southeast Asians to participate in the digital economy,” said Tan.

Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter, said, "Grab’s powerful flywheel combining ride-hailing, delivery and payments has demonstrated durable growth even during the pandemic and is playing a foundational role in the digitization of Southeast Asia."

"Altimeter is honored to partner with Grab on this significant milestone and as long-term owners to support their continued innovation, growth and economic impact,” he added.

Following the transaction, Grab will receive proceeds including a fully committed $4 billion PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity), the largest ever raised and led by $750 million from funds managed by Altimeter Capital Management, LP.

Other investments came from funds and accounts managed or advised by BlackRock, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley Investment Management), and T.Rowe Price Associates, Inc., as well as Fidelity International, Fidelity Management and Research LLC, Janus Henderson Investors, Mubadala, Nuveen, Permodalan Nasional Berhad, Temasek Holdings and K3 Ventures.

Leading family groups from Indonesia including Djarum, the Sariaatmadja family and Sinar Mas also participated.

Dennis Lynch, head of Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), said, "We’re thrilled to participate in Grab’s debut on the public markets and serve as long-term partners with the company. Grab represents a unique growth investment in the dynamic and growing Southeast Asian market."

Grab operates across 465 cities in eight countries - Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, offering high-frequency hyperlocal consumer services such as food delivery, ride-hailing, grocery delivery, e-payments, financial services and more — all through a single “everyday everything” app.

The cornerstone of Grab’s superapp strategy is the ability to drive higher engagement among users, which increases loyalty and retention rates while reducing the cost to serve.

Grab achieved three straight quarters of record Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in 2021, totalling $11.5 billion through Sept. 30, 2021

The company saw 1 billion transactions completed in the first half of 2021, while average spend per user jumped 43 percent year-on -year in Q3.

It is the regional category leader in Southeast Asia for online food delivery, ride-hailing, and e-wallet payments and boasts the largest on-demand driver supply network, with over five million registered driver-partners.

It is also the largest food delivery network in Southeast Asia, with more than two million registered merchant-partners.

Grab said its total addressable market is expected to grow to more than $180 billion by 2025 across online food delivery, ride-hailing, and e-wallet payments.

The proportion of Grab consumers using more than one service rose from about 33 percent in December 2018 to approximately 55 percent in June 2021.

According to App Annie, the Grab app is installed on more than 40 percent of all smartphones in the Southeast Asia region, leading in the mobility and delivery category, as of October 2021.

Grab is participating in some of the booming market segments in one of the fastest-growing regional digital markets in the world. Southeast Asia is home to approximately 660 million people, with a growing middle class and an increasingly online marketplace of consumers and businesses.

The pandemic has accelerated the digital shift. According to the e-Conomy SEA 2021 report by Bain, Google and Temasek, 40 million new internet users came online in 2021 in Southeast Asia.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Merger of Grab and Altimeter delivers proceeds of $4.5 billion, representing the largest-ever US public listing by a Southeast Asian company. (Photo: Grab)
Grab begins trading on Nasdaq amid growth momentum in SE Asia

Singapore Services

1 MINUTE

Photo shows a ceremony to exchange a memorandum of understanding on a business tie-up between Gakken Holdings Co. and KiddiHub Education Technology Joint Stock Co. on Nov. 25, 2021, in Tokyo. (Photo courtesy of Gakken Holdings Co.)
Japan's Gakken ties up with KiddiHub to expand business in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

3 DAYS AGO

Photo shows a Lock+Store self-storage service facility of Singapore's General Storage Co. Pte. Ltd. A subsidiary of Japan's Mitsuuroko Group Holdings Co. plans to acquire the whole stake in General Storage in October 2021. (Photo courtesy of Mitsuuroko Group Holdings)
Japan's Mitsuuroko to buy self-storage operator in Singapore

Singapore Services

2 MONTHS AGO

Image by Andres Rodriguez from Pixabay
Sony subsidiary in merger talks with Indian entertainment giant ZEEL

India Services

2 MONTHS AGO

One of Vietnam Blockchain Corporation's solution tracks the whole process of agriculture produce, from farming and distribution to the consumer. (Photo: VBC)
Vietnam's VBC seeks funds for blockchain expansion in SE Asia

Vietnam Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Topgolf Chengdu will be the company's first outdoor multi-level entertainment venue to operate in China. (Photo: Topgolf)
Topgolf entertainment expanding to Asia, starting with China

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Element5 Digital on Unsplash
Daito Trust Construction unit helps Chinese hoping to study in Japan

China Services

3 MONTHS AGO

17LIVE influencer Elene Chong sharing views on a pizza gifted to her with her audience. (Photo:17LIVE)
Taiwan's livestream platform 17LIVE launches in Malaysia, to expand in SE Asia

Malaysia Services

4 MONTHS AGO

With Parcel Perform, logistics service providers can enjoy seamless integration and automated analysis of logistics performance. (Photo: Parcel Perform)
Singapore's Parcel Perform to expand after $20 mil. funding as Asia-Pacific logistics boom

Singapore Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Gogoro, which operates a growing network of battery swapping stations in Taiwan, has surpassed 200 million battery swaps since launching them in 2015. (Photo: Gogoro)
Taiwan's Gogoro subscriber-base for battery swapping swells to 400,000

Taiwan Services

4 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of Zomato’s delivery staff. Food aggregators Zomato and Swiggy have set their eyes on the country’s current addressable food service market of $65 billion which Iis estimated t to grow to $110 billion by 2025. (Photo: Zomato)
Restaurants struggle for profits as food-delivery giants Zomato and Swiggy conquer India

India Services

4 MONTHS AGO

This image shows a rendering of Nishitetsu's second hotel in Bangkok to be opened in the summer of 2023 (Photo courtesy of Nishi-Nippon Railroad Co.)
Japan's Nishi-Nippon Railroad to open 2nd hotel in Bangkok in 2023

Thailand Services

4 MONTHS AGO

Hainan Island (Photo: Image by David Mark from Pixabay)
Dentsu's China unit signs strategic accord with Hainan gov't

China Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mimi Thian on Unsplash
Japan's JMA Management Center forms 1st overseas unit in Thailand

Thailand Services

5 MONTHS AGO

The idea for Apna originated in 2019 when Nirmit Parikh realized small and medium-sized businesses faced challenges in hiring workers, while the working class needed help to find job and training opportunities. (Photo: Apna)
Fast-growing job startup Apna raises $70 million for India and overseas expansion

India Services

5 MONTHS AGO

Photo shows Mirei Kanaya, who heads a new office of Japanese crowdfunding platform operator Makuake Inc., which opened in Seoul on June 10, 2021. (Photo courtesy of Makuake Inc.)
Crowdfunding platform operator Makuake opens 1st overseas office

South Korea Services

6 MONTHS AGO

Gaming in Thailand is booming with millions of players contributing a billion dollars to the industry in 2020, according to research firm Newzoo. (Photo courtesy of Esports Technologies)
Esports Technologies launches Gogawi in Thailand's booming gaming market

Thailand Services

7 MONTHS AGO

Image by 倩生 王 from Pixabay
Japanese karaoke operator to dissolve Singapore unit amid pandemic

Singapore Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Founded in Singapore in 2012, Grab has grown into a household name in Southeast Asia with its superapp for hyperlocal services for ride-hailing, food delivery, payments and other financial services. (Photo courtesy of Grab)
Grab to list in New York via $40 bil. merger with Altimeter Growth

Singapore Services

8 MONTHS AGO

A key finding in a SpotX study in Thailand, Singapore, Vietnam, Indonesia, the Philippines, Japan and Australia found that OTT ads drive strong post-ad purchase behavior for 35 percent of OTT viewers. (NNA)
OTT ads influence spending for 35% of video viewers in SE Asia, Japan

Asia Services

8 MONTHS AGO

Indonesians are consuming much more OTT content such as movies and TV services delivered smartphones and other devices. (Antara)
Indonesia's OTT market to hit $4.4 bil. by 2027 as video viewing and gaming boom

Indonesia Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Li Yang on Unsplash
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank sets up consulting unit in China

China Services

9 MONTHS AGO

Image by 462634 from Pixabay
MURC joins hands with SCS-Invictus to enhance consulting in Asia

Singapore Services

10 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Tokopedia and Afif Kusuma on Unsplash)
IPO hopes for Grab, Gojek, Tokopedia as they surge ahead, Indonesian unicorns may merge

Indonesia Services

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Peter Nguyen on Unsplash
Job placement firm Asia to Japan opens 1st S.E. Asia unit in Singapore

Singapore Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Matthias Zomer from Pexels
Amusement center operator Round One to open its 1st outlet in China

China Services

11 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Scott Graham on Unsplash
Japanese accounting group I-Glocal to offer payroll services in Vietnam

Vietnam Services

12 MONTHS AGO