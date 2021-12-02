Grab begins trading on Nasdaq amid growth momentum in SE Asia

Merger of Grab and Altimeter delivers proceeds of $4.5 billion, representing the largest-ever US public listing by a Southeast Asian company. (Photo: Grab)

By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - Grab Holdings Ltd. (Grab), which operates Southeast Asia’s leading superapp for everyday needs, has completed its merger with Altimeter Growth Corp. (Altimeter), a special purpose acquisition company.

The high-profile transaction raised gross proceeds of $4.5 billion in the largest-ever US public market debut by a Southeast Asian company. It was approved by Altimeter stockholders in a special meeting held on Nov. 30, Grab said in a press release on Dec. 2.

Grab’s common stock is expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq on Dec. 2, 2021 under the ticker symbol “GRAB” at 10.30pm Singapore time (9.30am Eastern time). Its new chapter begins amid continual growth and momentum driven by its ride-hailing, delivery, and payment app.

Anthony Tan, group CEO and co-founder of Grab, said, “We truly believe this is Southeast Asia’s time to shine, and we hope that our entrance into the global public market will help bring greater attention to the tremendous opportunity here in the region."

He said the transformation of the Grab's mobility app into a superapp was "guided by the everyday problems we wanted to solve for the people we care about, and accelerated by the growing appetite for digital services in a rapidly transforming landscape."

"From on-demand riding and deliveries to digital financial services, enterprise services and more, we believe we are only scratching the surface of the opportunity ahead of us. Our calling remains the same – to unlock greater opportunity for all Southeast Asians to participate in the digital economy,” said Tan.

Brad Gerstner, founder and CEO of Altimeter, said, "Grab’s powerful flywheel combining ride-hailing, delivery and payments has demonstrated durable growth even during the pandemic and is playing a foundational role in the digitization of Southeast Asia."

"Altimeter is honored to partner with Grab on this significant milestone and as long-term owners to support their continued innovation, growth and economic impact,” he added.

Following the transaction, Grab will receive proceeds including a fully committed $4 billion PIPE (Private Investment in Public Equity), the largest ever raised and led by $750 million from funds managed by Altimeter Capital Management, LP.

Other investments came from funds and accounts managed or advised by BlackRock, Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley Investment Management), and T.Rowe Price Associates, Inc., as well as Fidelity International, Fidelity Management and Research LLC, Janus Henderson Investors, Mubadala, Nuveen, Permodalan Nasional Berhad, Temasek Holdings and K3 Ventures.

Leading family groups from Indonesia including Djarum, the Sariaatmadja family and Sinar Mas also participated.

Dennis Lynch, head of Counterpoint Global (Morgan Stanley), said, "We’re thrilled to participate in Grab’s debut on the public markets and serve as long-term partners with the company. Grab represents a unique growth investment in the dynamic and growing Southeast Asian market."

Grab operates across 465 cities in eight countries - Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam, offering high-frequency hyperlocal consumer services such as food delivery, ride-hailing, grocery delivery, e-payments, financial services and more — all through a single “everyday everything” app.

The cornerstone of Grab’s superapp strategy is the ability to drive higher engagement among users, which increases loyalty and retention rates while reducing the cost to serve.

Grab achieved three straight quarters of record Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) in 2021, totalling $11.5 billion through Sept. 30, 2021

The company saw 1 billion transactions completed in the first half of 2021, while average spend per user jumped 43 percent year-on -year in Q3.

It is the regional category leader in Southeast Asia for online food delivery, ride-hailing, and e-wallet payments and boasts the largest on-demand driver supply network, with over five million registered driver-partners.

It is also the largest food delivery network in Southeast Asia, with more than two million registered merchant-partners.

Grab said its total addressable market is expected to grow to more than $180 billion by 2025 across online food delivery, ride-hailing, and e-wallet payments.

The proportion of Grab consumers using more than one service rose from about 33 percent in December 2018 to approximately 55 percent in June 2021.

According to App Annie, the Grab app is installed on more than 40 percent of all smartphones in the Southeast Asia region, leading in the mobility and delivery category, as of October 2021.

Grab is participating in some of the booming market segments in one of the fastest-growing regional digital markets in the world. Southeast Asia is home to approximately 660 million people, with a growing middle class and an increasingly online marketplace of consumers and businesses.

The pandemic has accelerated the digital shift. According to the e-Conomy SEA 2021 report by Bain, Google and Temasek, 40 million new internet users came online in 2021 in Southeast Asia.