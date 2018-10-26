2 Koreas remove firearms, guard posts, troops from DMZ area

SEOUL, Kyodo - North and South Korea have completed the removal of all firearms and guard posts from part of the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two countries, in line with last month's inter-Korean agreement aimed at reducing military tensions, the South announced Thursday.

The Defense Ministry said the disarmament work, which also involves the U.S.-led United Nations Command, was completed by 1 p.m. in the Joint Security Area, located in the truce village of Panmunjeom.

Under the Sept. 19 agreement, each side will be able to station up to 35 unarmed soldiers in the JSA, an 800-meter wide enclave, roughly circular in shape, in the DMZ, a 4-kilometer wide, 250-km long stretch of land between the two Koreas.

Local and foreign visitors and tourists will be allowed to move freely in the JSA, including across the Military Demarcation Line that bisects the JSA and the DMZ, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The agreement, reached between the two Koreas' defense chiefs during a summit between South Korean President Moon Jae In and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un in Pyongyang, also called for the removal of all landmines in the JSA between Oct. 1 and 20, which has been completed. (Kyodo)