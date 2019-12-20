Mos Burger, Pepper Lunch add Meiji cheeses in their Hong Kong meals

MOS Burger and Pepper Lunch serve a meal with Meiji Cheese in this photo taken on Dec. 12, 2019.

HONG KONG, NNA - Mos Burger and Pepper Lunch, two Japanese fast food chains, are working together in Hong Kong on menu items featuring Hokkaido cheeses processed by Meiji Co., a Japanese confectioner.

The three food providers linked up to teach Hong Kong consumers more about the taste of Japanese ingredients, the trio said in a media statement.

From now through February 2020, the 47-year-old Japanese-style hamburger chain Mos Burger will direct its wholly owned subsidiary Mos Food Hong Kong Ltd., to serve its own-brand Wagyu Hamburger with cheddar and camembert cheeses, both from Hokkaido and processed by Meiji, the statement says.

Pepper Food Service Co. the operator of Pepper Lunch, a Japanese budget steak restaurant franchise founded in 1994 by an inventor who used hot plates instead of chefs to cook meals, has started to provide Meiji’s mozzarella shredded as a topping to be sold through February.

This first-time collaboration among the three food providers emerged from a long-term discussion between Mos Food Hong Kong Managing Director Inabe Takamatsu and Ryohei Sukeno, managing director of Suntory F&B International (H.K.) Co., the media statement says. Pepper Lunch outsources Sukeno’s company in Hong Kong.

They decided to use Meiji’s cheese after six months of preparation. “We hope to provide good products to Hong Kong consumers together,” Takamatsu was quoted saying in the statement.

Meiji is due to offer one ton of cheddar cheese and one ton of camembert cheese to Mos Burger and two tons of mozzarella shredded cheese to Pepper Lunch.