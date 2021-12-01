Taiwanese start-ups make their mark on international stage

01, Dec. 2021

CoolBitX and Crypto.com team up for special edition CoolWallet Pro Hardware Wallet. (Photo: CoolBitX)
By Celine Chen

TAIWAN, NNA - The new era of COVID-19 pandemic has also sparked a surge of new startups launching across the globe as economic structures are being adjusted.

According to the global competitiveness reports released by the World Economic Forum in 2018 and 2019, Taiwan ranked the highest in Asia-Pacific in terms of innovation capability. It came only behind Germany, the US and Switzerland in global ranking in that category.

Taiwan's National Development Council, the country's main coordinator of industrial policies, has initiated the "Start-up island Taiwan" brand to accelerate Taiwan's transition into an attractive global innovation hub.

Crucial to this initiative is the "Next Big" project under which nine Taiwanese companies have been picked by the National Development Council, in conjunction with Taiwan's industry leaders, to spearhead the overseas expansion of Taiwanese start-ups.

Gogoro, a leading e-scooter company that has just announced its IPO on Nasdaq in the US, is among the nine start-ups identified. It is also one of Taiwan's unicorns – or successful start-ups with a valuation of above $1 billion.

Apart from Gogoro, there are also notable start-ups like Coolbitx, Kdan Mobile, 91APP, Greenvines, iKala, KKday, Pinkoi and 17Live, said Fusionmedium, a Taiwan media company, which believes they may follow the footsteps of Gogoro to list in the US.

At 2021 Connect, a leading Taiwanese tech forum co-organized by TechTaiwan with Fusionmedium as the publisher, three of these start-ups - Kdan Mobile, CoolBitX, and KKday - shared their experiences on how the pandemic transformed their businesses.

Founded in 2014, KKday has grown to become Asia's largest travel e-commerce platform. When the pandemic struck, it was the first in line to be severely impacted, much like their colleagues in the tourism industry.

According to Yuki Huang, KKday's chief marketing officer, quick and decisive action was key to the company's success in tackling the pandemic. It diverted its focus away from overseas travel to focus on domestic tourism instead. In Q1 2021, KKday already regained 70 percent of its sales performance before the pandemic, said Fusionmedium.

The company also managed to raise a total of $107 million in six rounds of funding, the latest in September 2020.

Like many business owners, Kenny Su, founder and CEO of Kdan Mobile, quickly recognized the trend of "paperless office" driven by the pandemic.

Founded in 2009, Kdan Mobile began as an application company, during a time when apps were not prevalent. Since then, it has released hundreds of apps, before transitioning into a Software as a Service (SaaS) company.

Kdan Mobile has already accumulated more than 10 million registered members worldwide, with 200 million downloads, thanks to its portfolio of cloud-based apps powered by the company's PDF technology, such as the Document 365 series and Creativity 365 series. Its Kdan Cloud also became a standalone application in 2019.

According to Su, even before the pandemic, he had already seen the market potential of e-signature services.

While there was a huge demand in the US market, e-signature solutions were adopted by only less than 1 percent of enterprises around the world. This presented a great opportunity to Kdan Mobile, which released its own e-signature service called DottedSign in 2019.

The pandemic boosted the demand for it much further. In July 2021, Kdan Mobile raised $16 million through its series B fund-raising. In total, it has garnered $22.2 million through three rounds to help expansion.

CoolBitX, a blockchain security start-up founded in 2014, also benefited from the "contactless economy" of the pandemic. Dedicated to blockchain security, CoolBitX produced the world's first "cold wallet" in 2016. It is a credit-card sized Bluetooth crypto wallet that is not connected to the internet.

Recognizing that more money has been in circulation in the global economy in the ongoing pandemic, which subsequently accelerated the meteoric growth of cryptocurrencies, CoolBitX capitalizes on the trend with its cold wallet which has sold 20,000 units so far.

According to Michael Ou, CoolBitX founder, the company is focusing on providing support for more cryptocurrency types, in addition to developing new types of Non-fungible tokens (NFT) and decentralized finance technologies.

CoolBitX aims to capture the largest market share in Japan, with its backing by Japan's SBI Holdings and having raised $30.4 million through four funding rounds, the latest in 2020.

CoolWallet Pro, the new flagship model in the company's pioneering mobile hardware wallet series, was released in May 2021 to positive industry reviews.

It allows users to not only safely store multiple digital assets, but to also interact with an integrated in-app marketplace which provides access to the world's best decentralized finance protocols and exchanges.

