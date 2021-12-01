Vietnam's Vinamilk goes organic, increasing product range as it expands in Asia

Vinamilk's organic milk attracting interest at the FHC International Food Exhibition in Shanghai from Nov. 9 - 11, 2021. (Photo: Vinamilk)

By Celine Chen

VIETNAM, NNA - Known for its great-tasting coffee, Vietnam aims to impress the region with another natural beverage - organic milk.

The Vietnam Dairy Products Joint Stock Co. (Vinamilk) debuted its organic milk product at the 2021 FHC Global Food Trade Show in Shanghai in the second week of November and received good response with numerous orders.

The product not only meets the organic standard in China, but also fulfills EU standard, said Vinamilk, which also unveiled its skimmed and pasteurized fresh milk items at the Shanghai show. The launch marked the brand's first export of fresh milk, including organic milk to the big China market.

Vo Trung Hieu, director of international business at Vinamilk, said in a press release on Nov. 29, "The demand for organic dairy products has been gaining a lot of attention in many Asia countries, including China recently. Chinese consumers are more health conscious and constantly looking for new product choices that are not only made from the best ingredients but also have added value."

Vinamilk's fresh milk product line will be available on both online and offline channels of the Jingdong chain stores in Shanghai. It will be available on other e-commerce platforms soon.

Lucy Lu, senior representative of Vinamilk's business partner in China, said, "Consumers here are willing to spend more on products that are nutritious and healthy. Therefore, we expect the China and European Union certified organic milk products produced by Vinamilk, with its delicious and natural taste, to be well-received by consumers."

Vinamilk, the largest Vietnam dairy producer, officially launched its brand in China in 2019 with several products such as yoghurt, plant-based milk, and condensed milk that have become popular among local consumers.

The company decided to expand its portfolio after noting a rising demand for organic products. The Chinese organic milk market reached $1.158 billion in 2020, said Vinamilk.

Apart from China, global consumers are also becoming more health-conscious. Currently exporting to 56 countries and regions, Vinamilk is taking steps to cater to consumers' changing tastes.

The company is exporting a wide array of newly developed health products such as organic milk as well as fresh milk containing bird's nest to Singapore, condensed coconut milk to Japan and plant-based milk to South Korea.

To ensure a steady production, Vinamilk has continuously expanded its operations and facilities. This includes launching the first EU-certified organic dairy farm in Vietnam in 2017, to supply the highest-quality raw material for organic milk products.

The raw milk supply will also be supplemented by Vinamilk's organic dairy farm complex in Laos, which will begin operation in early 2022.

With the long-term investment in organic farms, its organic dairy product line will be one of Vinamilk's main areas of focus in both domestic and export markets, the company added.

Established in 1976, Vinamilk is a leading nutritional food company in Vietnam.

According to Statista, the production volume of fresh milk in Vietnam reached 1.7 billion liters in 2020, an increase from the previous year to cater to the growing consumption of dairy products in the country.

Vinamilk recently ranked 36th in the Plimsoll's 2021 Top 50 global dairy producers by sales revenue.

It currently has 16 factories and 13 farms in Vietnam and abroad. In 2021, Vinamilk is ASEAN's sole representative in the top 10 world's most valuable dairy brands.

It is also the top three dairy brands with the most potential, achieving a brand value of $2.4 billion, according to the 2021 Brand Finance report.