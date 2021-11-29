Da Nang reopens with bright outlook for more growth

Ground-breaking ceremony for The Filmore Da Nang in October 2020. The condo is expected to be completed in 2023. (Photo: Filmore)

By Celine Chen

VIETNAM, NNA - With the gradual reopening of Da Nang to international tourists and more business travelers from November, the central coastal city is poised to continue its journey to become a third financial center in Vietnam and a hot market for property investment, following the footsteps of capital Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The government's reform efforts to develop Da Nang into a key financial center are guided by its "Masterplan of Da Nang City to 2030 with A Vision to 2045".

The plan places heavy emphasis on further development of the tourism, manufacturing, trading and financial industries in the city which already boasts a prime seaside location and developed infrastructure.

Analysts are optimistic of Da Nang's buoyant growth, predicting a yearly GDP increase of 9–10 percent, generating per capita of $5,000 to $5,500, said the Asia Bankers Club, an investment club with a vast base of banking and finance professionals from countries like the US, UK, Singapore and Japan.

Kingston Lai, CEO of Asia Bankers Club and property investment firms Golden Emperor and Ashton Hawks, said, "There will be a lot of major infrastructural developments coming up in Da Nang, namely the $2 billion-worth proposed railway that links up Da Nang and Hoi An, which shall further consolidate Da Nang's important position as a central transportation hub, attracting more tourists and foreign investment."

According to the People's Committee of Da Nang, many investors already have hopes for the city's potential. It has authorized 30 FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) projects worth over $44.04 million so far this year.

"These projects are mainly in the tertiary, tourism and high-tech industries, and we can foresee that Da Nang's future development will be comparable to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City," said Lai.

As one of the four largest cities in Vietnam, Da Nang has attracted increasing attention from multinational companies and investors in recent years. Strategically located, it serves as the central transportation hub between southern and northern Vietnam through land, sea and air transport, providing easy connection with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

A diversified economy signifies a strong potential, and that is exactly what Da Nang offers with its developed tourism, manufacturing and shipping industries, said the Asia Bankers Club.

Danny Nguyen, chairman of property developer Filmore Real Estate Development, said, "With Da Nang's three main industries acting as the economic driver, it increases our GDP per capita and strengthens the middle-class population. The influx of foreign investment in setting up production bases here, notably LG and Fujikin, has increased the number of expats that stimulated the demand for quality residences."

It is for this reason that the company is developing a luxury condominium, The Filmore Da Nang, targeting some foreign buyers too.

Frederick Ho, director and partner of property investment company Ashton Hawks, said it is one of the few Da Nang projects that issue the "pink book", a certificate on land use rights and home ownership, to foreigners. He believes the condo would make an ideal choice for investment or as a holiday home with a decent rental yield.

To be built at a prime spot by the Han River, The Filmore Da Nang will be launched exclusively by Asia Bankers Club, Golden Emperor and Ashton Hawks in Hong Kong in the first week of December with a limited quota for foreigner ownership.

Benefitting from the influx of investments from numerous multinational companies relocating their manufacturing bases to Vietnam to diversify their production, Vietnam's economy has recorded an impressive growth since 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the growing middle-class population, the inflow of foreign talents has fueled the demand for quality residences, causing the prices of such condos in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to surge sharply.

Da Nang is expected to follow the trend, helped by its central strategic location, said Asia Bankers Club.

Prices of 206-unit The Filmore Da Nang will start from HK$2,200,000 (about $282,000) for a one-bedroom unit to beyond for bigger units like those with a sky terrace or a three-bedroom loft.

Ivan Yam, managing director and partner of property investment firm Golden Emperor, said Vietnam's property market in Vietnam is rather stable like in Hong Kong, and has the potential to record a positive growth despite the pandemic.

Home prices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been skyrocketing with high starting prices doubling that of the Da Nang project.

In Ho Chi Minh City, for example, prices of new luxury condos have already hit HK$10,000 per square foot in the Central Business District, and yet they were sold out expeditiously, said Yam, adding that it shows that there is ample room for the property market of Da Nang to grow.

Focusing on the luxury segment, Filmore is seen as a fast-rising star in Vietnam's real estate market, achieving sustainable growth, even during the two tough years of the pandemic. The new-comer was founded by the Phat Dat Group, a leading player in Vietnam's property scene.

Filmore is expected to launch projects in other cities like Binh Duong and Ho Chi Minh City.

While economies around the world have slowed down considerably, Vietnam has shown resilience and sustainable growth this year especially in the first half.

According to Singapore bank UOB, Vietnam is likely to achieve a GDP growth of 3 percent this year following the government's decision to gradually lift pandemic restrictions from early October and its continual vaccination efforts after a fourth wave of infection dealt a brutal blow to Ho Chi Minh City and the southern region with lockdowns and factory closures in recent months.

While Vietnam benefitted earlier from business relocations because of the US-China trade war, some businesses diversified away from the country because of more severe lockdowns to battle the fourth wave.

However, it is predicted that when the majority of economic activities resume under a new normal, Vietnam's GDP could bounce up to 7.4 percent, said Asia Bankers Club.

Da Nang drafted a plan to revive its economy with a first-phase reopening in mid-October to promote domestic travel.

In November, it opened its borders to businessmen and overseas Vietnamese visiting relatives as well as tourists from a few markets, including South Korea and Japan.

Vietnam will open to tourists from more countries when the pandemic situation is under wide control. Meanwhile, local authorities have proposed the reopening of Ho Chi Minh City in December.

At a business conference on Tuesday, Vo Van Hoan, the vice-chairman of People's Committee in the country's largest city, said it would facilitate a safe reopening and "adjust to living safely with the virus".

He said the authorities would address the concerns of the local and international business communities and pursue reforms to enhance the business climate and create a legal environment for fairness.