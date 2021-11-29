Da Nang reopens with bright outlook for more growth

29, Nov. 2021

Ground-breaking ceremony for The Filmore Da Nang in October 2020. The condo is expected to be completed in 2023. (Photo: Filmore)
Ground-breaking ceremony for The Filmore Da Nang in October 2020. The condo is expected to be completed in 2023. (Photo: Filmore)

By Celine Chen

VIETNAM, NNA - With the gradual reopening of Da Nang to international tourists and more business travelers from November, the central coastal city is poised to continue its journey to become a third financial center in Vietnam and a hot market for property investment, following the footsteps of capital Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

The government's reform efforts to develop Da Nang into a key financial center are guided by its "Masterplan of Da Nang City to 2030 with A Vision to 2045".

The plan places heavy emphasis on further development of the tourism, manufacturing, trading and financial industries in the city which already boasts a prime seaside location and developed infrastructure.

Analysts are optimistic of Da Nang's buoyant growth, predicting a yearly GDP increase of 9–10 percent, generating per capita of $5,000 to $5,500, said the Asia Bankers Club, an investment club with a vast base of banking and finance professionals from countries like the US, UK, Singapore and Japan.

Kingston Lai, CEO of Asia Bankers Club and property investment firms Golden Emperor and Ashton Hawks, said, "There will be a lot of major infrastructural developments coming up in Da Nang, namely the $2 billion-worth proposed railway that links up Da Nang and Hoi An, which shall further consolidate Da Nang's important position as a central transportation hub, attracting more tourists and foreign investment."

According to the People's Committee of Da Nang, many investors already have hopes for the city's potential. It has authorized 30 FDI (Foreign Direct Investment) projects worth over $44.04 million so far this year.

"These projects are mainly in the tertiary, tourism and high-tech industries, and we can foresee that Da Nang's future development will be comparable to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City," said Lai.

As one of the four largest cities in Vietnam, Da Nang has attracted increasing attention from multinational companies and investors in recent years. Strategically located, it serves as the central transportation hub between southern and northern Vietnam through land, sea and air transport, providing easy connection with Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City.

A diversified economy signifies a strong potential, and that is exactly what Da Nang offers with its developed tourism, manufacturing and shipping industries, said the Asia Bankers Club.

Danny Nguyen, chairman of property developer Filmore Real Estate Development, said, "With Da Nang's three main industries acting as the economic driver, it increases our GDP per capita and strengthens the middle-class population. The influx of foreign investment in setting up production bases here, notably LG and Fujikin, has increased the number of expats that stimulated the demand for quality residences."

It is for this reason that the company is developing a luxury condominium, The Filmore Da Nang, targeting some foreign buyers too.

Frederick Ho, director and partner of property investment company Ashton Hawks, said it is one of the few Da Nang projects that issue the "pink book", a certificate on land use rights and home ownership, to foreigners. He believes the condo would make an ideal choice for investment or as a holiday home with a decent rental yield.

To be built at a prime spot by the Han River, The Filmore Da Nang will be launched exclusively by Asia Bankers Club, Golden Emperor and Ashton Hawks in Hong Kong in the first week of December with a limited quota for foreigner ownership.

Benefitting from the influx of investments from numerous multinational companies relocating their manufacturing bases to Vietnam to diversify their production, Vietnam's economy has recorded an impressive growth since 2020 despite the coronavirus pandemic.

Besides the growing middle-class population, the inflow of foreign talents has fueled the demand for quality residences, causing the prices of such condos in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City to surge sharply.

Da Nang is expected to follow the trend, helped by its central strategic location, said Asia Bankers Club.

Prices of 206-unit The Filmore Da Nang will start from HK$2,200,000 (about $282,000) for a one-bedroom unit to beyond for bigger units like those with a sky terrace or a three-bedroom loft.

Ivan Yam, managing director and partner of property investment firm Golden Emperor, said Vietnam's property market in Vietnam is rather stable like in Hong Kong, and has the potential to record a positive growth despite the pandemic.

Home prices in Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City have been skyrocketing with high starting prices doubling that of the Da Nang project.

In Ho Chi Minh City, for example, prices of new luxury condos have already hit HK$10,000 per square foot in the Central Business District, and yet they were sold out expeditiously, said Yam, adding that it shows that there is ample room for the property market of Da Nang to grow.

Focusing on the luxury segment, Filmore is seen as a fast-rising star in Vietnam's real estate market, achieving sustainable growth, even during the two tough years of the pandemic. The new-comer was founded by the Phat Dat Group, a leading player in Vietnam's property scene.

Filmore is expected to launch projects in other cities like Binh Duong and Ho Chi Minh City.

While economies around the world have slowed down considerably, Vietnam has shown resilience and sustainable growth this year especially in the first half.

According to Singapore bank UOB, Vietnam is likely to achieve a GDP growth of 3 percent this year following the government's decision to gradually lift pandemic restrictions from early October and its continual vaccination efforts after a fourth wave of infection dealt a brutal blow to Ho Chi Minh City and the southern region with lockdowns and factory closures in recent months.

While Vietnam benefitted earlier from business relocations because of the US-China trade war, some businesses diversified away from the country because of more severe lockdowns to battle the fourth wave.

However, it is predicted that when the majority of economic activities resume under a new normal, Vietnam's GDP could bounce up to 7.4 percent, said Asia Bankers Club.

Da Nang drafted a plan to revive its economy with a first-phase reopening in mid-October to promote domestic travel.

In November, it opened its borders to businessmen and overseas Vietnamese visiting relatives as well as tourists from a few markets, including South Korea and Japan.

Vietnam will open to tourists from more countries when the pandemic situation is under wide control. Meanwhile, local authorities have proposed the reopening of Ho Chi Minh City in December.

At a business conference on Tuesday, Vo Van Hoan, the vice-chairman of People's Committee in the country's largest city, said it would facilitate a safe reopening and "adjust to living safely with the virus".

He said the authorities would address the concerns of the local and international business communities and pursue reforms to enhance the business climate and create a legal environment for fairness.

to TOP Page

More from this section

Ground-breaking ceremony for The Filmore Da Nang in October 2020. The condo is expected to be completed in 2023. (Photo: Filmore)
Da Nang reopens with bright outlook for more growth

Vietnam Economy

1 MINUTE

Singapore is held up as a model smart city where tech innovations help create a liveable city-state amid nature. (Photo: Centre for Liveable Cities)
Asia cities find innovative solutions to create future cities

Singapore Economy

14 DAYS AGO

Singapore, which has a supportive start-up ecosystem, has 25 unicorns, the largest number in ASEAN. (Photo: Credit Suisse)
Singapore leads with the highest number of unicorns in ASEAN

Singapore Economy

1 MONTH AGO

Jewel mall of Changi Airport of Singapore on September 14, 2021. A regional air hub, the city-state is a gateway to emerging markets in Asia. (Photo: NNA).
Singapore among top 5 cities for investment migration in evolving wealth market

Singapore Economy

2 MONTHS AGO

Riding the NFT wave, Cherie Gallery staged a fashion show at an exhibition in New York City in July 2021 to promote the creations of Japanese artists and celebrities. (Photo: Cherie Gallery)
Singapore art gallery partners Japanese celebrities, artists in emerging NFT market

Singapore Economy

3 MONTHS AGO

Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, who began his eighth year in office on July 16, is steering Thailand through its worst economic crisis and a COVID-19 resurgence that threatens the reopening of the country to tourism in October. (Photo: Thailand BOI)
FDI drives Thailand investments to $12 billion, growth in electronics, medical

Thailand Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

The International Monetary Fund's board of executive directors discuss findings on economic developments and policies of a country and then make recommendations in a report. (Photo: IMF)
Singapore’s recovery on track, GDP may hit 6 percent, says IMF

Singapore Economy

4 MONTHS AGO

The extraordinary developments of the 2020 pandemic highlight the need to have a comprehensive and concerted policy to prevent widening inequality and help overall progress in the world of work. (Photo: ILO)
ILO urges APAC states to diversify, grow sustainable inclusive economies

Asia Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

A full moon illuminating the night sky on June 24, 2021, in Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia where the pandemic has continued to rage on. Foreign investment is likely to increase in Southeast Asia, but much will depend on how well countries contain the new wave of infections. (Photo courtesy of Wendy Graham)
Foreign investment in Asia to grow 5-10%, uptick likely for SE Asia

Asia Economy

5 MONTHS AGO

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) believes the Asia and the Pacific region can emerge stronger from the pandemic by focusing on key areas like climate action, green and digital infrastructure, regional cooperation and domestic resource mobilization. (Photo: ADB)
ADB Ventures' $1 billion investment to support Asean sustainable growth too

Southeast Asia Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

Thailand’s strategic areas for the BCG growth model are based on its economic foundation and strengths in food and agriculture; medical and wellness; energy, material, biochemicals; tourism and creative economy. (Photo: Thailand Government)
Thailand to grow BCG economy for better gains in key sectors

Thailand Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

People look for transport to take them back to their hometown during a lockdown in Kolkata in the eastern state of West Bengal on May 16, 2021. (Photo: PTI)
Second pandemic wave threatens India industries, foreign trade

India Economy

6 MONTHS AGO

An independent, non-profit association, Empea brings together more than 300 firms such as institutional investors, fund managers, and industry advisors. Its newly established Singapore office also follows the recent addition of two regionally based board of director members and reflects the organization's growing membership base in Southeast Asia. (Photo courtesy of Empea)
EMPEA opens Asia HQ in Singapore to serve member-investors

Singapore Economy

7 MONTHS AGO

Economist Sung Eun Jung of Oxford Economics foresees Singapore's gross exports growing 6.1 percent in 2021, up from 3.1 percent in 2020, and adding 8.2 percentage points to GDP growth this year. (Photo courtesy of Sung Eun Jung)
Export turnaround bodes well for Singapore recovery, says Oxford Economics

Singapore Economy

8 MONTHS AGO

Despite the pandemic, Capella Bangkok hotel opened its doors in 2020 and offered staycation packages to residents in Thailand. Facing the Chao Phraya river, the luxury hotel of suites and villas with a pool, offers curated experiences from heritage food tour of the local area of Charoenkrung Road to visits to long-thriving communities by bicycle and boat apart from luxury offerings of limousine transfer and champagne in package deals. (Photo courtesy of Capella Bangkok)
Thailand supports businesses with $11 bil. more, expects millions of tourists to return

Thailand Economy

8 MONTHS AGO

Employees of the Allahabad Bank, a public sector bank, stage a protest against the government plan to privatize state banks in the northern Indian city of Patna on March 15, 2021. The incident is part of a two-day nation-wide protests by public sector employees in the banking sector and their unions. (Photo courtesy of PTI)
India's $24 bil. divestment plan which offers investment galore runs into opposition

India Economy

9 MONTHS AGO

Innolux Corp. president James Yang (middle) seen here with company officials at the firm’s earnings briefing on March 3, 2021. It will expand capacity in Taiwan for advanced laptops and gaming panels while moving television set production back from China. (Photo courtesy of Central News Agency)
Investments in Taiwan hits decade high, reshoring boosts GDP even as firms expand in SE Asia

Taiwan Economy

9 MONTHS AGO

Singapore's high-rise residential buildings are seen beyond the fringe of Tanjong Pagar area in the financial district. Investments for the region are often funneled through Singapore, the financial capital of Southeast Asia. (NNA)
Trade agreements could help SE Asia attract big foreign investment again, lead recovery

Southeast Asia Economy

9 MONTHS AGO

India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman delivering her budget statement to parliament on Feb. 1, 2021. India will boost healthcare spending by 135 percent and lift caps on foreigners investing in its huge insurance market. (Photo courtesy of PTI)
India ramps up public spending, but views divided over amount for recovery

India Economy

10 MONTHS AGO

On Feb. 3, 2021, Chan Chun Sing, Singapore's Minister for Trade and Industry (3rd from left), launched the SMA alliance to promote a network of industrial parks to manufacturers interested in investing in Singapore and the region. Joining the minister at the launch were, from left, Kelvin Teo, Sembcorp Development CEO; Png Cheong Boon, CEO of Enterprise Singapore; Manohar Khiatani, senior executive director of CapitaLand Group and chairman of Nusajaya Tech Park; Beh Swan Gin, chairman of Singapore Economic Development Board; Eugene Park, executive director and CEO of Gallant Venture. (Photo by Singapore Economic Development Board)
New alliance of industrial parks to help global manufacturers expand in Southeast Asia

Singapore Economy

10 MONTHS AGO

A street food stall in Bangkok offers affordably priced delights. The government has also been giving monetary aids to Thais whose livelihoods are hit by the economic crisis brought about by the pandemic.(NNA)
Thailand allocating $7 billion more for consumer spending, help businesses

Thailand Economy

10 MONTHS AGO

Video meeting with colleagues while working from home has become a norm in Malaysia and other countries because of the pandemic. Global sales of laptops, workstations and other devices have seen robust growth in 2020. (Photo by Chris Montgomery)
Malaysia extends tax relief on tech purchases, accelerating digitalization

Malaysia Economy

10 MONTHS AGO

Commodities Intelligence Centre (CIC), a B2B e-trade platform for physical commodities, too part in the World LNG & Gas Series Asia Pacific Summit in 2019. The platform plans to develop winning commodities from member-countries of RCEP trade bloc and promote digital trading across the Asia Pacific and beyond. (Photo courtesy of CIC)
Over $13 billion worth of commodities traded on CIC, to grow winning products with RCEP

Singapore Economy

27, Nov. 2020

Image by 41330 from Pixabay
Thailand rebates fuel retail spending, may inject 110 billion baht into economy

Thailand Economy

26, Nov. 2020

Singapore's Changi Business Park, which houses global banking, tech and logistics companies employing international talent, is a thriving hub that boosts the country's position as a regional center for the digital economy. Photo by Celine Chen.
Digital collaborations, RCEP free trade to help power ASEAN economy beyond pandemic

Southeast Asia Economy

16, Nov. 2020

People walking in the busy street of Quiapo Manila (Photo by Kristine Wook on Unsplash)
Smaller contractions for Southeast Asia bolster hope for earlier recovery

Philippines Economy

11, Nov. 2020

Photo by Arron Choi on Unsplash
Weaker Philippine consumer confidence to dampen Christmas spending

Philippines Economy

04, Nov. 2020