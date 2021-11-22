Japan's Kawasaki gets order for steam turbine generator from Taiwan

22, Nov. 2021

Photo by yasin hm on Unsplash
Photo by yasin hm on Unsplash

TAIPEI, NNA - Japan's Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd. has received an order for one 45 megawatt-class steam turbine generator from major Taiwanese steelmaker China Steel Corp.

Kawasaki will ship the steam turbine generator to Taiwan in January 2023, with the start of generator operations scheduled for the first half of 2025, the Japanese maker said last Thursday. The order was placed by China Steel Machinery Corp, a subsidiary of China Steel, it added.

China Steel plans to build a coke dry quencher and a new boiler that recovers heat generated by the quencher under its existing coke oven renewal project, according to Kawasaki.

The steam turbine generator ordered from Kawasaki will use steam produced by the new boiler to generate electric power, making effective use of heat and realizing energy savings and reductions of carbon dioxide emissions. Electricity generated using the turbine will be supplied to the steelworks for use in the production process, Kawasaki said.

Kawasaki has delivered a total of nine turbine generators to the China Steel group. (NNA/Kyodo)

Photo by yasin hm on Unsplash
