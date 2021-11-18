Kawasaki Kisen group firms to build new warehouses in Thailand

Photo by Petrebels on Unsplash

BANGKOK, NNA - Two Thailand-based group firms of major Japanese shipping operator Kawasaki Kisen Kaisha Ltd. will build warehouses near Bangkok to help meet expanding distribution demand and diverse customer needs.

The company known as K Line said Bangkok Cold Storage Service Ltd. will build a freezing and refrigerating warehouse and K Line Container Service (Thailand) Ltd. a dry warehouse, both in the Bang Na district about 30 kilometers from the capital's residential area.

The Tokyo-based shipper did not release how much they will spend on the new warehouses.

The new warehouse of Bangkok Cold Storage Service, scheduled to begin operations in May 2023, will have a total floor space of 7,240 square meters, including areas for freezing, refrigerating and normal-temperature storage. Its combined cargo storage capacity is 8,550 tons.

K Line Container Service's new dry warehouse is designed to be responsive to e-commerce distribution, featuring high storage racks intended to increase the number of storage locations and deal with a varied range of items. The 12,000-square-meter warehouse will also have six dock levelers and open for business in December 2022.

Currently, Bangkok Cold Storage Service operates two freezing and refrigerating warehouses at two locations in Thailand, while K Line Container Service runs 10 dry warehouses at three locations. (NNA/Kyodo)