BlueWing Motors partners Indonesian university for electric bike JVs

17, Nov. 2021

BlueWing Motors converts traditional two-wheelers into electric bikes by installing a special controller with a GPS tracker. (Photo: BlueWing Motors)
By Celine Chen

INDONESIA, NNA - BlueWing Motors, a Korean smart mobility start-up, is making further inroads into Southeast Asia after signing an MOU with Sebelas Maret University (UNS) in Indonesia for joint ventures and technology exchanges on two-wheelers.

BlueWing Motors, a joint venture member of South Korea's Born2Global Centre that converts internal combustion motorcycle engines into electric engines, has gained attention in the industry for joining a project to support the regional expansion of D.N.A (Data, Network, AI) convergence products led by the centre.

Under the MOU, BlueWing Motors will make its presence in Indonesia, where government policies are currently being implemented to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and convert fuel-powered motorcycles and other two-wheelers into electric bikes, said the company's press release on Nov. 11.

UNS is the only institution of higher education approved by the Indonesian government to conduct research and development activities as well as to test electric vehicles, electric two-wheelers, and lithium-ion batteries.

BlueWing Motors also recently discussed forming partnerships with UNS's two affiliates for the development of battery and conversion technologies.

Last August, BlueWing Motors announced its plan to convert motorcycles with internal combustion engines into electric vehicles to help reduce the severe air pollution afflicting major cities in Indonesia, including Jakarta.

The Indonesian government aims to increase the number of electric motorcycles in Indonesia to 13 million, and the number of EVs to 2.2 million by 2030.

Kim Min-ho, CEO of BlueWing Motors, said, "BlueWing Motors is committed to reducing the number of fuel-powered motorcycles in Indonesia and other Southeast Asian countries to help achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals to combat climate change and its negative effects. BlueWing Motors will achieve synergy with UNS through this MOU for the development of electric two-wheelers."

Established in 2019, the start-up converts traditional two-wheelers into electric vehicles by installing a special controller it developed together with a GPS tracker for measuring and tracking carbon footprints.

It believes that this is the most economical, the most affordable, and the fastest way to achieve net-zero targets in some countries, where the motorcycle is the main mode of transportation. Bikes fitted with its technology can go faster and farther without emitting carbon dioxide.

Last August, BlueWing Motors was selected for an acceleration program operated by Singapore's Goldbell Group and, as a result, the company is currently taking part in an electric bike conversion project in Southeast Asia.

The MOU between BlueWing Motors and UNS was signed as part of Born2Global Centre's partnership program. Through its support of DNA-convergence products and services, Born2Global Centre serves as a launchpad for innovative start-ups to enter global markets.

A Korean government agency, Born2Global Centre provides start-ups with different levels of consulting services, from partnership exploration and creation to business establishment, operations, joint R&D projects, and market expansion.

In April this year, BlueWing Motors announced a joint project with KILSA Global, a market entry specialist, to carry out the Southeast Asian conversion of gasoline-fueled two wheelers into electric ones, starting with Singapore.

South East Asia is home to a population of 673 million. Over 30 percent of the population in 2019 owned two-wheelers, registering about 220 million of them. More than 11 million motorcycles were shared among delivery service providers.

