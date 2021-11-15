Japan Railway Track to design India's high-speed rail track

Photo shows a signing ceremony held online on Nov. 11, 2021, for a memorandum of understanding between Japan Railway Track Consultants Co. and National High Speed Rail Corp. of India. (Photo courtesy of National High Speed Rail Corp.)

TOKYO, NNA - Japan Railway Track Consultants Co. has signed a memorandum of understanding with India's National High Speed Rail Corp. to design the track for part of the project to construct a high-speed train corridor between Mumbai and Ahmedabad.

JRTC, an East Japan Railway Co. group firm, will undertake designs of the 116-kilometer section linking Vadodara with the Sabarmati depot in the western Indian state of Gujarat, according to the MOU signed last Thursday.

JRTC will provide detailed designs and drawings of such components as track slab arrangement and continuous welded rails as the Tokyo-based company plans to employ the type of technologies used for Japan's shinkansen bullet train lines.

The deal is the third package for the 508-km Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail Corridor Project, following the second that was signed between both sides in March and involves a 237-km section between Vadodara and Vapi in Gujarat state.

"JRTC is the only one specialized agency for this kind of highly technical work and with their cooperation we are hopeful to finalize track designs quickly," Rajendra Prasad, director of NHSRCL, said during a signing ceremony held online. (NNA/Kyodo)