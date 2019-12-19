Thailand plans to build new airport in Nakhon Pathom

BANGKOK, NNT/VNA - The Thai government has announced a plan to construct a new airport in Nakhon Pathom to alleviate congestion at Bangkok’s Suvarnabhumi and Don Muang airports and serve western Bangkok population.

The Department of Airports on December 17 held a market sounding seminar with potential co-investors prior to expected construction in 2023.

Since 2018, the Department of Airports has been conducting feasibility studies on a new airport in Nakhon Pathom province based on passenger demand, along with economic, engineering, and environmental factors.

The studies suggest areas in Bang Len and Nakhon Chai Si districts in Nakhon Pathom are the most suitable for the construction of an airport, as they are only 1:10 hours away from Bangkok, and are located just 5.3 kilometers away from the Bang Yai - Kanchanaburi motorway project. The area also has rail access.

The proposed new airport is to be located on 3,500 rai (5.6 km2) of land, on which there will be a 45x2,500 meter runway, three passenger terminals of 115,740 square meters, accommodating 5,100 transit passengers per hour, with parking facilities for 4,200 cars.

The new airport will help alleviate passenger congestion at Bangkok Don Muang and Suvarnabhumi airports which are now operating over their capacity.

Thai Deputy Minister of Transport Thaworn Senniam said three investment formats are being considered, with input from the private sector taken into consideration. The final project studies are expected to be concluded in mid-2020, which will then be proposed to the Ministry of Transport and the Cabinet for approval.

According to the current timeframe, construction of the new airport is scheduled to commence in 2023, with an opening date set for 2026. Contractors will receive a 30-year contract.

The new airport is being designed to handle 30 million passengers annually, and have the capacity to service 11,770 commercial flights in 2046. - VNA