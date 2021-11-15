AU Optronics spending $3.27 bil. to stay ahead as display panel leader

15, Nov. 2021

AU Optronics Corp. plans to spend $3.27 billion through 2024 to continue upgrading its product lineup to keep market leadership. (Photo: AUO)
AU Optronics Corp. plans to spend $3.27 billion through 2024 to continue upgrading its product lineup to keep market leadership. (Photo: AUO)

By Gloria Cho

TAIPEI, NNA - Taiwan’s major display panel maker AU Optronics Corp. (AUO) plans to spend a staggering NT$91.08 billion ($3.27 billion) from now through 2024 to maintain its leadership despite oversupply concerns for next year.

It will allocate nearly half the amount or NT$40 billion for innovation to produce premium products and investment purposes, said AUO, which also plans to hire 2,700 more employees as it boosts production.

To meet the robust demand for high-end notebook panels and realize full operational independence, AUO will buy up the remaining 49 percent stake in its affiliate in China’s Kunshan for approximately $617 million, turning it into a wholly-owned subsidiary.

It will also raise an additional $384 million in capital for the subsidiary to ramp up LTPS (Low Temperature PolySilicon) LCD panel production to 47,000 units monthly.

Over the past two years, a massive surge in demand for notebook computers because of pandemic-induced work-from-home arrangement has resulted in a double-digit growth in notebook panel shipment as well as a price hike of more than 40 percent, according to Taipei-based research institute TrendForce.

In the third quarter ending September, shipment of notebook panels rose 7.1 percent from Q2 to hit a record 72.27 million units. Driving the increase are high-end thinner panels for premium notebooks using LTPS TFT (Thin Film Transistor) LCD technology which draws less power.

LTPS TFT panels are expected to have a global market penetration rate of 3.7 percent this year. Collectively, high-end OLED, LTPS, and oxide LCD panels for notebooks are expected to reach a 17.8 percent market share in 2021 and 21.4 percent in 2022, according to TrendForce.

Poised to capitalize on the strong market growth, AUO is the world's largest LTPS panel supplier, followed by China’s CSOT and Tianma.

AUO's Q3 consolidated revenue went up 3.6 percent to NT$99.05 billion, while achieving a net profit of NT$19.31 billion due to the buoyant demand for high-end notebook panels, even when TV and other consumer segments had slowed down.

The mobile PC and device segment contributed the largest revenue share of 29 percent.

AUO president and chief operating officer Frank Ko told an investor conference on Oct. 28, “The market went through some volatility in Q3. The supply chain was under the impact of ongoing component supply tightness, as well as new challenges such as power crunch and energy consumption limitations in China. Overall, the increases in capacity are slowing down and the effective capacity increases are limited.”

While the market for consumer products had slackened, commercial and gaming products as well as niche areas like industrial applications still enjoyed strong momentum, he reported.

On the outlook for the ending Q4 to the first quarter of next year, Ko expects the COVID-19 situation in emerging markets to improve with people returning to offices. This will bolster the demand for IT products for commercial and industrial applications, he said.

However, another major Taiwanese panel maker Innolux Corp. saw Q3 net profit falling by 13.1 percent to $18.6 billion.

“Some TV sizes price adjustments were below our estimates due to the increasing financial pressure on idle capital situations affected by the global port congestion crisis, while demand for other products such as IT, commercial, industrial control and medical panels remained stable,” explained Innolux in a statement.

For 2022, TrendForce believes that the growth in global economy and digital transformation will continue to drive the demand for commercial notebooks, while Chromebooks and consumer notebooks will likely continue to see a slowdown.

However, expectations differ between producers and market analysts.

While panel suppliers plan to ship about 330 million notebook panels in 2022, analysts have forecast lower demand figures of 279 million units. The discrepancy of 18.3 percent suggests a potential oversupply.

Speaking to NNA, TrendForce analyst Leo Chen warned, “If a corresponding demand for notebooks fails to emerge next year, the notebook panel market may enter into an oversupply situation, and hence, placing downward pressure on panel prices and narrowing the profitability of panel makers.”

However, the ever-growing strength in the industry is the TFT LCD technology used in both LTPS and oxide display products - which represents the most popular LCD technology and accounts for the majority of the global display market.

The global TFT LCD panel market reached a value of $150.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to achieve moderate growth over the next five years, said analyst firm Research and Markets.

TFT (Thin Film Transistor) is a superior active-matrix LCD with an improved image quality where one transistor for every pixel controls the illumination of the display enabling an easy view even in a bright environment.

Light in weight, slim in construction, high in resolution with low power consumption, TFT displays are gaining prominence in almost all the industries which require displays, said Research and Markets.

They find applications in cell phones, portable video game devices, televisions, laptops and desktops apart from being used in automotive industry, navigation and medical equipment, laser pointer astronomy, SLR cameras and digital photo frames.

Large-sized panels dominated the global TFT LCD market with the television industry accounting for the largest share.

The major players operating in this market include Innolux, AUO, LG, Samsung and Sharp.

The global market for flat panel displays (FPDs) was estimated at $146.6 billion in 2020, according to Global Industry Analysts Inc. It is projected to reach $171.6 billion by 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.6 percent.

TFT LCD, one of the sub-segments, is projected to record a 0.7 percent CAGR to reach $112.6 billion by 2026, said the research company.

to TOP Page

More from this section

AU Optronics Corp. plans to spend $3.27 billion through 2024 to continue upgrading its product lineup to keep market leadership. (Photo: AUO)
AU Optronics spending $3.27 bil. to stay ahead as display panel leader

Taiwan Electronics

2 HOURS AGO

Image shows an illustration of a new plant to be built to produce multilayer ceramic capacitors at a subsidiary of Japanese electronic parts maker Taiyo Yuden Co. in Kuching, Sarawak state in Malaysia. (Photo courtesy of Taiyo Yuden)
Japan's Taiyo Yuden to build new electronic parts plant in Malaysia

Malaysia Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

Navitas Semiconductor's GaNFast chip technology in Sharge fast charger can simultaneously fast-charge four mobile devices. (Photo: Navitas)
Navitas touts GaN for $13 bil. market as Foxconn focuses on SiC in chip revolution

Taiwan Electronics

2 MONTHS AGO

(Photo courtesy of Geely Automobile Group Company Ltd. )
Rohm to provide China's Geely Auto with next-generation chips

China Electronics

3 MONTHS AGO

Nidec's traction motor system “E-Axle” (Photo courtesy of Nidec Corp.)
Nidec starts talks with Hon Hai, Foxtron to set up JV in Taiwan

Taiwan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

Working on a wafer at one of TSMC foundries. The chip giant plans to expand its global presence as demand from automotive and electronics clients shoot up. (Photo: TSMC)
TSMC's Q3 revenue may hit $14.9 bil, boom time for Taiwan chipmakers

Taiwan Electronics

4 MONTHS AGO

U.S. semiconductor giant GlobalFoundries will invest over $4 billion in a new plant at its Singapore campus, increasing its total capacity to about 1.5 million wafers a year. (Photo: GlobalFoundries)
GlobalFoundries invests billions for new chip plant in Singapore, global expansion

Singapore Electronics

5 MONTHS AGO

Foxconn chairman Liu Young-way (R) and Yageo chairman Pierre Chen signing their agreement to set up a joint venture firm XSemi Corporation on May 5, 2021 in Taipei. (Photo courtesy of Yageo Corp.)
Foxconn forms joint venture with Yageo to tackle chip shortage, support EV growth

Taiwan Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

A UMC staff handling a wafer at one of its foundries. The contract chipmaker will invest NT$100 billion ($3.6 billion) to ramp up chip capacity at one plant. (Photo courtesy of UMC)
Chipmaker UMC's $3.6 bil. expansion caters to long-term clients

Taiwan Electronics

6 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of a shopkeeper seilling electronics products in Chennai in the southern state of Tamil Nadu, India. The country is poised to increase its share in global manufacturing of electronics such as mobile phones, IT hardware and automotive electronics over the next few years as it aspires to achieve $400 billion of electronics production by 2025. (Photo courtesy of Unsplash)
India offers $1 billion to woo chip makers after previous attempts failed

India Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

ChipMOS Technologies chairman S.J.Cheng expects positive results in 2021 because of the continuing demand for chips across various sectors.(Photo courtesy of ChipMOS Technologies Inc.)
Taiwan’s bullish ChipMOS to expand capacity amid chip demand boom

Taiwan Electronics

8 MONTHS AGO

Mitsubishi Electric Corp.'s subsidiary, Mitsubishi Electric Sales Malaysia Sdn. Bhd., will house the new FA products service center. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)
Mitsubishi Electric to open FA products service center in Malaysia

Malaysia Electronics

9 MONTHS AGO

Image by Mikes-Photography from Pixabay
Japan's Nexty Electronics partners with S. Korean image radar firm

South Korea Electronics

9 MONTHS AGO

A staff handing wafers at an 8-inch foundry of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Corp. (Courtesy of TSMC)
Global car-chip shortage not likely to ease till Q3 despite Taiwan semiconductors' efforts

Taiwan Electronics

10 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Christian Wiediger on Unsplash
A GlobalWafers-Siltronic merger after $4.5-billion deal will create global giant

Taiwan Electronics

12 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Mike Yukhtenko on Unsplash
Japan's JNC to form organic EL joint venture in S. Korea

South Korea Electronics

12 MONTHS AGO

Image by brookhaven from Pixabay
Japan's Mitachi to set up Malaysia unit for chip sale, services

Malaysia Electronics

12 MONTHS AGO

printed-circuit-board-print-plate-via-macro-159220.jpeg
Mitsubishi Gas Chemical to form joint venture with Taiwan firm

Taiwan Electronics

27, Oct. 2020

iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max give pro users everything they want out of their iPhone. (Photo courtesy of Apple Inc.)
New 5G iPhones might be a boon to Taiwan assemblers but challenges ahead

Taiwan Electronics

19, Oct. 2020

Supplied photo shows Sharp Corp.'s air purifiers using the "plasmacluster" technology and other products. (Photo courtesy of PT. Sharp Electronics Indonesia)
Sales of Sharp's air purifiers grow fivefold in Indonesia on COVID-19

Indonesia Electronics

23, Sep. 2020

Supplied photo shows Delhi Metro's train for which Mitsubishi Electric Corp. has contracted to supply electric equipment through MEML Ltd., India's public-sector company producing defense equipement as well as rolling stock. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Electric Corp.)
Mitsubishi Electric to supply gear for Indian subway cars

India Electronics

18, Sep. 2020

pcb-2655766_1280.jpg
Sumitomo sets up Vietnam arm for electronics manufacturing services

Vietnam Electronics

11, Sep. 2020

circuit-4448937_1280.jpg
MediaTek to make more chips for popular Chromebook

Taiwan Electronics

11, Sep. 2020

Photo by T. Q. on Unsplash
Sharp buys Japan Display plant as it eyes next-generation display

Japan Electronics

28, Aug. 2020

Photo by Tim Photoguy on Unsplash
NEC selling unmanned hotel check-in system in Southeast Asia

Singapore Electronics

26, Aug. 2020

Taiwan’s largest mini-LED manufacturer Epistar Corp. is headquartered in northern Taiwan’s Hsinchu Science Park. (Photo courtesy of Epistar)
Apple's adoption of mini LED sparks boom time for Taiwan suppliers

Features Taiwan Electronics

25, Aug. 2020

Hon Hai Precision Industry Chairman and CEO Liu Young-way speaks at Q2 earnings conference in New Taipei City on Aug. 12, 2020. (Image from streaming teleconference)
Taiwan Hon Hai to have split U.S., China supply chains as it bounces back in Q2

Taiwan Electronics

12, Aug. 2020