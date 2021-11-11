Restored Villa le Voile in Vietnam will be a lifestyle-and-dining destination

11, Nov. 2021

Built in the 1920s, the iconic Villa le Voile in Ho Chi Minh City will reopen as a lifestyle and dining destination in Q4 of 2022. (Photo: Villa le Voile)
By Celine Chen

VIETNAM, NNA - Villa le Voile, one of Ho Chi Minh City's last remaining heritage properties, will be renewed as Vietnam's premier heritage and dining destination in the last quarter of next year after a major restoration.

Characterised by an eclectic blend of French, Chinese and indigenous Vietnamese architectural features, the awe-inspiring two-storey building is seen as an embodiment of the unique history and culture of old Saigon.

It housed Vietnamese families, offices of the French government and businesses like antique shops at different times over nine decades.

Built between 1927 and 1930 on a 3,000 sqm plot of land, the 1,500-sqm villa was acquired in 2015 by Minerva Corp. which has invested over $20 million to rehabilitate it to its former splendor.

The Vietnamese company, whose businesses are conservation and museums, roped in international specialists to carry out the facelift and spruce up its classical elegance.

They are Palazzo Spinelli Institute for Art and Restoration of Italy and Stonewest of the UK, which have experiences carrying restorations of include grand estates, cathedrals, and other historical and cultural institutions, between them.

When it reopens, the iconic villa will offer three distinctive dining concepts that aim to elevate the status of Vietnamese cuisine. It will also be a venue for art exhibitions, pop-up events, and cultural activities.

"A place for inspiration, community, and cultural exploration, Villa le Voile will offer a venue for exchange and understanding of Vietnam through exhibitions, workshops, and other programs year-round," said a press release issued by the villa's current owner.

Apart from a main villa building accented with dramatic arches supported by tall columns and classical design frills, it will have a space for exhibitions and events, and a landscaped outdoor area.

Villa le Voile, whose name was inspired by voile, or veil in French, is one of only 52 category one heritage buildings left in the city which was part of French Indochina during the colonial era.

Its first owner was a Vietnamese man who acquired the land and built the villa. It later housed offices for the French air force before a Vietnamese family bought it in the 1950s and rented a section for educational purposes.

In the 1990s and 2000s, the villa's courtyard housed some businesses such as antique shops until Minerva Corp. acquired it from the same family who lived there for a few generations.

Among the notable historical buildings in the bustling city are two iconic French colonial landmarks - the Notre Dame Cathedral of Saigon and Saigon Opera House.

Meanwhile, most parts of Vietnam including Ho Chi Minh City and capital Hanoi are still closed to international tourism as the government has decided to reopen the country in slow phases.

Fully vaccinated tourists from over 70 countries can visit popular coastal destinations in five provinces starting from this month.

They include Phu Quoc island, the ancient town of Hoi An, the beach resort cities of Danang and Nha Trang, and Ha Long Bay, a scenic cruise location.

The second stage of reopening is expected to take place in January next year, depending on the pandemic situation.

Vietnam's tourism earnings have seen continuous record growth in the past decade, hitting $32.75 billion in 2019, according to Statista.

The tourism market accounted for about 12 percent of its GDP then, before it was slammed hard by border closures and lockdowns starting from March last year.

