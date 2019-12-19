Japan’s Ezaki Glico to produce Pocky chocolate biscuit sticks in Indonesia

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese confectionery maker Ezaki Glico Co. is gearing up to penetrate the Indonesian market by shifting from sales of products imported from Thailand to local production.

The company said Wednesday it will establish a wholly owned unit, tentatively named PT Glico Indonesia Manufacturing, with a capital of $50 million, as early as the end of March.

Ezaki Glico, known for its Pocky brand chocolate-covered biscuit sticks, has yet to decide the location of a factory and the timing of production, a spokesman in Japan told NNA. A local office will open in southern Jakarta.

In Indonesia, the Japanese food, confectionery and ice cream maker sells Pocky as well as biscuit sticks under the Pretz and Pejoy brands imported from Thai Glico Co., its century-old subsidiary.

The Japanese group also has PT Glico Indonesia, a sales subsidiary established in 2014, and PT Glico-Wings, an ice cream production and sales joint venture founded in 2013, according to the company.

The group’s sales in Indonesia for the first six months of 2019 have surged 78 percent from a year earlier as it stepped up marketing campaigns via television commercials. It posted sales of $62 million in Southeast Asia, including Indonesia, over the same period, up 22.7 percent from a year ago, according to Ezaki Glico’s financial statement.

The new Indonesian unit will be owned over 99 percent by Glico Asia Pacific Pte. Ltd., the wholly owned regional headquarters in Singapore, while the Osaka headquarters will hold the remainder, the Japanese company said.