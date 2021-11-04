Philippine Mynt to expand financial services with fresh funds of $300 million

Mynt's GCash has helped half of the Philippine population to go cashless when making payments. (Photo: Mynt)

By Celine Chen

MANILA, NNA - Mynt, the Philippines' leading digital financial solutions provider and start-up behind the popular GCash payment services app, will widen the scope of its services after raising over $300 million from global investors in its latest round of fund-raising.

This has brought the valuation of Mynt to over $2 billion, bolstering its status as the only unicorn in the country and as one of the leading fintech companies in Southeast Asia, said its press release on Nov. 2.

The investment round was led by global investment giant Warburg Pincus, New York-based global private equity and venture capital firm Insight Partners, and Bow Wave Capital, one of Mynt's existing investors.

It also saw the participation of well-known investor Itai Tsiddon, investment firm Amplo Ventures as well as parent company local telco Globe and conglomerate Ayala of the Philippines.

Mynt, the holding company of Globe's fintech arm, is the only Philippine startup that made it to Credit Suisse's Southeast Asia 35 Unicorns list recently.

Since the start of community quarantines to fight the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, Mynt's services have been the 'go-to' for cashless payment and financial services for more than over 48 million users or nearly half of the national population as e-commerce boomed.

In a predominantly cash-driven society like the Philippines, Mynt is seen as the first prime mover in digital adoption for quick and easy financial access for consumers.

With the continued relevance of the GCash e-wallet app to users, Mynt is on track to reach 3 trillion pesos ($59.2 billion) in gross transaction value in 2021, or three times more than last year's record number, said Mynt.

The company has also garnered peak daily app log-ins and daily active transactions of 19 million and 12 million, respectively.

"With the entry of Mynt's new international investors, the company is joining an eminent league of world-class companies that are redefining the global technology and innovation landscape," the company added.

Martha Sazon, president and CEO of Mynt, said, "This is further proof that our growth and achievements have not gone unnoticed. We have been able to continuously expand by introducing game-changing innovations while improving our profitability profile."

"We are excited about our new partnership with Warburg, Insight, Itai Tsiddon and Amplo, as they each bring strategic value to our team in the pursuit of our vision towards finance for all," added Sazon.

Since the start of the pandemic, the company has witnessed an unprecedented spike in the number of participating merchants and social sellers, which now totals about 3 million.

With the participation of well-established global investors like Warburg Pincus and Insight Partners, Mynt is well-placed to further expand its digital financial services and support the country's financial inclusion agenda for its people, said the company.

"We welcome Warburg Pincus, Insight Partners, and the other investors into Mynt. Their investment in Mynt and GCash further validates the strides the company has made in providing access to innovative financial services to more Filipinos and highlighting the Philippines to the global investor audience. Together with the continued support of Mynt's existing shareholders, we are confident of furthering Mynt's market leadership and creating positive and transformative disruption in the Philippine financial services sector," said Ernest Cu, board chairman of Mynt and president and CEO of Globe.

Saurabh Agarwal, managing director of Warburg Pincus, said its support for Mynt reflects its continued commitment and strong belief in the long-term prospects of the Philippines as one of the fastest growing digital economies in the region.

He said, "Mynt has a dominant market position in the Philippines and is well-positioned with its best-in-class management team, innovative technology, and superior product offerings. We are excited about the partnership with the company and look forward to leveraging our deep expertise in the fintech sector to support their long-term growth."

Deven Parekh, managing director at Insight Partners, believes GCash has created "the most compelling product to reach the massively underserved market in the Philippines".

He added, "Our investment in Mynt fits within our global thesis of increasing financial inclusion using digital tools. We look forward to partnering with Mynt as they continue to grow on their scale up journey."

Mynt's array of financial services covers credit, savings, insurance, loans, and investments.

With the GCash app, mobile users can easily buy prepaid airtime, pay bills at over 600 partner billers nationwide, send and receive money anywhere in the Philippines - even to other bank accounts, purchase from millions of partner merchants and social sellers, and obtain access to services for savings, credit, insurance and investment.

GCash has been a wholly owned subsidiary of Mynt, which is also known as Globe Fintech Innovations, Inc; since 2015.

Assets Under Management (AUM) for Mynt's GSave product has grown to over 9 billion pesos, up from 5 billion in 2020, while its GInvest product has already captured 70 percent of the domestic market for UITF (Unit Investment Trust Funds) accounts.

GInsure, GCash's micro-insurance offering launched in 2020, now accounts for one-third of all new insurance policies issued in the Philippines.

Through its wholly owned subsidiary Fuse and other banking partners, Mynt also offers credit to its users, on the back of its proprietary trust and scoring platform.

GCredit disburses over 1 billion pesos worth of loans each month, or a total of 15 billion handed out as of June 2021.

Mynt also piloted GLoan, a cash loan product that allows approved users to borrow as much as 25,000 pesos, with repayment spread over 12 months. The company is looking to launch 'Buy Now, Pay Later' payment services within the year.

GCash is also the first financial app to launch a trailblazing sustainability initiative in the country via its GForest feature.

It is a gamified environmental stewardship program where users can convert their green points acquired from using GCash into a virtual tree, which in turn, will see an actual tree being planted in one of the critical locations in the Philippines. There are over 8.7 million users of the GForest feature.

With the fintech sector in Southeast Asia attracting significant investor interest in recent years, Mynt managed to attract capital investment in the middle of 2020 from ASP Philippines LP, a limited partnership fund managed by Bow Wave Capital Management, raising over $175 million from both Bow Wave and existing shareholders then.

Its valuation has since shot up from $1 billion to $2 billion with the latest injection of fresh funds.