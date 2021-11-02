Japan's Sojitz to invest in Philippine telecom tower operator LBS

02, Nov. 2021

Image by succo from Pixabay
Image by succo from Pixabay

MANILA, NNA - Major Japanese trading house Sojitz Corp. will acquire a controlling stake in tower operator LBS Digital Infrastructure Corp. to enter the Philippine telecommunications tower market.

Sojitz said it will underwrite about 7 billion yen ($61.36 million) in shares of LBS Digital as the Tokyo-based company is looking to engage in projects to build towers to be shared for mobile services in both metropolitan areas and remote islands.

Sojitz did not release details of the deal, including how much stake it will own in LBS Digital or when the procedure will be completed. A Sojitz official only said the company will dispatch multiple staffers to the Philippine partner.

LBS Digital was established in April this year by a management team affiliated with major Philippine telecom construction company LBS Technologies Asia Pacific Corp. to engage in telecom tower construction for mobile phones and lease business.

Sojitz plans to install corrosion-resistant lightweight carbon fiber towers manufactured by a group company for infrastructural improvement, while utilizing LBS Digital's capabilities and track records in the fields of land transactions and tower design and construction.

Both sides hope to leverage each other's strengths to establish themselves as the largest telecom tower operator in a country where daily internet usage is one of the world's heaviest but mobile circuit speed is below the global average. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Image by succo from Pixabay
Japan's Sojitz to invest in Philippine telecom tower operator LBS

Philippines Telecom

1 MINUTE

Frost & Sullivan honors both Singtel and Trustwave with best practices recognition as they stay ahead of competition in SD-WAN and security services. (Photo: Frost & Sullivan)
Singtel and its Trustwave win awards for APAC customer value, Singapore top company

Singapore Telecom

1 MONTH AGO

Globe Telecom is helping pandemic-hit customers to increase their buying power by allowing them to convert unused data into rewards points while providing more opportunities for businesses too. (Photo courtesy of Globe Telecom)
Philippine Globe customers can use unused data as 'currency'

Philippines Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

Albert Villa-Real of PLDT Global (left) and Tim Chiang of Chief Telecom (right) ink their partnership in a virtual event. Both companies will leverage each other’s strengths for further business growth. (Photo: Chief Telecom Inc.)
Taiwan’s Chief Telecom, Philippine PLDT forge regional growth partnership

Taiwan Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

An illustration of a NTT India data center in the western Indian city of Mumbai. India’s data center industry has been largely concentrated in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru. (Photo courtesy of NTT India)
NTT India building more data centers, renewable power plants

India Telecom

7 MONTHS AGO

A screen shot of Dito Telecommunity Corp.’s CEO and chairman Dennis Uy who spoke during the online media briefing on the launch of its mobile service on March 8, 2021.
China-backed Dito Telecommunity launches Philippine mobile service to challenge duopoly

Philippines Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay
NTT Docomo, Kyowa Exeo tie up on 5G solutions in Southeast Asia

Southeast Asia Telecom

8 MONTHS AGO

A telecom tower at Ramnagar in the remote district of West Champaran in the northern Indian state of Bihar on Dec. 2, 2020. The telecom tower industry in India has witnessed tremendous growth with the number of towers more than doubling to 520,000 in 2019 in India. (NNA)
New giant Indus Towers to capitalize on phone and data boom in India

India Telecom

11 MONTHS AGO

A file photo of a NTT-Netmagic’s office in Mumbai. The wholly-owned subsidiary of Japan's NTT Ltd., currently operates 10 data centers across four major cities in India. (Photo Courtesy of NTT-Netmagic)
NTT to invest over $2 billion to expand India data centers, lay new Asian cable

India Telecom

01, Oct. 2020

Logo of Dito Telecommunity Corp. seen inside its headquarters in Taguig City. Picture taken in January 2020. (NNA)
Dito picks US cybersecurity providers to ease China-spying fears

Philippines Telecom

18, Sep. 2020

digital-marketing-1433427_1280.jpg
Thailand’s True Digital expands to Vietnam in regional growth

Vietnam Telecom

28, Aug. 2020

india-4869735_1280.jpg
Reliance Jio Q1 profit jumps 3-fold to $336 mil., subscribers surge to nearly 400 mil.

India Telecom

31, Jul. 2020

call-71169_1280.jpg
Philippine’s PLDT unit Smart Communications launches commercial 5G mobile network services

Philippines Telecom

30, Jul. 2020

(Photo courtesy of The Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. group)
NTT to let 70% of staff work from home in enhanced response to virus

Japan Telecom

28, Jul. 2020

Logo kyodo image

President Rodrigo Duterte gives his fifth State of the Nation Address on July 27, 2020 at the House of Representatives. (Photo courtesy of Presidential Communications Operations Office)
Duterte threatens to take over Philippine telecos if they don't buck up

Philippines Telecom

28, Jul. 2020

Photo by Morning Brew on Unsplash
Google invests $4.5 bil. in Jio Platforms, 5G-ready smartphone for masses in India

India Telecom

15, Jul. 2020

image-1594626018827.jpg
Qualcomm invests in Jio Platforms to support 5G push in India

India Telecom

13, Jul. 2020

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash
Japan’s IPS increases capital in Singapore subsidiary to launch marine cable service

Singapore Telecom

13, Jul. 2020

laptop-2585959_1280.jpg
Intel Capital buys small stake in India’s Jio Platforms

India Telecom

04, Jul. 2020

Photo by Alina Grubnyak on Unsplash
Japan’s Rakuten Mobile launches Singapore unit for global sale of virtualized network tech

Singapore Telecom

01, Jul. 2020

Bengaluru, Kartanata, India (Photo by Andrea Leopardi on Unsplash)
Diversifying Saudi Arabia invests $1.5 bil. in India's Jio Platforms

India Telecom

19, Jun. 2020

Photo by rupixen.com on Unsplash1
Jio Platforms fundraising nears $14 bil. as TPG, L Catterton come on board

India Telecom

15, Jun. 2020

technology-3178765_1280.jpg
SoftBank, 7 other telecoms to lay 9,400-km submarine cable in Asia for growing data traffic

Asia Telecom

12, Jun. 2020

Photo_by_rupixen.com_on_Unsplash.jpg
Jio Platforms raises over $13 billion as Abu Dhabi Investment Authority comes onboard

India Telecom

08, Jun. 2020

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Update 1: Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

06, Jun. 2020

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Photo by Kai Wang on Unsplash)
Abu Dhabi fund Mubadala invests $1.2 bil. in Jio Platforms as e-commerce war heats up

India Telecom

05, Jun. 2020

antenna-tower-4992230_1280.jpg
IT infrastructure firm Mirait to acquire China telecom tower operator

China Telecom

26, May. 2020