Mitsubishi Heavy launches LNG-fired power generation facility plant in Java

Photo shows the Muara Karang power plant on Indonesia's Java island, where Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. provided a 500-megawatt natural gas-fired gas turbine combined power generation system. (Photo courtesy of MHI)

JAKARTA, NNA - Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. has announced the start of commercial operations of a 500-megawatt natural gas-fired power generation system it provided to a power plant run by Indonesia's state-owned electricity provider PT PLN on the northwestern coast of Java.

The gas turbine combined cycle power generation system was completed at the Muara Karang thermal power complex more than a month ahead of schedule despite the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Tokyo-based major engineering company, known as MHI, said Thursday.

Located in the northwest of Jakarta, the plant was constructed by local state-run contractor PT Wijaya Karya (Persero) Tbk. MHI and PT Wijaya Karya jointly received a full turnkey contract for the plant in 2016.

Under the contract calling for engineering, procurement and construction, MHI supplied key equipment, including gas turbines and boilers for recovering exhaust heat, while Mitsubishi Electric Corp. provided power generation-related equipment.

The GTCC system generates power by gas turbines while steam turbines use exhaust gas for additional electricity generation, realizing effective energy consumption and reducing carbon dioxide emissions by some 90 percent compared with the conventional coal-fired power plant.

The new facility is the most efficient in Indonesia, according to MHI. (NNA/Kyodo)