Japan's Omron to invest in Taiwan robot maker Techman

27, Oct. 2021

Co-branded collaborative arm robot TM series(Photo courtesy of Omron Corp.)
Co-branded collaborative arm robot TM series(Photo courtesy of Omron Corp.)

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese electronics company Omron Corp. will invest in Taiwanese collaborative arm robot maker Techman Robot Inc. to enforcing their alliance and jointly develop robots for manufacturing sites.

Omron will accept new shares to be issued by Techman and hold a stake of about 10 percent in the Taiwanese company. The investment is expected to be completed by December, the Tokyo-based company said Monday, without disclosing the amount of the investment.

Omron and Techman, a Taoyuan-based company under Quanta Computer Inc., a major Taiwanese electronic manufacturing service company, formed a strategic alliance in May 2018.

Techman's TM series collaborative robots have been sold under the brands of both companies using Omron's networks. They have also jointly developed Mobile Manipulator, a mobile work robot solution combining Omron's mobile robots and Techman's TM series.

Through the investment, the two companies aim to jointly develop robots to provide a solution for labor shortages in the manufacturing sector.

The strengthening of their alliance "further pushes the evolution of collaboration between humans and machines in manufacturing," Junta Tsujinaga, an Omron managing executive officer, said in a news release.

"Under the alliance, Techman collaborative Robot has enhanced the reputation all over the world with Omron," Ho Shi-chi, Techman chairman, said in the statement.

"We are delighted to deepen our longstanding relationship with Omron through this collaboration, which is a significant opportunity for both companies, addressing the fast-growing gap in the market for the demanding need for smart manufacturing," he said. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Co-branded collaborative arm robot TM series(Photo courtesy of Omron Corp.)
Japan's Omron to invest in Taiwan robot maker Techman

Taiwan Machinery

1 HOUR AGO

Photo shows Komatsu Ltd.'s 20-ton PC200-10M0 hydraulic excavator under the CE series for use in urban civil engineering. The Japanese construction machinery maker began selling the new model in Southeast Asia in July 2021. (Photo courtesy of Komatsu)
Japan's Komatsu sells new hydraulic excavator in Southeast Asia

Indonesia Machinery

3 MONTHS AGO

Image by Michal Jarmoluk from Pixabay
Japan's Nikkiso group sets up subsidiary in Malaysia

Malaysia Machinery

4 MONTHS AGO

Photo by Pop & Zebra on Unsplash
Hitachi group firm buys fatigue monitoring device maker SmartCap

Australia Machinery

6 MONTHS AGO

The No. 1 plant of PT. Hitachi Construction Machinery in Bekasi, east of Jakarta. (Courtesy of Hitachi Construction Machinery Co.)
Hitachi to launch shovel parts recycling factory in Indonesia

Indonesia Machinery

6 MONTHS AGO

A YDN plastic recycling machine of Tainan-based YE I Machinery Factory Co,. which aims to play a role in the plastics circular economy. Most of its recycling machines are exported abroad. (Photo courtesy of YE I Machinery Factory Co.)
Taiwan's YE I to launch revved-up plastic recycling machine as demand rises

Taiwan Machinery

7 MONTHS AGO

Undated photo shows a field in Kubota Farm, an agricultural machinery-testing farm opened by Kubota Corp. in August 2020 in Thailand. (Photo courtesy of Kubota)
Japan's Kubota opens 1st overseas test farm in Thailand

Thailand Machinery

31, Aug. 2020

motor-2138981_1280.jpg
Japanese machinery trader Maruka to quit India on slumping automotive demand

India Machinery

23, Jun. 2020

Photo by Science in HD on Unsplash
Japan’s Maruka to open factory automation system unit in Indonesia

Indonesia Machinery

22, Jun. 2020

carlos-aranda-QMjCzOGeglA-unsplash.jpg
Thai machinery maker Somboon Advance Tech sets up JV with China’s Siasun Robotics

Thailand Machinery

16, Jun. 2020

Non-standard screw compressor made by Wuxi Compressor (Photo courtesy of Kobe Steel)
Kobe Steel takes control of China compressor arm to meet growing demand for oil, gas plants

China Machinery

05, Jun. 2020

(Photo courtesy of Terasaki)
Japan’s Terasaki Electric resumes Malaysian plant, expects limited business impact

Malaysia Machinery

28, Apr. 2020

Escorts' tractor (Photo courtesy of Kubota Corp.)
Farm machinery maker Kubota to form capital tie-up with Indian partner Escorts to go global

India Machinery

24, Mar. 2020

Photo by Fred Kleber on Unsplash
Mitsubishi Electric to supply 64 elevators to India’s regional public medical center

India Machinery

28, Feb. 2020

Photo by Levi Midnight on Unsplash
Japan’s Okuma to boost machine tool output by nearly 70% in Taiwan for export demand

Taiwan Machinery

26, Feb. 2020

Photo by Magnus Engø on Unsplash
Japanese robotics firm Fuji launches Indian arm to beef up sales

India Machinery

10, Jan. 2020