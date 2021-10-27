Japan's Omron to invest in Taiwan robot maker Techman

Co-branded collaborative arm robot TM series(Photo courtesy of Omron Corp.)

TAIPEI, NNA - Japanese electronics company Omron Corp. will invest in Taiwanese collaborative arm robot maker Techman Robot Inc. to enforcing their alliance and jointly develop robots for manufacturing sites.

Omron will accept new shares to be issued by Techman and hold a stake of about 10 percent in the Taiwanese company. The investment is expected to be completed by December, the Tokyo-based company said Monday, without disclosing the amount of the investment.

Omron and Techman, a Taoyuan-based company under Quanta Computer Inc., a major Taiwanese electronic manufacturing service company, formed a strategic alliance in May 2018.

Techman's TM series collaborative robots have been sold under the brands of both companies using Omron's networks. They have also jointly developed Mobile Manipulator, a mobile work robot solution combining Omron's mobile robots and Techman's TM series.

Through the investment, the two companies aim to jointly develop robots to provide a solution for labor shortages in the manufacturing sector.

The strengthening of their alliance "further pushes the evolution of collaboration between humans and machines in manufacturing," Junta Tsujinaga, an Omron managing executive officer, said in a news release.

"Under the alliance, Techman collaborative Robot has enhanced the reputation all over the world with Omron," Ho Shi-chi, Techman chairman, said in the statement.

"We are delighted to deepen our longstanding relationship with Omron through this collaboration, which is a significant opportunity for both companies, addressing the fast-growing gap in the market for the demanding need for smart manufacturing," he said. (NNA/Kyodo)