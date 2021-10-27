Singapore leads with the highest number of unicorns in ASEAN

27, Oct. 2021

Singapore, which has a supportive start-up ecosystem, has 25 unicorns, the largest number in ASEAN. (Photo: Credit Suisse)
By Celine Chen

SINGAPORE, NNA - The number of 'unicorn' start-ups in the ASEAN bloc has continued to rise in the past few years to reach 35 that are all ready to conquer the region and beyond.

Thanks largely to supportive private investors and the burgeoning economy of six leading Southeast Asian states, the start-ups have flourished well to reach a valuation of at least $1 billion, according to a report by Credit Suisse's ASEAN Equity Research published earlier this month.

Expectedly, Singapore, the financial and business hub of the region, leads the pack with 15 unicorns, followed by Indonesia with 11 - both accounting for 74 percent of the companies, said the Swiss investment bank.

Reflecting the rise in the digital economy and pandemic-induced digitalization, one in four ASEAN unicorns is a fintech company while one in five deals in e-commerce.

One in 10 or 11 percent handles logistics which supports the boom in e-commerce and 8 percent has much broader ambitions in a diversified internet business.

Most of the unicorns were launched in the past decade and operate on consumer-led business models (B2C). Very few are in the B2B or business-to-business space, said Credit Suisse.

Explaining their accelerated growth in recent years, the bank said, "A young population with high smartphone penetration rates, a fifth of the population entering the workforce in the next 25 years accompanied by a rising middle class, as well as robust PE (private equity) and VC (venture capital) activity have all been catalysts for the growth in the ASEAN start-up ecosystem."

ASEAN’s huge population as well as ethnic and linguistic diversities posed challenges for regional players, but some of these unicorns managed to crack the code and successfully deployed ‘hyper-localization’ strategies in various markets, said Credit Suisse.

Alumni of successful start-ups and tech companies are also increasingly emerging as founders of new start-ups, while growing wealth and strong private equity exit activity coupled with significant cash reserves will continue to spur entrepreneurship.

The bank said, "Leading Southeast Asian companies have developed their strategies from single country plays to a more regional approach. Players have successfully established a leading presence across the region largely as a result of having hyper-localization strategies by deploying teams on the ground to understand local markets and their unique traits in order to serve the varying consumers’ needs in each market."

Private equity flows surged over the last decade in ASEAN-6, with PE deal value exceeding IPO since 2014. A large amount of PE activity has historically centered on Singapore and Indonesia, while Malaysia and Vietnam have also seen increased activity of late.

Private equity exit activity had been strong in the few years before 2020, generating proceeds in the range of $2.4 billion to $3.2 billion over 2017-2019, but the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic led to a dampening of activity across Asia Pacific last year, reported Credit Suisse.

But Credit Suisse noted that ASEAN’s public markets have yet to provide as much support for start-ups as seen in other regions, while private money has been invested in opportunities in the region's massive but underpenetrated total addressable market (TAM).

"We believe public markets will soon be following the private lead and that tech+ start-ups can realize the potential of an integrated ASEAN market in ways other sectors have not," the bank added.

It also noted that SE Asia is flush with significant cash reserves lying idle to the tune of $8.7 billion in 2019, in addition to the $5.9 billion that was freshly raised in 2020.

Foreign direct investment (FDI) flows into ASEAN hit an all-time high of $182 billion in 2019.

"Continued strong FDI inflows, both externally and intra-ASEAN, should continue to drive greater growth and integration, thereby creating more opportunities for new entrants and hence fostering a conducive environment for an even greater number of potential entrants to succeed in their regional plays," the bank said.

Southeast Asian startups raised a total of $17.2 billion from venture capitals and other investors during the first nine months of this year, according to DealStreetAsia. This is more than double of last year's 12-month total of $8.6 billion, it said, adding that start-ups are on track to raise $20 billion from them this year.

Singapore's Economic Development Board said tech start-ups in the country raised S$5.3 billion ($3.9 billion) in first half of 2021, up from S$3.4 billion in 2020. The city-state also added three new unicorns - software firm PatSnap, used car marketplace Carro and payments company Nium - to its ranks this year.

It reflects the resilience of the start-up ecosystem in Singapore despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, said Peter Ong, chairman of government agency Enterprise Singapore (ESG) when he gave the updates in August.

He also noted that the number of fund-raising deals closed in the first six months of the year - 355 - was also higher than last year's 317.

Exit momentum is also picking up with at least three of the region’s most valuable unicorns having plans to go public this year either through the IPO route or by merging with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), said Credit Suisse.

Research firm Preqin believes the pipeline for exits is healthier than ever with an increasing number of options being presented for exit opportunities in ASEAN amidst a global environment awash with exceptional levels of liquidity.

Furthermore, global tech giants have expanded their presence in ASEAN in the last five years. They include Alibaba, Amazon, Facebook, Google, and Tencent, who have announced and carried out their expansion plans in Singapore.

A number of them, such as Bytedance, Facebook, Google, Tencent, already have their regional headquarters based in Singapore as well.

According to Asia Partners, there were almost 6,000 founders or CEOs who are alumni of such Southeast Asian ‘academy’ companies as of late 2020.

"Consequently, a virtuous cycle may ensue where increased growth will lead to greater investment and further development of the ecosystem that will in turn produce more company founders, co-founders and CEOs in Southeast Asia," said Credit Suisse.

Meanwhile, total wealth in Southeast Asia has risen over the past decade. In Singapore alone, the number of millionaires could surge by 62 percent from 2020’s 270,000 to 437,000 by 2025 according to Credit Suisse 2021 Global Wealth Report. This is another factor that could spur further growth in entrepreneurship in the region.

ASEAN's digital economy has witnessed an unprecedented accelerating growth due to the COVID-19 pandemic since 2020.

E-commerce and fintech have sparked significant investor interest, with e-commerce being one of the earliest risers and fastest growing sectors within the ASEAN internet economy.

Singapore's e-commerce and fintech unicorns are Lazada, Carousell, Carro, Moglix, Advance Intelligence, Matrixport and Nium, which has earned again in this year's CB Insights' Fintech 250, a prestigious list of emerging private companies working on groundbreaking financial technology.

In a statement earlier this month, Prajit Nanu, co-founder and CEO of Nium, said, “This recognition validates our mission to remove the layers of friction and the endless complexities that hold back global commerce. With Nium, businesses can access the global payments infrastructure through one API suite, allowing them to focus on what’s important — moving their businesses forward, opening up a whole world of new opportunities, and creating new and meaningful customer experiences.”

In Indonesia, the shining unicorn examples are Blibli, JD.ID, Akulaku, OVO, and Xendit, while Malaysia's Carsome platform for car sales has reached that status recently.

Unicorns operating a diversified internet business are GoTo in Indonesia, AirAsia Digital in Malaysia and VNG Corporation (VNG) in Vietnam.

Fintech in ASEAN is still relatively nascent given that a quarter to half of the region’s adult population remains underbanked or unbanked, but the COIVD-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of digital financial services, said Credit Suisse.

Like India, several countries in ASEAN-6 have embraced real-time payment (RTP) networks in order to promote digital payment though they are at different stages of development.

Thailand and Singapore are ahead of the curve in ASEAN-6 in terms of building digital capabilities and adoption.

Malaysia, the Philippines and Vietnam have also launched real-time payment networks over the last few years but are in the early stage of adoption. Indonesia, the most populous country in ASEAN, has yet to launch a real-time payment network.

The launch of real-time payment networks has aided in the improvement of mobile payment, facilitating the growth of the digital economy.

However, ASEAN-6 is very early in the journey of RTPs compared to India, said Credit Suisse.

"Nonetheless, the underdeveloped public payment infrastructure has provided opportunities for many fintech companies to flourish," it said.

Two payment unicorns that stand out are Ascend Money in Thailand and Vietnam Payment Solution (VNPay) in Vietnam.

Mynt, the holding company of Globe's fintech arm managing the popular e-wallet GCash, is the lone Philippine start-up that made it to Credit Suisse's unicorn list.

Users of GCash has continued to increase, with over 44 million registered users and more than 2.5 million merchants and social sellers recorded as of end-June.

"Wallet sizes are increasing, credit traffic flow is accelerating, and use cases are widening, and Mynt has been able to capitalize on these trends with the transformation of its GCash service to a super app that includes e-commerce (GLife) and financial services (lending, insurance, savings, and investments)," said Credit Suisse.

Logistics has been riding the regional e-commerce wave as COVID-19 mobility restrictions drove consumers and merchants to online platforms, resulting in a much larger volume of parcels to be delivered.

In addition, consumers took to online channels to order meals and groceries to be sent to their homes.

Notable logistics unicorns are Flash Express in Thailand; JD.ID, and Sicepat in Indonesia; and Ninja Van in Singapore. The food delivery unicorn to watch in Thailand is Lineman Wongnai.

Other regional start-ups that made it to unicorn list of Credit Suisse include education platform Ruangguru, bookings platforms Tiket.com and Traveloka in Indonesia; and telecommunication tower company edotco in Malaysia.

Also in the list are Singapore's software firms Acronis and Patsnap; real estate tech firms JustCo and PropertyGuru; telco fiber company HyalRoute; gaming chair maker Secretlab; and Trax, which provides retail solutions.

With Indonesia and the Philippines, achieving middle-income status over the next few years, the macroeconomic tail wind in ASEAN should continue to prevail, said Credit Suisse.

On the growing consumer markets in the ASEAN-6 countries, Credit Suisse said between 39 and 65 percent of their respective populations are below the age of 34, while 242 million of their total population, led by Indonesia and the Philippines, will enter the age group of 25 years old and join the workforce over the next 15 years.

On its unicorn selection method, Credit Suisse included firms that have had a funding round at a valuation exceeding $1 billion and strong business momentum. Its list excluded firms in the process of public listing such as Singapore's Grab which operates in the region and Kredivo whose stronghold is Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Enterprise Singapore's 'Startup SG Founder' venture building programs have trained over 680 aspiring entrepreneurs since its launch in August 2020.

To support more quality start-ups, ESG's investment arm Seeds Capital has appointed more venture capital (VC) firms as co-investment partners under the 'Startup SG Equity' scheme. Among the new partners are innovation platform Plug and Play, VC fund Quest Ventures and family office Schweizer World Group.

This has brought Seeds Capital's active pool of partners to 46. More than S$150 million worth of investments will benefit three deep tech sectors - advanced manufacturing and engineering, health and biomedical sciences, as well as urban solutions and sustainability, said ESG chairman Ong.

ESG is organizing the sixth edition of Singapore Week of Innovation and Technology in November, bringing together thousands of corporate leaders, entrepreneurs, creators, accelerators and investors from the global-Asia innovation ecosystem.

The event will focus on growing sectors like healthcare and biomedical sciences; smart cities and urban solutions; trade and connectivity, and emerging sustainable technologies.

Last year's event saw over 15,000 participants from 42 cities across 31 markets, with more than 600 international thought leaders taking part at more than 200 conference and masterclass sessions. The coming event will be held again in conjunction with the popular Singapore FinTech Festival.

