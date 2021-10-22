Rohm to set up power module JV in China with local partner

Photo shows a press conference held in Shanghai on Oct. 21, 2021, to announce the establishment of a joint venture between Zhenghai Group Co. and Rohm Co.

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese semiconductor maker Rohm Co. will form a joint venture in China with local auto parts manufacturer Zhenghai Group Co. to develop and produce power modules used in inverters for new-energy vehicles.

Rohm said the joint venture, Haimosic (Shanghai) Co., is to be set up in December with 80 percent of the entity owned by Shanghai Zhenghai Semiconductor Technology Co., a subsidiary of Zhenghai Group, and 20 percent by the Kyoto-based company.

Mass production of power modules using silicon carbide is planned to begin in 2022 at Rohm's plant in Kyoto, with the Shanghai venture scheduled to follow suit a year later, amid surging demand for the components in China, especially for use in electric vehicles.

Zhenghai Group is known for its strength in the manufacturing of inverters and modules, both key EV components. Rohm is the world's second-largest maker of highly efficient silicon carbide-based power modules and has the goal of grabbing a 30 percent market share globally by 2025. (NNA/Kyodo)