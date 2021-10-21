Dentsu invests in Indian banking tech platform provider Goals101

Image by Gerd Altmann from Pixabay

TOKYO, NNA - Dentsu Group Inc. has entered into a capital partnership with Indian banking technology platform provider Goals101 Data Solutions Pvt. Ltd. to co-develop marketing solutions.

The Japanese advertising giant said it has completed investment procedures for the tie-up with the New Delhi-based company following the signing of a capital and business alliance deal on Sept. 17.

Dentsu did not release the amount of investment or the percentage of its ownership in Goals101, which was founded in 2016.

The startup's cutting-edge artificial intelligence-driven platform is capable of leveraging anonymized transaction data held by banks and allowing brands to hyper-target their offers and communications to a bank's customers, Dentsu said.

Both sides carried out a proof-of-concept experiment before finalizing the deal that showed a combination of Dentsu's marketing data and the Goals101 platform improve performance significantly, according to Dentsu.

The latest partnership allows the Indian firm to take its platform globally through Dentsu's networks covering 145 countries and regions. (NNA/Kyodo)