Fuji Xerox releasing new digital printers in Philippines amid strong GDP growth

MANILA, NNA – Fuji Xerox is introducing new models of its digital color multifunction printers in the Philippines, seeking to boost revenue by tapping into the office market amid high economic growth.

A total of 14 new models of Fuji Zerox color MFP series called ApeosPort―VII C and DocuCentre VII C will be released on Thursday, the company said.

“Based on the Fuji Xerox Gateway Note 1 concept, these new series offer enhanced security, basic features and design to support the flexible and diversified working styles of businesses for improved performance,” it said.

The company’s Smart Work Gateway concept is designed to help ensure an intelligent workflow at offices by streamlining existing documents with the integration of various cloud services, and features a simplified management.

The ApeosPort―VII C, the highest priced model, has functions that can exchange data, prevents information leakage through authentication and file encryption and image log.

Fuji Xerox said the operation panel of the main unit can be easily adjusted, which will allow people on a wheelchair to use it comfortably.

The new models also feature an enhanced connectivity to mobile devices, making it possible for smartphone users to do basic operations such as copying, faxing or scanning.

"The economic growth rate in the Philippines is at six to seven percent, and the shift from black and white to color in printing is progressing," Hideaki Kato, president and chief executive of Fuji Xerox Philippines, told NNA.

In the Philippines, color machines account for less than 20 percent of total printer, copier sales, far behind 70 to 80 percent in Japan.

Kato said print demand had a close relationship with gross domestic product growth. The country’s construction sector has been posting high growth as the government pushes for various infrastructure projects under its “Build, Build, Build” program. This has resulted into an increase in the demand for printing of documents and other files.

Kato emphasized that "there is a trend of paperless printing in the Philippines, and the function to suppress the extra printing in the new model is also strengthened.”

New models will also be released in the Asia-Pacific region this month. In Japan, 16 models are priced between 1.3 million yen and 4.64 million yen (prices in the Philippines are not yet available). The regional annual sales target for the new models is set at 140,000 units.