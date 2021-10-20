Thailand expects a million tourists with wider reopening from Nov

20, Oct. 2021

Fully vaccinated tourists from approved countries can visit beautiful Phang Nga island (picture) and other popular destinations in Thailand such as Bangkok and Pattaya without having to undergo quarantine. (Photo: Tourism Authority of Thailand)
By Valaiporn Chalermlapvoraboon

BANGKOK, NNA - Thailand could attract up to one million international tourists by the end of the year as it reopens more than 30 provinces to fully vaccinated travelers from low-risk countries in the next two months, according to its tourism authority.

Although the number is a far cry from the nearly 40 million visitor arrivals recorded in pre-pandemic 2019, it marks a much wider opening with no quarantine required for tourists from certain countries so far. They only need to show they are free from coronavirus infection in pre-departure and arrival tests.

The quarantine-free tourism scheme will welcome vaccinated travelers flying in from Singapore, China, US, UK and Germany from November. Overall, at least 10 countries would be included in the scheme with entry approval for the rest starting from December.

Meanwhile, India is being considered as the Diwali festival which falls in early November this year is likely to see many people holidaying abroad if they have the chance.

From November, quarantine-free tourists will be allowed to visit 17 provinces that are economically vibrant and traditionally popular with tourists such as sprawling capital Bangkok, Pattaya and Hua Hin as well as Chiang Mai in the north.

They could also visit popular islands that have opened earlier to international visitors since July such as Phuket, Samui, Phang Nga and Krabi, as well as some isles of Surat Thani.

If the November opening goes well with no new dangerous COVID-19 threat, more provinces from north of Bangkok stretching all the way to Chiang Rai in the north will reopen their doors too.

They include former-kingdom places of Ayutthaya and Sukhothai, and Khon Kaen, the bustling Isan city in the northeast.

Under the current plan, the rest of Thailand will reopen in January 2022, said Taweesin Witsanuyothin, the spokesman of the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA).

On the need to revive the battered tourism-reliant economy and restore many lost livelihoods, Thai prime minister Prayut Chan-o-cha said in a televised address last week, "The time has come for us to ready ourselves to face the coronavirus and live with it as with other endemic infections and diseases, much as we have learnt to live with other diseases with treatments and vaccinations."

Destinations scheduled for reopening in November are now speeding up vaccination campaigns and preparing safety measures. Any busy places such as a market or mall found to have a higher risk of infection will be closed to visitors.

"I know this decision comes with some risk. It is almost certain that we will see a temporary rise in serious cases as we relax these restrictions," said Prayut.

"We will have to track the situation very carefully, and see how to contain and live with that situation because I do not think that the many millions who depend on the income generated by the travel, leisure and entertainment sector can possibly afford the devastating blow of a second lost New Year holiday period," added the prime minister.

Since October 1, Thailand has eased restrictions on vaccinated international travelers flying into Bangkok but they must quarantine for a week in designated hotels. The quarantine period for those not fully inoculated is 10 days.

In 2019, tourism contributed 2.9 trillion baht ($86.9 billion), accounting for 20 percent of the country’s total GDP, according to the Bank of Thailand. Following the pandemic, the travel industry just like those in other tourism-dependent countries was decimated.

The government launched several co-payment schemes and campaigns to boost consumer spending and domestic tourism.

Anthony Lark, president of Phuket Hotels Association, told NNA that the island has received strong support from local travelers.

It has so far received 45,000 international arrivals or a 5-to-10 percent growth in their numbers since the start of the 'Sandbox' reopening scheme in July, he said.

“We are quietly confident that the November, December numbers will increase significantly,” Lark added.

Thailand enters one of its higher-peak seasons from November when winter begins in the northern hemisphere, sending many people from cold countries to the kingdom for a tropical holiday.

Lark expects tourist numbers from the UK and Russia to grow by 30 percent in the coming season.

Yuthasak Supasorn, the governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand believes Thailand could attract as many as one million tourists by year-end, helped largely by arrivals from November.

However, estimates by Kasikorn Research Center are far more conservative.

Its analysts expect Thailand to receive 180,000 international tourists from November to December, marking an increase of 62 percent over previous months and contributing 13.5 billion baht to the economy.

Its analysts told NNA that whether there would be a strong surge in arrivals would depend on how well the country contains the pandemic in the next one to two months, among other factors.

Another key concern is whether Thailand’s main tourism markets such as the US and Europe could manage their infection numbers well in order to qualify as low-risk.

Thailand has started to slowly lift restrictions on businesses and eased the curfew period at certain places.

Convenience stores, restaurants, markets, cinemas, theaters, sport stadiums, public parks and shopping malls can now operate till 10 pm.

Convention centers, exhibition halls, and conference rooms located in hotels are now open too. All have safety protocols and guidelines in place such as the number of people allowed, social distancing and masking.

