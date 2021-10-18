AOTS, NTT Docomo testing 5G-based remote training solutions

18, Oct. 2021

The Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships, NTT Docomo Inc. and Mobile Innovation Co. have agreed on a tie-up for a trial of remote technical training using 5G network solutions. (Photo courtesy of the three partners)
BANGKOK, NNA - The Association for Overseas Technical Cooperation and Sustainable Partnerships, a Japanese organization for human resources development, NTT Docomo Inc. and a Thai unit of the mobile operator have agreed on a tie-up for a trial of remote technical training using 5G network solutions.

The association, known as AOTS, NTT Docomo and Bangkok-based Mobile Innovation Co. said they aim to help develop industrial human resources via remote practical training and technical guidance by using the two firms' 5G-related technologies and services. The trial began Thursday and runs through March 31 next year.

Japanese businesses taking part in AOTS' training programs will help evaluate the feasibility and effectiveness of the system as they provide courses for trainees at their Thai subsidiaries.

The RealWear hands-free, head-mounted smart glass display panel worn by trainees is among the key devices to be tested in the trial along with the AVATOUR remote solutions that allow users to shoot photos and videos and stream them with the use of 5G connectivity.

These, for instance, enable trainers to guide hand movements while recipients of training can virtually visit factories and construction sites in Japan, according to the three parties.

AOTS is a human resource development organization that supports developing countries by promoting technical cooperation through training, dispatch of experts and other programs.

Its collaboration with NTT Docomo came as a number of Japanese companies have faced difficulty sending technical experts or transferring expertise to their overseas bases, resulting in delays in their business plans. (NNA/Kyodo)

