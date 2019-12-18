KT powertel partners with China's Hytera to tap LTE radio markets in Asia-Pacific region

Image by MediaDS from Pixabay

SEOUL, AJU- KT powertel, a subsidiary of South Korea's top telecom company KT, partnered with Hytera, a Chinese manufacturer of radio transceivers and radio systems, to make a joint entry into long-term evolution (LTE) radio markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

KT powertel said Wednesday it would provide additional service functions such as an LTE radio platform while Hytera will secure a distribution network. The two companies will focus on markets in ASEAN members and six other countries including South Korea, China, Australia, New Zealand, India and Japan. The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) is a regional intergovernmental organization comprising ten countries in Southeast Asia.

The two companies have maintained cooperation in South Korea's digital radio transceiver market. "Based on the know-how that we have managed the domestic radio communication market for 30 years, we will try to become the top global company," said KT powertel CEO Kim Yoon-soo. At home, KT powertel has sold digital mobile radio transceivers based on Hytera's technology as well as its Roger brand using the LTE network to provide wireless communication.