Japan’s Dowa to build hazardous waste incineration plant in West Java

JAKARTA, NNA – Japanese recycling service firm Dowa Eco-System Co. will build a hazardous waste incineration plant in West Java, Indonesia, as the country is falling short of such facilities despite growing investment in the industrial sector.

PT Prasadha Pamunah Limbah Industri (PPLI), its subsidiary with a 5 percent stake held by the Indonesian government, plans to start construction of the plant in January for scheduled operation by March 2022, the Tokyo-based firm said in a statement on Monday.

The local arm is the only single firm to have an authorized hazardous waste landfill site in Southeast Asia’s largest economy, providing comprehensive waste treatment services including transportation, mixing and converting to energy, and recycling, as well as liquid waste treatment, according to the statement.

It deals with about 300,000 tons of industrial waste annually, a spokesman in Tokyo told NNA on Monday.

The new waste treatment incinerator at the PPLI headquarters in Bogor will have a daily capacity of 50 tons to pyrolyze and detoxify hazardous waste from places such as chemical plants and hospitals, he said.

A similar incinerator became operational in Singapore in 2017, according to the statement.

Dowa Eco-System, a wholly owned subsidiary of major Japanese metal refiner and processor Dowa Holdings Co., entered the Southeast Asian market in 2008, and now offers recycling and waste treatment services in Myanmar, Singapore and Thailand besides Indonesia, it said.