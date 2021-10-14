SystemSoft opens startup-friendly rental office in Bangkok

Photo shows the coworking and rental office fabbit Global Gateway Bangkok opened by Japan's SystemSoft Corp. (Photo courtesy of SystemSoft)

BANGKOK, NNA - Japan's SystemSoft Corp., a company specializing in lending support for both Japanese and foreign startups aiming for global expansion, has opened a coworking and rental office in the heart of Bangkok.

Tokyo-based SystemSoft said the rental office, dubbed fabbit Global Gateway Bangkok, is a three-story structure with a total area of 900 square meters in the Thai capital's Khlong Toei district and is managed by Apamanshop (Thailand) Co., a group firm.

The office features rooms for two to eight people, and their monthly rental fees range in price from 20,000 baht ($601) to 85,000 baht ($2,555).

The fabbit Global Gateway is a brand for startups with global aspirations, and Bangkok is its sixth location after one each in Tokyo, Osaka and San Francisco and two in Fukuoka.

An Apamanshop official told NNA, "There are many companies trying to develop a business and make a foray into Bangkok as an Asian base. As the rental office is being managed by Apamanshop, we can consolidate rental housing mediations and support new entrants."

Opened in September, the new rental office is also assisting firms trying to enter the Thai market in obtaining visas and work permits. (NNA/ Kyodo)