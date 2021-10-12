Mitsubishi Heavy gas turbine unit of Thai power plant goes online

Photo shows a natural gas-fired power plant operated by a joint venture between Gulf Energy Development Public Company Ltd. and major Japanese trader Mitsui & Co. in Thailand's Chonburi Province. Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. supplies gas turbine units to the power generation project by the joint venture. (Photo courtesy of Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.)

BANGKOK, NNA - The second gas turbine unit of two natural gas-fired power plants in Thailand has started operations this month, marking a fresh development in a gas turbine combined cycle power system involving Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Mitsubishi Heavy said Monday the second gas turbine unit went online on Oct. 1 following the first at the end of March this year, both at a gas-fired power plant in Chonburi Province.

The unit is one of eight ordered on a full-turnkey basis in 2018 as part of a joint venture between Thai independent power producer Gulf Energy Development Public Company Ltd. and major Japanese trader Mitsui & Co. to set up a gas turbine combined cycle power system with a total output of 5,300 megawatts.

The power system features the natural gas-fired power plant in Chonburi and another power plant in Rayong Province, Mitsubishi Heavy said, adding it has also won a 25-year long-term service agreement for the eight units.

The Chonburi plant will be fully operational in October next year, while the Rayong plant's first gas turbine unit will go online in 2023 before its full-scale operations in 2024.

The power generated will be sold to the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand.

The power plants will come with four respective trains each incorporating a gas turbine, steam turbine, heat recovery steam generator and generator. Mitsubishi Heavy will make and supply gas turbines and other parts while Mitsubishi Electric Corp. will prepare the generator. (NNA/ Kyodo)