Inagora begins "Saburomaru" Japanese whisky sales on China's Tmall

11, Oct. 2021

Photo shows page designs of the online
Photo shows page designs of the online "Saburomaru" Japanese whisky brand flagship store launched on China's leading Tmall platform. (Photo courtesy of Inagora Inc.)

TOKYO, NNA - Japanese cross-border e-commerce startup Inagora Inc. is operating an online flagship store for Japanese whisky brand "Saburomaru" on China's leading Tmall platform run by Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

The Saburomaru flagship shop, launched in late August, sells six whisky products made by Saburomaru Distillery of Wakatsuru Shuzo Co., based in Toyama Prefecture in the Hokuriku region on the Sea of Japan coast, the Tokyo-based company said.

The distillery is the first Japanese whisky brand to open a store on the Tmall platform, according to Inagora, which operates the cross-border EC platform Wandou specializing in Japanese products for Chinese customers.

Only seven other whisky brands have shops on Tmall, including Macallan, Johnnie Walker and Jack Daniel's, it said.

According to a report released by Japan's National Tax Agency, whisky exports in 2020 grew 39.4 percent from the previous year, with those to China topping the country-by-country list.

Against that backdrop, Inagora will try to expand its sales channels in China, chiefly online but also at restaurants and upscale supermarkets, a company official told NNA. (NNA/Kyodo)

to TOP Page

More from this section

Photo shows page designs of the online "Saburomaru" Japanese whisky brand flagship store launched on China's leading Tmall platform. (Photo courtesy of Inagora Inc.)
Inagora begins "Saburomaru" Japanese whisky sales on China's Tmall

China Commerce

1 HOUR AGO

Photo shows an employee of transcosmos Inc.'s Indonesian subsidiary, PT. transcosmos Commerce, at work. (Photo courtesy of transcosmos Inc.)
Japan's transcosmos opens warehouse in Jakarta to boost e-commerce

Indonesia Commerce

3 MONTHS AGO

"Flavours of Ishikawa," a shop opened by Ishikawa Prefecture in Singapore to test sales of its products to local consumers, is pictured on Oct. 1, 2020. (Photo courtesy of Ishikawa prefectural government)
Japan's Ishikawa Pref. opens shop in Singapore to test local sales

Singapore Commerce

02, Oct. 2020

6.jpg
Coronavirus outbreak a double-edged sword for e-commerce seeing demand as well as disruption

Features Malaysia Commerce

28, Feb. 2020

Photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash
Malaysian internet car auctioneer Carsome raises $50 mil from Japan, U.S., Chinese financiers

Malaysia Commerce

18, Dec. 2019

photo-1558202257-f0ce3681fd5c.jpg
Japanese food wholesaler Kato Sangyo to acquire similar business in Malaysia

Malaysia Commerce

16, Dec. 2019

Photo taken June 6, 2019, shows Japanese fruits and other fresh produce offered by Japan's National Federation of Agricultural Cooperative Associations, commonly known as Zen-Noh, via its first-ever online store to sell directly to consumers in Hong Kong. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese farmers' group opens online store for Hong Kong shoppers

Hong Kong Commerce

11, Jun. 2019

Katsuyoshi Hayashi, president of Japanese food trader Meg Inc., meets the press at a launch event for online Foods Japan Specialty Store in Taipei on June 5, 2019. (NNA/Kyodo)
Japanese trader Meg launches specialty online store in Taiwan

Taiwan Commerce

07, Jun. 2019

Equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo to open Vietnam sales unit

Vietnam Commerce

TOKYO, NNA – Japanese equipment trader Tsubakimoto Kogyo Co. will open a sales unit in Vietnam later...

04, Jun. 2019

Myanmar grants more commerce licenses to Japanese firms in deregulation

Myanmar Commerce

YANGON, NNA – The government of Myanmar has granted three more Japanese companies commerce licenses ...

05, Apr. 2019