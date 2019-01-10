NNA Asia top stories Thursday, Jan. 10

TOKYO, NNA – The following are the top stories from NNA Asia for Thursday, Jan. 10.

Fuji Zerox to sell new digital photo copiers in Philippines, expects high demand due to strong GDP growth

China govt thinktank: 2018 domestic mobile phone shipments down 15.6% y/y, 2nd straight annual drop

South Korea unemployment rate inches up to 17-year high of 3.8% in 2018; job growth slowest in 9 years

Myanmar insurance industry group sees 6 to 8 joint ventures entering market as govt allows foreign capital: press report

Hong Kong banks to begin sharing application programming interfaces this month under central bank’s smart banking initiatives